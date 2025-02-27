The 8 Worst Netflix Shows With Horrible Rotten Tomatoes Scores: "Can't Name One Good Thing."

Netflix has given us some bangers (hello Nobody Wants This!) but, according to TV viewers, it's also given us some epic flops. Whether the scripts fell flat or the actors had no chemistry, these are the worst TV shows on Netflix you can watch right now — with Rotten Tomatoes ratings of less than 40 percent! Listen, sometimes we all need a good hate watch while we're doing chores right? Is that just me? Anyway, let's get into it.

Here are the 8 worst Netflix shows you can stream in 2025.

1. The I-Land (2019) Netflix The I-Land has been compared to Lost, and it's a comparison that (somewhat) rings true. 10 people wake up on an island with one another...and without their memories. Unfortunately the 8 percent RT score proves this series missed the mark. "I-Land was terrible acting, just nothing redeemable," one Reddit user says. "They even green screened most of the beach scenes." The I-Land stars Kate Bosworth, Ronald Peet, Michelle Veintimilla, Sibylla Deen, Gilles Geary, Kota Eberhardt, and Kyle Schmid.

2. Girlboss (2017) Karen Ballard/Netflix Sophia Amoruso might be rebellious and creative, but Netflix watchers aren't a fan of this TV show (and it has nothing to do with the fact we're in the post-girlboss era). "Some of the outfits were really cool but the main character was absolutely insufferable and had no redeeming qualities," one Reddit user points out. The show, which follows Sophia's rise to business woman through selling vintage clothes online, has a 35 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Girlboss stars Britt Robertson, Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley, Johnny Simmons, and Dean Norris.

3. Another Life (2019) Eike Schroter/Netflix Another Life follows Niko, an astronaut on the hunt for AI. Except in this Netflix show, AI stands for alien intelligence. That means Niko and her crew are in for some serious alien danger, but unfortunately, according to the 6 percent RT score, that danger isn't enough to hook viewers. Another Life stars Katee Sackhoff, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Blu Hunt, A.J. Rivera, Jake Abel, Alex Ozerov, Alexander Eling, Jay R Tinaco, Lina Renna, Selma Blair, and Elizabeth Ludlow.

4. Sex/Life (2021) Netflix Viewers consider Sex/Life — which follows a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and a special someone from her past — to be one of the worst Netflix shows because "the acting and the writing was so, so, so bad," according to a Reddit user. "It was so corny and felt like fan fiction." And the 40 percent RT score agrees. Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, Margaret Odette, Cleo Anthony, and Darius Homayoun.

5. Echoes (2022) Netflix Leni and Gina are identical twins who have secretly swapped lives since childhood. But everything about their perfectly-curated double lives spirals when one sister goes missing. Sound gripping? The RT score of 22 percent says otherwise. Echoes stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson, Rosanny Zayas, Michael O'Neill, Celia Weston, Gable Swanlund, and Jonathan Tucker.

6. Blockbuster (2023) Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix Blockbuster stars fan favorite actors like Melissa Fumero and Randall Park. But not even the incredible cast could save this Netflix show, which follows the last Blockbuster video store in the country, from a 23 percent RT score. Blockbuster stars Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, and Madeleine Arthur.

7. Insatiable (2018) Tina Rowden/Netflix In Insatiable, a recently-thin Patty is out for revenge on anyone who ever fat-shamed her, and a beauty pageant sounds like a great place to start. The show has a 12 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and one Reddit user says they "can’t name one good thing about it." Yikes. Insatiable stars Dallas Roberts, Debby Ryan, Christopher Gorham, Sarah Colonna, Erinn Westbrook, Kimmy Shields, Michael Provost, Irene Choi, Alyssa Milano, and Arden Myrin.

8. 13 Reasons Why (2017) Beth Dubber/Netflix This Netflix show might have been an iconic pop culture moment, but the 35 percent RT rating shows it's not necessarily an enjoyable one. The series follows Clay, who receives 13 voice tapes from a girl named Hannah after she takes her own life — and each tape details one reason she ended her life. 13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Amy Hargreaves, Derek Luke, Kate Walsh, Brian d'Arcy James, Grace Saif, Brenda Strong, Timothy Granaderos, Mark Pellegrino, Tyler Barnhardt, Jan Luis Castellanos, Deaken Bluman, and Gary Sinise.

