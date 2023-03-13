Feel-Good Healthy Drink Recipes To Recharge Your Day
Whether you're experimenting with a plant-based diet, trying to squeeze in more fruits and veggies, or searching for more breakfast ideas you can take on the go, these healthy drink recipes will help you achieve your goals. America's Test Kitchen, one of our favorite cookbook series, recently released The Complete Guide To Healthy Drinks, which includes recipes for fresh juices and smoothies, tea blends, fun fermented ideas, bubbly spritzers and more. We excerpted a few of our faves below and added more energy- and mood-boosting drinks (without a ton of sugar) from our friends around the web. Stock up on all of the fresh produce you love and pack in those vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants to recharge your day.
Spicy Jicama Juice with Lime
Excerpted from America's Test Kitchen The Complete Guide To Healthy Drinks
Why This Combination Works
Uniquely piquant, this juice was inspired by the popular Mexican snack of spicy jicama sticks with lime juice and tajin (or chili powder). Jicama, which is high in water content, supplied our juice with a sweet and starchy backbone. We knew we wanted to incorporate a green, but because jicama's sweetness is subtle, we didn't want to overwhelm it. Spinach turned out to be our just-right Goldilocks green, combining nicely with the jicama and adding vegetal flavor without much bitterness. For our spicy kick, we eschewed dry spices like tajin or cayenne because the flavor felt muted in the juice, whereas a fresh Fresno chile added an ideal level of spicy clarity. The lime juice worked to brighten the vegetables and balance the heat from the chile, while flaky sea salt gave us a well-rounded and stimulating drink.
Serves 1 to 2
- 2 (¼-inch-thick) slices lime
- 5 ounces curly-leaf spinach
- ½ Fresno chile, seeded
- 14 ounces jicama, peeled
- Coarse sea salt
On low speed, process lime through juicer into storage container or serving glass. Increase speed to high and process spinach, chile, and jicama (in that order). Stir to combine and sprinkle with salt before serving.
Passionate Dragon Smoothie
Excerpted from America's Test Kitchen The Complete Guide To Healthy Drinks
Why This Combination Works
Dragon fruit, with its dramatic appearance and exciting name, comes in a variety of internal colors and was a tempting ingredient choice. It had a light, sweet flavor but was ultimately underwhelming. The purply- pink hue from the frozen fruit was too pretty to pass up, though, so we decided to enhance its natural flavor with the assertive taste of tart, tangy passion fruit. The tropical combination was irresistible, with its inviting color and fruity flavor. Blending in banana gave an almost buttery quality to the smoothie that helped balance the tartness of the passion fruit with a mild sweetness. For a creamy emulsifier that disappeared into the drink, we used silken tofu (its plant-based protein was an added boon) and blended everything for a full minute to achieve our desired smooth texture. Passion fruit pulp is often sold in the freezer section with other fruits.
Serves 2
- 2½ cups frozen dragon fruit chunks
- 4 ounces frozen passion fruit pulp, broken into 2-inch pieces
- 4 ounces silken tofu
- ½ ripe banana, peeled
- 1 cup water, plus extra as needed
In order listed, add all ingredients to blender and process on low speed until mixture is combined but still coarse in texture, about 10 seconds, scraping down sides of blender jar as needed. Gradually increase speed to high and process until completely smooth, about 1 minute. Adjust consistency with extra water as needed. Serve.
Berry-Oat Smoothie
Excerpted from America's Test Kitchen The Complete Guide To Healthy Drinks
Why This Combination Works
This smoothie feels like a treat because it evokes the comforting flavor of berry cobbler using naturally sweet ingredients (and some choice spices) while packing in fiber. To ensure an ideal mix of tart and sweet, we call for mixed berries. But despite the berries' star quality, it was the old-fashioned rolled oats that turned out to be the cornerstone of this smoothie, providing a thicker texture plus some good fiber. Though it may seem counterintuitive to toast the oats before blending them into a drink, the toasting helped create a nuttier, more intense flavor that leaned into that cobbler flavor profile. Adding yogurt to the mix made the smoothie creamier, and enhancing the smoothie with cinnamon, ginger, and bright lemon zest really emulated the baked dessert flavor that we aspired to. This recipe is flexible, so if you have a favorite cobbler, feel free to swap in whatever frozen berry you like best. Toast the oats in a dry skillet over medium heat until fragrant (about 2 minutes), then remove the skillet from the heat so the oats won't scorch. If storing overnight, thin the smoothie with additional water as needed because the oats will absorb liquid as they sit.
Serves 2
- ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats, toasted
- 1¾ cups frozen mixed berries
- ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ cup plain dairy or plant-based yogurt
- 1 cup water, plus extra as needed
In order listed, add all ingredients to blender and process on low speed until mixture is combined but still coarse in texture, about 10 seconds, scraping down sides of blender jar as needed. Gradually increase speed to high and process until completely smooth, about 1 minute. Adjust consistency with water as needed. Serve.
Try More Healthy Drinks From Brit + Co!
Berry Ginger Smoothie
- ice
- 1 cup pomegranate juice
- 1/2 cup strawberries
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 2-3 teaspoons grated ginger
Combine ice, pomegranate juice, strawberries, raspberries and ginger in a blender. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!
Green Machine Smoothie
- ice
- 1 cup coconut water
- 1/2 cup spinach
- 1/2 cup lacinato kale
- 1/2 cup frozen pineapple
- 1/2 cup frozen mango
Combine ice, coconut water, spinach, kale, pineapple and mango in a blender. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!
Almond Banana Smoothie
- ice
- 1 cup almond milk
- 2 bananas
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 2-3 tablespoons almond butter
Combine ice, almond milk, bananas, Greek yogurt and almond butter in a blender. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!
Orange Sunrise Smoothie
- 1 cup orange juice
- 2 oranges
- 2 carrots
Combine ice, orange juice, oranges and carrots in a blender. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!
Try More Healthy Drink Recipes
Very Berry Almond Butter Smoothie
This healthy vegan + paleo + gluten-free smoothie is packed with frozen berries, banana, hemp seeds and almond butter to help keep you full through the day. (via The Endless Meal)
Immune Boosting Winter Citrus Smoothie
Keep those seasonal colds at bay with this vitamin C booster. This versatile smoothie can be made with blood oranges, cara oranges, or grapefruit and has a bit of a kick from cayenne pepper. (via Tieghan Gerard/Half Baked Harvest)
Cold-Pressed Juice
Make your own cold-pressed juice from carrots, beets, or your favorite greens. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Morning Green Smoothie
Kick off your morning with cucumber, granny smiths, pears, bananas, kale and more in this super healthy smoothie that's packed with nutritious goodies. (via Gastroplant)
Creamy Vegan Pink Lemonade
Get that sweet pink color from the frozen organic raspberries and creamy goodness from cashew cream. This smoothie is a healthy, delicious, and animal-friendly start to your day. (via The Edge Veg)
Green Dandelion Smoothie
Beyond the standard kale and spinach, this green smoothie is made with organic oranges, dandelion greens, hemp hearts and a touch of spirulina powder to boost your immune system. (via Green Dandelion Smoothie)
Basil Beet Juice
Apple, carrot, beet and basil make this fresh and vibrant juice a great pick-me-up any time of day. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Cucumber Juice
No juicer needed. Simply add the English cucumbers to a food processor with a bit of lemon, mint and water. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Healthy Pumpkin Spice Latte
This non-dairy, vegan option is a healthier way to make your own pumpkin latte without all the added sugars. (via RachL Mansfield)
Mint Matcha Latte
This dairy-free mint matcha latte takes just five minutes to make. Chef Bai notes that mint can help calm the body, boost your immunity, and can help relieve indigestion while the amino acid in matcha called l-theanine is also known to help with anxiety. (via Chef Bai)
Purple Nourish Smoothie
Blend blueberries, spinach, banana, hemp hearts, chia and coconut yogurt to detoxify and energize your body. (via Two Spoons)
Hidden Cauliflower Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Cauliflower is high in fiber and B vitamins and low calorie, so it adds healthy bulk to your smoothie to make you feel fuller for longer, while all you taste is the delicious strawberry and banana flavor. (via Live Eat Learn)
Crave more healthy recipes? Check out our Pinterest page for more recipe ideas.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.