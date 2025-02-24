These modern myths are absolute page-turners!
10 Greek Mythology Books That Your High School English Teacher Definitely Approves Of
While other kids were angry about assigned summer reading, I loved whenever teachers prioritized fantasy and greek mythology books. That's why I've been talking nonstop about the upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey that's in production. Directed by none other than Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight and Oppenheimer), it has a star-studded cast that rivals who'll be in the Children of Blood and Boneadaptation.
Since we'll have to wait until July 16, 2026 (yep, so serious) to watch Tom Holland and Zendaya help reimagine a classic, I have 10 modern Greek mythology books you can read to hold you over!
Scroll down for to see which modern Greek mythology books you should crack open ASAP!
Academy of Villains by Ever King
For Kiara, nothing matters more than seeking revenge against the horrors she's seen and committed under the king's rule. She knows the one way to send a message is to kill the prince, but she quickly realizes there's magic in her blood. This makes her journey much more difficult as she's torn between the forbidden love that burns inside of her to realizing the king isn't the only person she has to watch out for.
Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati
Clytemnestra's life has been full of heartache and it's weighed on her ever since she married the worst man ever. She lost a child at his hands and saw how her desire for more caused him to commit more atrocious acts. Filled with a burning rage, Clytemnestra decides to take matters in her own hands by forcing the gods to act. With a plan like this, everyone will be blindsided by the dutiful wife who seemingly never challenged anyone.
Ariadne by Jennifer Saint
A Thousand Shipsby Natalie Haynes
Gods Behaving Badly by Marie Phillips
The 12 gods who used to live on Olympus have grown bored. Not only are they in a new space in London, they're forced to live somewhere smaller. Also, they have to assimilate into society so no one suspects anything about them because they're losing the great powers they once had. Every action drains their reserves so they do their best to make light of their situation.
But Aphrodite and Apollo's bad terms spill over into the lives of Alice and Neil — two regular humans. They're not sure how, but they have to find a way to stop the world from being destroyed due to childish gods and their egos.
The Curse of Ophelia by Nicole Platania
She'll have to find answers and do everything she can to save lives before she succumbs to her curse.
House of Namesby Colm Tóibín
Medusa by Jessie Burton
Psyche and Eros by Luna McNamara
Princess Psyche's always known she's meant to fulfill a prophecy so she decides to train for the day she'll have to face the monster she's destined to kill. This isn't met with approval from those around her and even the goddess Aphrodite decides she needs to be made an example of. With one command, the god of desire (Eros) is sent to torment Psyche. But his own carelessness makes him fall in love with her instead.
Ripped apart by circumstances, Psyche and Eros will face a great journey that will have a huge impact on their love story.
Queens of Themiscyra by Hannah Lynn
Hippolyte, queen of the Amazons, has been ruling Themiscyra with her sister Penthesilea for a while. They're well-known throughout Greece for the powerful war skills, but even they're no match for king Theseus' affect on Hippolyte. Without her sister, Penthesilea decides to turn her feelings outwards by creating a reign that terrifies the Aegean. Little does she know, Hippolyte's fairy tale romance has become a nightmare and she finds herself increasingly agitated at the life she's living.
Somehow, the sisters will fight to right the wrongs even if it means losing something in the end.
