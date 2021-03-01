15 Sustainable Fashion Brands to Support This Spring
Less is more when it comes to fashion. The fashion and retail industry produces 10 percent of all carbon emissions, as much as the entire European Union! While we are so ready for warm-weather clothes and brighter colors, we can't deny the impact that it has on our planet. We've rounded up sustainable and inclusive options for athletic, chic, casual and more spring styles made by women, for women.
ABLE
We love that 96 percent of ABLE employees are women. As part of their mission to provide women with sustainable opportunities and to end poverty in the industry, they began publishing their lowest wages in 2018.
YES AND
YES AND Founder Marci Zaroff is out to prove that being eco-friendly can be stylish. Each piece uses certified organic cotton, low impact and non-toxic dyes, and an ethical supply chain.
Everybody & Everyone
Everybody & Everyone features sustainable essentials for the busy woman - plus, they're organic, biodegradable, eco-innovative, and recycled. Their extensive size range means that everyone can find something they like.
Girlfriend Collective
Eco-friendly production is at the top of Girlfriend Collective's priorities. They ship in recycled/recyclable packaging and include reusable pouches. Oh, and did we mention their products are made from recycled water bottles?
Selva Negra
Selva Negra is always looking for new ways to reduce their carbon footprint, and is committed to production transparency and zero-waste packaging. They reuse boxes and purchase some fabric from headstock wholesalers. They also save fabric scraps to make scrunchies and totes.
milo+nicki
Founded by Nicki Patel, milo+nicki offers feminine, one-of-a-kind pieces made sustainably, meaning quality instead of quantity and doing more with less. Each piece (which is also ethical, cruelty-free, and vegan btw) is part of a limited handmade collection.
Graceful District
Graceful District is committed to using eco-friendly fabrics and only work with small-batch manufacturing. Since they focus on creating timeless designs, you'll be able to wear their pieces for years to come.
Braxley Bands
Braxley Bands makes sustainable upcycled apple watch bands. They've partnered with Trees For The Future, which means for every band you buy, they plant a tree. TFTF also provides farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa with the supplies and training they need to sustainably revitalize their land.
Knickey
At Knickey, you'll find cotton underwear that's breathable and comfortable. The cotton they use is from certified organic environments and is free of toxins, carcinogens, and other harmful chemicals. They also provide basics in different skin colors, shapes, and sizes.
Reformation
Reformation wants to celebrate the feminine figure, and they do so with sustainable and lovely fabrics. They're working toward 75 percent of their products being made with plant-based, renewable, or almost all natural fibers.
The Standard Stitch
The Standard Stitch is serious about creating clothes that are good for you and for the environment. They think through every step of production and keep every kind of customer in mind.
Ettitude
The loungewear at Ettitude is 100 percent organic bamboo lyocell, a resource-efficient plant. Their sustainable process uses a non-toxic, closed-loop system that reuses water up to 200 times and recycles 98 percent of it.
Tradlands
You'll find classic and effortless essentials made with durable, consciously sourced fabrics at Tradlands. Their smaller, responsibly-made batches are produced in factories that hold high social welfare and production quality standards, and pay a living wage.
Symbology
Marissa Heyl founded Symbology after researching the relationship between fair trade and craftswomen in India. Symbology partners with women across India and other developing countries and features their handcrafted, traditional products.
Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway knows that their shared clothing economy reduces waste and emissions. Just pick the plan that works best for you and get new clothes shipped straight to your door. Easy peasy. And check out our chat with Rent the Runway CEO Jenn Hyman on a recent Teach Me Something New podcast.
