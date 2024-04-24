11 Paleo Desserts That Don’t Make You Feel Like You’re On A Diet
Paleodesserts typically avoid processed ingredients, grains, dairy products, and refined sugars – but that doesn’t mean they have to be bad. Sure, they primarily focus on using whole foods, but there are tons of paleo desserts out there that don’t feel like you’re eating on a diet at all.Common ingredients in paleo desserts include almond flour, coconut flour, coconut oil, dates, and various fruits like berries or bananas. You can feel really good about eating these 11 paleo desserts. They’re nutrient-dense and perfectly sweet! From snack-sized bites to fully-fledged cakes, we’ve got you covered.
Paleo Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cookies are superior when it comes to paleo desserts, or any desserts for that matter. These addictive bites take on the flavors of pumpkin and chocolate, all without leaning on process ingredients! (via Brit + Co)
Cherry-Cranberry Almond Paleo Scones
These paleo scones are just as good as the ones you'd snag from your local coffee shop. Cherries and cranberries dot the sweet dough for a fresh touch, plus there's a delicious cranberry glaze to top it all off! These paleo desserts would work so well for serving a large party crowd – or, you could save the leftovers all for yourself. (via Brit + Co)
Fudgy Paleo Brownies
Though you might assume paleo desserts say 'no' to chocolate, this brownie recipe will instantly prove you wrong. The batter, made primarily from almond flour, coconut flour, and cocoa powder, gets balanced out in terms of moisture with coconut oil, eggs, and maple syrup. Dark chocolate is the key to this dessert's success! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Paleo Gummy Bears
Our list of paleo desserts wouldn't be complete without the more fruity snacks! These paleo-friendly gummy bears only require three ingredients and a gummy bear mold with a dropper. You can make any flavor you want depending on the type of fruit juice you use – just make sure it's labeled “not from concentrate” and is organic to abide by the paleo guidelines. (via Clean Cuisine)
Berry Paleo Banana Bread with Lemon Glaze
Banana bread is the ultimate treat you can snack on in the morning, afternoon, and at night. This paleo version is doctored up with even more healthy stuff like three types of berries and an addictively tart lemon glaze. Swoon! (via The Endless Meal)
Coconut-Coated No-Bake Energy Bites
For paleo desserts that you *don't* have to actually bake, energy bites are the sweetest solution. These can be crafted within minutes using a short list of ingredients: prunes (healthy fiber FTW!), almonds, chia seeds, and surprisingly, orange juice! Pop one in your mouth for a workday snack, or wait for bedtime to indulge in this daily sweet treat. (via Live Eat Learn)
Raw Chocolate Avocado Pudding
This spoonable paleo dessert is also plant-based, gluten-free, and made with 5 ingredients. The creamy base is made with 2 ripe avocados, which get masked with the flavors of cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and the natural sweetener of your choice. (via Veggie Society)
Paleo Coconut Cream Pie
You may be a bit skeptical at just how good a keto, paleo, vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free pie could really taste, but we promise this one is ahh-mazing. The coconut flour, coconut milk, coconut whipping cream, and *actual* shredded coconut form the signature flavor without taking over too strongly. You'll wanna eat slice after slice! (via No Eggs or Ham)
Paleo Thin Mints
Wanna enjoy your fave Girl Scout cookies year-round? Look no further than these paleo thin mints that incorporate the minty, chocolatey flavors you love, without any harmful additives. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Paleo + Vegan Caramel Apple Slices
Us any apple variety you love alongside some melted dark chocolate and caramel to create these mouthwatering apple slice pops. You can go crazy with with topping 'em with nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and the like, but it's really up to you on how to best enjoy them. (via Rachel Mansfield)
4-Ingredient Chocolate Chia Pudding
This chocolatey chia pudding is too tasty. With an ample serving of chia seeds, cocoa powder, almond milk, and maple syrup, this is a certifiably healthy paleo dessert. (via Two Spoons)
