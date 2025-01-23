I'm upset.
2025 Oscar Nominations Include 'Wicked,' 'Dune 2,' 'Emilia Pérez,' Snub 'Challengers'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The 97th Academy Award nominations are here! And they have plenty of surprises. In addition to some incredible nominations, like A Real Pain for Original Screenplay, Wicked for Best Picture, and Anora's Mikey Madison for Best Actress, there were some serious snubs. Because what do you mean Challengers didn't get nominated for ANYTHING?! Considering it won Best Score at the Golden Globes, I'd have thought it had that nomination secured, but the Academy had other plans. We'll have to tune in to ABC and Hulu on March 2, 2025 to see how it all plays out, but until then, you can read up on your favorite movies' nominations below.
Here's the full list of 2025 Oscar nominations.
The Craziest 2025 Oscar nomination snubs.
Amazon MGM Studios
I really can't believe Zendaya didn't get nominated for her performance in Challengers. Her viral "crazy eyes" scene generated enough conversation to give her a nom in my opinion. I remember sitting in the theater and thinking, Wow, I've never seen her make that face before, can we replay that? And, of course, I'm mourning the fact the movie didn't get nominated for Best Score. "Match Point" playing during the ending of the movie will always be an Oscar-winning moment to me!
But in addition to Z, Selena Gomez also didn't get nominated for her role as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, despite the fact the movie got a total of 13 nominations.
My group chat immediately blew up when we realized Sing Sing wasn't nominated for Best Picture.
Every Academy Award nomination for the 2025 Oscars.
Universal Pictures
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Lead Actress
- Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison for Anora
- Demi Moore for The Substance
- Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here
Best Lead Actor
- Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes for Conclave
- Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice
Searchlight Pictures
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande for Wicked
- Felicity Jones for The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini for Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov for Anora
- Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
- Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce for The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice
Best Director
- Sean Baker for Anora
- Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
- James Mangold for A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
- “El Mal” for Emilia Pérez
- “The Journey” for The Six Triple Eight
- “Like a Bird” for Sing Sing
- “Mi Camino” for Emilia Pérez
- “Never Too Late” for Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Netflix
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best International Feature
- Brazil's I’m Still Here
- Denmark's The Girl with the Needle
- France's Emilia Pérez
- Germany's The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Latvia's Flow
Universal Pictures
Best Animated Feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Live-Action Short
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Documentary Feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Did your favorite movie of 2024 get the Oscar nominations you think it deserved, or was it totally snubbed? Let us know on Instagram! And you can already start prepping these 13 Award-Winning Cocktails For Oscar Sunday ;).