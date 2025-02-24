While other kids were angry about assigned summer reading, I loved whenever teachers prioritized fantasy and greek mythology books. That's why I've been talking nonstop about the upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey that's in production. Directed by none other than Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight and Oppenheimer), it has a star-studded cast that rivals who'll be in the Children of Blood and Boneadaptation.

Since we'll have to wait until July 16, 2026 (yep, so serious) to watch Tom Holland and Zendaya help reimagine a classic, I have 10 modern Greek mythology books you can read to hold you over!

Scroll down for to see which modern Greek mythology books you should crack open ASAP!

Amazon Academy of Villains by Ever King Academy of Villains isn't your average love story because it involves villainy that'll make you think twice about judging a book by its cover. When a tyrannical king decides he wants more power than he already has, he goes on a crusade to demolish everything in his path so people will bend to his will. He also makes sure to utilize the children left behind for his benefit. From brutal training to become assassins to unthinkable mage training, there's no escaping his evil oversight. For Kiara, nothing matters more than seeking revenge against the horrors she's seen and committed under the king's rule. She knows the one way to send a message is to kill the prince, but she quickly realizes there's magic in her blood. This makes her journey much more difficult as she's torn between the forbidden love that burns inside of her to realizing the king isn't the only person she has to watch out for.

Amazon Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati Clytemnestra's life has been full of heartache and it's weighed on her ever since she married the worst man ever. She lost a child at his hands and saw how her desire for more caused him to commit more atrocious acts. Filled with a burning rage, Clytemnestra decides to take matters in her own hands by forcing the gods to act. With a plan like this, everyone will be blindsided by the dutiful wife who seemingly never challenged anyone.

Amazon Ariadne by Jennifer Saint Princess Ariadne lives a blissful life that's free of worry in Crete. Though her brother is a thunderous Minotaur, she manages to focus on the beautiful life around her. Still, there are those who seek to vanquish the beast and one finally arrives to complete the task — Prince Theseus. Though Ariadne should know better, she chooses to help him and defy the life she's always known. Due to her actions, a fracture occurs and people take notice. However, no one's more shattered than Ariadne's sister Phaedra.

Amazon A Thousand Shipsby Natalie Haynes Natalie Haynes wrote A Thousand Ships to make sure Trojan women were given a voice. Starting with the deadly war between the Greeks and Trojans, women's lives who were affected take shape. There's women who have to wonder about their fate while others find love is at the center of their minds. But most of all, the goddesses who triggered this great chain of events are highlighted.

Amazon Gods Behaving Badly by Marie Phillips The 12 gods who used to live on Olympus have grown bored. Not only are they in a new space in London, they're forced to live somewhere smaller. Also, they have to assimilate into society so no one suspects anything about them because they're losing the great powers they once had. Every action drains their reserves so they do their best to make light of their situation. But Aphrodite and Apollo's bad terms spill over into the lives of Alice and Neil — two regular humans. They're not sure how, but they have to find a way to stop the world from being destroyed due to childish gods and their egos.

Amazon The Curse of Ophelia by Nicole Platania Ophelia's lost Malakai to his valiant attempt at participating in the Undertaking and it not only crushed her, but it the practice became prohibited. Weighed down by heavy grief, she's devoted her time to figure out what happened and finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a curse that feels like it personally sought her out. However, it may not be so bad because Ophelia's being looked at as worthy enough to be a savior. She'll have to find answers and do everything she can to save lives before she succumbs to her curse.

Amazon House of Namesby Colm Tóibín Colm Tóbín wants readers to know Clytemnestra's story isn't over yet. Though she's still married to King Agamemnon, she's since taken over the throne in Mycenae with Aegisthus by her side. Her plan? Obliterate her husband and make him pay for the death of her daughter of Iphigeneia. Though she's surprised when Agamemnon reveals he has someone else to love too, she doesn't let this change her plan. One can even say it further proved to her why her plan had to work and how she'd stop at nothing to make sure her desire for revenge ended favorably.

Amazon Medusa by Jessie Burton Medusa's been shunned in many stories before, but there's much more to the goddess to the horrible fate of having her hair turned into snakes. Before she completely succumbed to her rage, she still found a way to love and it brought her great pain. When Perseus comes to the island she's been living on, Medusa thinks she found something sweet. However, her past, present, and future collide in tragic ways that seal her fate.

Amazon Psyche and Eros by Luna McNamara Princess Psyche's always known she's meant to fulfill a prophecy so she decides to train for the day she'll have to face the monster she's destined to kill. This isn't met with approval from those around her and even the goddess Aphrodite decides she needs to be made an example of. With one command, the god of desire (Eros) is sent to torment Psyche. But his own carelessness makes him fall in love with her instead. Ripped apart by circumstances, Psyche and Eros will face a great journey that will have a huge impact on their love story.

Amazon Queens of Themiscyra by Hannah Lynn Hippolyte, queen of the Amazons, has been ruling Themiscyra with her sister Penthesilea for a while. They're well-known throughout Greece for the powerful war skills, but even they're no match for king Theseus' affect on Hippolyte. Without her sister, Penthesilea decides to turn her feelings outwards by creating a reign that terrifies the Aegean. Little does she know, Hippolyte's fairy tale romance has become a nightmare and she finds herself increasingly agitated at the life she's living. Somehow, the sisters will fight to right the wrongs even if it means losing something in the end.

Visit our Amazon Storefront for more of our 2025 books picks!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.