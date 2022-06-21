Hailey Bieber's New Smoothie Is Like A Facial In A Cup
We are always looking for new smoothie recipes, and Hailey Bieber has got us covered. Her new collab with Erewhon Market is our new summer smoothie obsession. This strawberry smoothie is tasty and contains ingredients that are so good for your skin, it's almost unbelievable. If you don't live in California, or you just want to make it for a fraction of the cost, keep reading for everything you need to know about the drink that will give you glowing skin.
What's In Hailey Bieber's New Smoothie?
Not only do the ingredients in this skincare smoothie give your skin a boost, but they'll help in the long run too. Almonds contain a nice dose of vitamin E and zinc, while strawberries are good for your heart, and the collagen and hyaluronic acid may help your skin cell turnover. Plus, this recipe uses vegan cream instead of dairy, and both maple syrup and dates, sweeteners that have more nutrients than sugar.
There's one ingredient on here that you might not be familiar with at all: sea moss gel. This ingredient (which you can order on Amazon, btw) is sea moss that has been soaked in water to soften. As weird as it sounds, it's good for your heart and your immune system.
How To Make Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie
@vitalproteins Our Vanilla Collagen Peptides are the KEY to the viral @Hailey Bieber smoothie!🙌🍓✨🤍 Want to give the smoothie of the summer a try for yourself? Follow along as @My friends call me Bev recreates and don't forget to tag us when you try it!😉 #HaileyBieber#erewhon#erewhonmarket#erewhonsmoothie#smoothie#wellnessisvital#vitalproteinsUS♬ original sound - Vital Proteins
We would definitely recommend the vanilla collagen peptides, but if you're not a huge fan of vanilla, you can go with unflavored instead ;).
@glowwithava almost flew to LA to get this smoothie & celebrate @rhode skin 🥺 sipping on this smoothie until then! #haileybiebersmoothie#skinsmoothie#seamoss#jelloskin#erewhon♬ original sound - AVA
Feel free to make any swaps with other ingredients that you prefer. @glowwithava switches maple syrup and the strawberry glaze for date syrup, and honestly we're on board.
@gretchlynch If you’re not in LA, make the new Erewhon smoothie at home! 💖 #erewhon#diy#copycatrecipe#haileybieber#strawberry#strawberrysmoothie♬ Music For a Sushi Restaurant - Harry Styles
To make your homemade strawberry glaze, just melt some strawberries and honey, then use a strainer. Easy-peasy!
