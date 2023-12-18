Olivia Rodrigo's Erewhon Smoothie Targets Gut Health For The Hotties With Tummy Issues
Olivia Rodrigois currently carrying on the expensive legacy of celebrity smoothies. She recently announced a new collaboration with cult grocer, Erehwon, to release a gut-focused smoothie. The drink, appropriately named “good 4 ur GUTS,” celebrates her sophomore album, but also combats those tummy aches you’re being so brave about.
The Olivia Rodrigo Erewhon smoothie is in fact, good 4 u, and will leave you lookin’ happy and healthy because it’s packed full of gut-healthy ingredients.
According to Mashed, the drink contains Health-Ade Pomegranate Kombucha, strawberries, blueberries, mango, acai, Sprout Living Epic Protein Chocolate Maca Cacao Powder, SIBU Sea Buckthorn Puree (what is buckthorn, actually?), ION Gut Support, avocado, Minor Figures Oatmilk, Nature Nate's Pure Organic Honey, dates, and coconut whip.
The $18 smoothie came out in Erewhon stores on December 15, and despite its high ticket price, sippers like Vulture’s Anusha Praturu are saying its tummy-healing properties are pretty legit. Whether you don’t live near Erewhon or are simply curious about making the good 4 ur GUTS at home, be forewarned – the exact ingredients alone will cost you about $182. Here’s a lil’ Erewhon-coded shopping list for you:
- Health-Ade Pomegranate Kombucha ($4.49)
- Strawberries ($10.99)
- Blueberries ($8.99)
- Mango ($3.99)
- Acai ($9.99)
- Sprout Living Epic Protein Chocolate Maca Cacao Powder($28.31)
- SIBU Sea Buckthorn Puree($41.99)
- ION Gut Support ($32)
- Avocado ($3.99)
- Minor Figures Oatmilk ($4.99)
- Nature Nate's Pure Organic Honey ($16.12)
- Dates ($8.49)
- Coconut whip ($6.99)
If you do find yourself at the ever-luxurious Erewhon to try Olivia’s smoothie, you can feel delighted that some of the proceeds from its sales go to the star’s non-profit, Fund 4 Good.
"[Fund 4 Good’s] initiative is to raise awareness for certain groups that are championing women's issues in America and all of the other territories I'm going to. I'm very excited, and I think it's going to be a very fulfilling and hopefully productive experience," Rodrigo told People in October. "Lots of the money is going to abortion funds to help provide some resources to people who are in need of reproductive healthcare."
