Ethan Slater Celebrates Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' Oscar Nom With Super Rare Post
Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater are still going strong after taking their relationship Instagram official. The couple met while filming Wicked, and in honor of Ariana Grande's Oscar nomination for her role as Glinda, Ethan Slater made a rare Instagram post celebrating his girlfriend — and Glinda would totally approve.
Ethan Slater's sweet tribute features lots of pink.
Ethan Slater's Instagram tribute features Ariana Grande looking out on a rainy window while wearing an oversized white sweater, a bun, and no shoes. And best of all, she's holding some bubblegum pink balloons that are just screaming Glinda.
This couple keeps things pretty private, so I was shocked to see this post! I was, however, less shocked to hear Ariana Grande can't stop crying over her nomination.
The actress posted an image carousel, starting with a childhood photo where she's dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. "picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise," she says. "i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny."
She also thanked director Jon Chu (which makes his Best Director snub a little more bearable). "thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend," she continues. "i am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family. i am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always."
