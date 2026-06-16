The 10 Best Book Adaptations You Can Watch in 2026

Let’s be honest: Few things are more satisfying than finishing a great novel and immediately diving into its on-screen adaptation. When I read Steinbeck's East of Eden, I read it through the night, called in sick at work and immediately watched the movie, starring James Dean.

There’s something thrilling about seeing characters you’ve spent hundreds of pages imagining suddenly come to life — the costumes, the settings, the casting choices you either love or passionately debate. Half the fun is comparing notes: what changed, what stayed faithful, and which scenes hit even harder on screen. With that in mind, these upcoming book-to-screen adaptations arriving in 2026 already have our full attention.

Here are the book-to-screen adaptations we can’t wait to watch in 2026 — and the ones you can already press play on!

The Shards — Watch on Hulu August 2026 Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Bret Easton Ellis is the king of writing page-turning psychological Bret Easton Ellis is the king of writing page-turning psychological thrillers , and The Shards is no exception. The satirical author, best known for his novel American Psycho, refuses to hold back with this daring 1980s drama, and guess who’s picking it up for TV? Ryan Murphy. Let’s just hope he gets out of his current television slump (cough, cough, All’s Fair).

East of Eden — Watch on Netflix Fall 2026 Netflix This classic Steinbeck novel is getting the TV treatment thanks to Netflix and Zoe Kazan. It's a multi-generational story that examines family ties and motive. The show stars Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, and Joseph Zada and will debut on Netflix later this year.

Dune: Part Three — Watch in Theaters December 17, 2026 Warner Bros. Pictures The final installment of the Dune movie trilogy is finally coming, and it features a Paul who's a far cry from the boy we met in the first movie. This one is totally consumed by power, and only time will tell how this story ends.

Off-Campus — Watch on Prime Video Now Prime Video Listen — everyone's head over hockey skates for this new romance show. And considering there are multiple books and multiple characters to focus their seasons on, it looks like we could be at Briar U for a very long time.

Wuthering Heights — Watch on HBO Max Now Warner Bros. Pictures The most recent adaptation of Wuthering Heights has caused quite a stir amongst movie-goers. While some audiences love the liberties director Emerald Fennell took on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, others believe she owes the 19th-century author an apology. Whether you are pro-the remake or against it, there’s no denying one thing: it’s quite the engaging adaptation.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 — Watch in Theaters Now Walt Disney Pictures Most people don’t even realize that The Devil Wears Prada is based on a book! Be sure to check out the novel, called Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, before you rewatch the long-awaited sequel film. And yes, all of your favorite stars are back in the mix, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

Séance on a Wet Afternoon — Coming Soon Amazon Based on the best-selling 1960s book, this movie (starring Matthew Macfadyen and Rachel Weisz) follows a financially struggling couple who decide to commit a crime in order to jumpstart their careers. It backfires in a major way, leading to utter chaos and hurdles.

Vladimir — Watch Now on Netflix Netflix This long-awaited Netflix adaptation of the best-selling novel follows a passionate woman (portrayed by Rachel Weisz) who engages in a steamy extra-marital affair with her work colleague (Leo Woodall). It’s the ultimate psychological romance drama, laced with pining, obsession, and brilliant literary references.

The Miniature Wife — Watch on Peacock Now Peacock Peacock has brought us a whimsical new series based on the popular short story with the same title. It stars Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) as they try to navigate their crumbling marriage. Things only get worse when something goes horribly wrong, causing Banks’ character to shrink to the size of a doll. Forced to live inside a dollhouse, she and her hubby must try to navigate this complex new dynamic, filled with trials and tribulations.

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This post has been updated.