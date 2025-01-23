The 97th Academy Award nominations are here! And they have plenty of surprises. In addition to some incredible nominations, like A Real Pain for Original Screenplay, Wicked for Best Picture, and Anora's Mikey Madison for Best Actress, there were some serious snubs. Because what do you mean Challengers didn't get nominated for ANYTHING?! Considering it won Best Score at the Golden Globes, I'd have thought it had that nomination secured, but the Academy had other plans. We'll have to tune in to ABC and Hulu on March 2, 2025 to see how it all plays out, but until then, you can read up on your favorite movies' nominations below.

Here's the full list of 2025 Oscar nominations.

The Craziest 2025 Oscar nomination snubs. Amazon MGM Studios I really can't believe Zendaya didn't get nominated for her performance in Challengers. Her viral "crazy eyes" scene generated enough conversation to give her a nom in my opinion. I remember sitting in the theater and thinking, Wow, I've never seen her make that face before, can we replay that? And, of course, I'm mourning the fact the movie didn't get nominated for Best Score. "Match Point" playing during the ending of the movie will always be an Oscar-winning moment to me! But in addition to Z, Selena Gomez also didn't get nominated for her role as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, despite the fact the movie got a total of 13 nominations. My group chat immediately blew up when we realized Sing Sing wasn't nominated for Best Picture.

Every Academy Award nomination for the 2025 Oscars. Universal Pictures Best Picture Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked Best Lead Actress Cynthia Erivo for Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison for Anora

Demi Moore for The Substance

Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here Best Lead Actor Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo for Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes for Conclave

Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice

Searchlight Pictures Best Supporting Actress Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande for Wicked

Felicity Jones for The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini for Conclave

Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez Best Supporting Actor Yura Borisov for Anora

Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce for The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice Best Director Sean Baker for Anora

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

James Mangold for A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance Best Original Screenplay Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance Best Adapted Screenplay A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures Best Cinematography The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu Best Original Score The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot Best Original Song “El Mal” for Emilia Pérez

“The Journey” for The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird” for Sing Sing

“Mi Camino” for Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” for Elton John: Never Too Late Best Editing Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked Best Production Design The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Netflix Best Costume Design A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked Best Makeup and Hairstyling A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked Best Sound A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot Best Visual Effects Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked Best International Feature Brazil's I’m Still Here

Denmark's The Girl with the Needle

France's Emilia Pérez

Germany's The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia's Flow

Universal Pictures Best Animated Feature Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot Best Animated Short Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck! Best Live-Action Short A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent Best Documentary Feature Black Box Diaries



No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane Best Documentary Short Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Did your favorite movie of 2024 get the Oscar nominations you think it deserved, or was it totally snubbed?