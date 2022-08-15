Self-Improvement Books To Read Based On Your Enneagram Type
Our favorite self-improvement books are the ones that leave us feeling inspired, but it's important to gauge whether the advice is really for you before you take it to heart. There are tons of different typology and personality tests to help you determine what kind of content you'll relate to, and if you love the enneagram as much as we do, keep scrolling to see the personal growth book we'd recommend based on your type. Read a mix of the following titles, or have whole your friend group read for their type before swapping recs over a brunch book club.
Enneagram Self-Improvement Book Recommendations
Enneagram 1: The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up ($9+)
Ones are known for their organizational tendencies, and this title will help you feel more intentional and free with your cleaning instead of restricted by it. The KonMari method breaks down your items by category and focuses on keeping things that truly spark joy.
Enneagram 2: The Joy of Being Selfish ($10+)
If you're a two who constantly puts others before themselves, you're not alone. While selflessness is a good thing, it's also important to take care of yourself. Michelle Elman will inspire you to act practically and show you how to set boundaries in different areas of your life.
Enneagram 3: Do I Feel Better Yet? ($10+)
Threes are driven by achievement and constantly pursue their best self, but it's important to recognize when you need to slow down. You'll appreciate Madeline Trebenski's drive to try all 45 of these different self-improvement ideas, and it'll make you stop and think whether the ideas found inside will actually enrich your life.
Enneagram 4: The Highly Sensitive Person ($11+)
Fours see the world in a unique way, and it can be difficult to navigate the overwhelming emotion that comes with that. This book will help you identify whether you fall into the "highly sensitive" category and teach you how to navigate those emotions while still feeding your soul.
Enneagram 5: Stop Overthinking ($4+)
In times of distress, fives can isolate themselves and retreat into their own minds. Throughout the book, Nick Trenton offers practical ideas to combat that tendency and help you stop dwelling on negative thoughts.
Enneagram 6: Say What You Mean ($14+)
If you're a six that has anxiety, it's important to know how to communicate and deal with confrontation in a way that makes you feel comfortable. Say What You Mean will help you feel confident during conversations and find nourishment in your daily interactions instead of stress.
Enneagram 7: Atomic Habits ($12+)
Sevens can have a hard time dealing with negative emotions or focusing on what they need to get done. In Atomic Habits, James Clear shows you how to make space for new habits and overcome a lack of motivation in those times when you need it most.
Enneagram 8: You Are a Badass ($9+)
This title is a great option for any eight who needs a push in the right direction. Learn how to change your self-sabotaging behaviors and get what you really want with Jen Sincero's funny and straightforward approach.
Enneagram 9: Not Nice($18)
Nines are peacemakers by nature, and if you're a people-pleaser, this book redefines what it means to be nice. Learn how to speak up for yourself and figure out what *you* want regardless of other people's opinions.
