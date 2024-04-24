From Road Trips To Glamping: 14 Birthday Trip Ideas For Every Age
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I've decided this is the year I'm finally going to make a list of birthday trip ideas to ring in my — gulp — 33rd birthday. I'm not really afraid of getting older, but 2012 still feels like it was yesterday...minus the fact I don't recover from hangovers as quickly as I used to. Regardless, your annual trip around the sun is the perfect time to celebrate yourself by getting out and exploring the world around you. So here are the best birthday trip ideas for every major birthday milestone. Happy travels!
Birthday Trip Ideas When You're Turning 21
Go On A Road Trip
Turning 21 is one of the first big milestones of adulthood. It's the age you finally become legal and it seems to cement the fact that you're officially out of your teens. One of the best birthday trip ideas I think makes this age so special is taking a road trip with your besties.
I have a few fond memories of traveling to Panama City Beach, FL with one of my best friends during my early twenties that stick out more than our random club nights. You get to cement your bond with a fun early 2000s playlistfull of everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Gwen Stefani!
Go Glamping Over A Long Weekend
What do you get when you mix a little glam with camping; glamping. This works if you want to be close to nature without feeling like you've a part of a lost episode of Fear Factor. Instead, you'll have the option of lodging in airstreams, barns, cabins, and more.
When you're not relaxing in your cute little airstream or cabin, you have the option of canoeing, experiencing an ATV excursion, bonding around a campfire, going hiking, or even trying your hand at fly-fishing (here's looking at you Sandy Cheeks from Spongebob Squarepants).
The best part about it is that you get to wear your cute floral pajamas at night!
Run Wild At Disney World
You may be turning 21 but you can still let your inner child run free with a trip to Disney World — especially if you've never been. You can spend time in the air on the Avatar Flight of Passage ride or Meet Princess Tiana from The Princess & The Frog. You can even enjoy Cirque du Soleil's immersive experience!
Visit NYC For The First Time
I didn't go to NYC for the first time until I was 23, but it's still a core memory that I love to revisit. I definitely a typical tourist taking in all the sights and amazing food, but it was so much fun. I initially stayed in Manhattan the first time I went, but later visited Queens, SoHo, and Brooklyn.
Honestly, there's so many things to do in NYC that it's impossible to fit everything in one weekend. Brit + Co's Content Editor Haley Sprankle suggests going to East Village or Williamsburg for the first time. For brunch, take a trip to Balthazar on Spring Street and Rezdôra for dinner.
P.S. If you're looking for authentic Italian, she also suggests Il Mulino for dinner!
Birthday Trip Ideas When You're Turning 30
Spend Time In Barcelona With Your S.O.
Turning 30 is another milestone that's worth celebrating because you're a decade older! Ease your way into a chapter by visiting Barcelona with your S.O. You can stop by Badiani 1932 to get Italian Gelato before heading to La Sagrada Família (Church of the Sacred Family) or walking around the Barri Gòtic.
You'll get your 10,000 steps in while making memories with your love in Spain.
Celebrate Your Birthday In London
Going to London is another one of those birthday trip ideas that everyone should experience at least once. I know visiting Big Ben is definitely on your list, but there's one thing I think is worth splurging on — the Harry Potter Tour of Warner Bros. Studio with Luxury Transport From London! It usually sells out so you'll have to be quick if you're thinking about buying tickets!
You can also embark on the Windsor Castle Half Day Trip from London to see everything from Queen Mary's doll house to the beautiful gardens found on the property.
Spend Time At A Vineyard
If you're tired of hangovers and want to actually remember the things you're doing, it's time to embrace drinking wine. Step into this new chapter by taking a trip to the vineyard where you'll be able to enjoy beautiful scenery while sipping new delectable wines.
Martha's Vineyard and Napa Valley are one of the more popular choices, but you can also see if there are local vineyards where you live!
Travel To Paris With Your Bestie
Ready to have your own Emily in Paris moment with your best friend? Well, book a trip to Paris! Besides indulging in flavorful foods that your taste buds will fall in love with, you can enjoy a trip to the Louvre, Eiffel Tower, and have fun on a Seine River Dinner Cruise.
Be sure to take lots of pictures and BTS videos so you can relive your time in the beautiful capital of France.
Birthday Trip Ideas When You're Turning 40
Solo Trip To Greece
If you've never had time to catch your breath between being married, raising kids, or thriving in your career, it's time to become a solo traveler as you enter your 40s. Visit the Acropolis Museum or take advantage of Athens Half-Day Sight-Seeing Tour. The tour is a little over three hours and will introduce you to sights like Parthenon temple and the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Relax On A Cruise
Not into the idea of traveling solo? That's totally okay! You can always relax on a nice cruise that takes you across the Caribbean. From eating delicious foods while looking casually out at the ocean to meeting new friends during Bingo night, you'll be able to move around on your own accord.
And you won't forget the unforgettable music and parties that are onboard!
Get Cozy In A Log Cabin
Now this sounds like my kind of party! Take a break from the outside world by renting a log cabin somewhere like Camp Connell, CA or Woodland Park, CO. You can spend time next to a firepit outdoors or you can take a hike nearby. If you're up for it, bring your bicycle to get even more exercise in.
P.S. Don't forget your TBR pile if you plan to stay for a few days!
Birthday Trip Ideas When You're Turning 50 & 60
Splurge On A Trip To The Maldives
It's time to celebrate all of your accomplishments in life with a trip to the Maldives for your 50th or 60th birthday! You'll be mesmerized by the Indian ocean and you'll enjoy seeing relaxing on the beach. If you're looking to romanticize your life, you can start checking things off your bucket list like going snorkeling or swimming with manta rays.
Set Your Sights On Edinburgh, Scotland
Visiting Edinburgh, Scotland is another birthday trip idea that I'm extremely biased about. There's something absolutely charming about Scotland that I'd love to see one day; hence why I think it's a great place to visit for your 50th or 60th birthday.
You can go on the Loch Ness and Highlands Day Tour or visit the Edinburgh Castle! If your millennial kids enjoyed the Harry Potter franchise, you can also sit comfortable on the Hogwarts Express Tourand snap pics of the scenery around you for their amusement.
Venture To The Countryside
And if you're looking to do something that doesn't require you to leave the country, take a trip to the countryside to spend time away from the city. My grandma used to consistently talk about how relaxing it felt to sit on the front porch of a family member's house while helping them prep fresh vegetables for dinner. She also enjoyed gardening and loved trips that included simple moments like these.
No matter what your birthday trip ideas consist of, the goal is for you to have fun celebrating being a year older. You deserve it 😉.
