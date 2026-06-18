Spoilers ahead for Every Year After & Every Summer After! If you're a diehard book fan, than it's very easy to notice changes when that book gets adapted for TV. Well the Every Year After show (based on Carley Fortune's Every Summer After) dropped on Prime Video on June 10 and fans immediately noticed quite a few changes.

Now, I do want to point out that I think changes in an adaptation can be good! Books and TV/movies are totally different formats that have different strengths, and sometimes that means switching up a few details. (Like for instance, I like the Maze Runner movies more than the books...sorry). What do you think?

Here are the biggest differences between Every Year After on Prime Video and Every Summer After by Carley Fortune.

JORDIE AND CHANTAL AND DELIAH! Prime Video I'm just going to lead with my favorite part of the whole show: the relationship between Jordie and Chantal (and maybe Delilah??). In the show she comes with Percy to Barry's Bay (unlike the book), which means that opens up a whole new world for the character. And that includes a blossoming relationship with Jordie.

Delilah's life got a whole lot messier. Prime Video

Delilah's also brought into the show in a whole new way when it's revealed that she's married...but she's always had a thing for Charlie. The two are having an affair that seems to wrap up by the end of season 1 — and it looks like we could either see an LGBTIA+ storyline or a love triangle with Chantal and Jordie. Hopefully we get an Every Year After season 2 renewal soon so we can find out.

Percy's American. Prime Video Instead of being a Toronto girlie, Every Year After moves her to Seattle. This gives Sam and Percy even more of a divide (and ends up complicating Chantal's plan to get home after her passport expires).

Percy's also still a writer in 'Every Year After' instead of an editor in 'Every Summer After.' Prime Video In Every Summer After, Percy has swapped her dream of writing horror fiction for being an editor at a magazine. In the show, she's an obituary writer. Honestly this feels like a better fit; it's a pay cut but it has the same kind of melancholy feeling that horror fiction might have given her.

Percy and Sam's first kiss gets delayed. Prime Video Instead of sharing their first kiss after watching a scary movie, the show has Sam and Percy kiss for the very first time in 2014 after that anatomy textbook scene.

Sue is more active in Percy's life. Prime Video Percy and Sue were always close, but Every Year After shows just how deep their relationship went. And it also opens up a ton of drama when Sue leaves The Tavern to Percy instead of the boys.

The cheating of it all. Prime Video One of the most notable changes in the series is that instead of cheating on Sam with Charlie like she does in the book, Percy only sleeps with the older Florek brother after Sam breaks up with her. Honestly I'm not mad about the change because the cheating was really tough for me to deal with as a reader, but it also makes the fallout in the show feel less deserved.

Sam finds out about Charlie and Percy as an adult...from Percy. Prime Video Instead of finding out that Charlie and Percy slept together the same year it happened, like in the book, Show Sam actually finds out in the present, and he finds out from Percy. Amy B. Harris explained to People that this change allows for Sam's reaction to happen onscreen — and for Percy to have to see it.

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