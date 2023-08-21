Why Becky G’s New Erewhon Smoothie Is More Than A Good-For-You Drink
To some, it’s hot girl summer. For others, it’s sweaty girl summer. If you ask us, it’s smoothie girl summer. Our search for the perfect smoothie recipe has *finally* halted, thanks to Becky G’s new Erewhon smoothie. Made in collaboration with the luxury grocer, the “Chanel” singer’s Swirl-Chata smoothie is a delicious blend of fruits, supplements, and superfoods. It’s more than just a yummy drink, though – it’s a culinary homage to Becky G’s Latin heritage with a giveback mission.
“We officially got a brown girl Erewhon smoothie!” she wrote in an Instagram announcement. “I can’t wait for you to try it. I hope you love it as much as I do!!!”
Sales from the collaboration will benefit two non-profit organizations, the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation and Justice for Migrant Women. The Just Keep Livin’ Foundation works to empower high school students toward an active life, and an even healthier future. Justice for Migrant Women is committed to the overall safety and security of migrant women throughout the world and in the U.S.
“It was important to me that many of these ingredients were sourced from Latin-owned companies and a portion of proceeds will be donated to Just Keep Livin’ Foundation and Justice for Migrant Women,” Becky G continued.
The smoothie highlights the cinnamon-y flavors of traditional horchata with a touch of caramel. Some of the brands that had featured ingredients in the drink detailed *exactly* what goes in it on social media:
Ingredients:
- Lundberg rice
- MALK Almond Milk ($6)
- Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water ($6)
- Primal Kitchen Vanilla Collagen ($40)
- Eidon electrolytes ($20)
- Homemade superfood caramel, which is made from dates, maple, Dandy Blend($13), and He Shou Wu($20). Dandy Blend is a coffee alternative and He Shou Wu is an herbal remedythat might have anti-tumor, anti-diabetic, and antibacterial effects, but research is limited.
- Cinnamon
- Bananas
- Dates
- Tocos powder (known for its skin-boosting properties)
- Coconut cream
Becky G’s Swirl-Chata smoothie will be available for $18 until September 14, 2023 at Erewhon grocery stores.
Lead photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for SiriusXM.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.