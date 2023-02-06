A Ridiculously Easy Way to Make Custom Canvas Wall Art
Let’s get real – painting is not for everyone! Maybe the mess is not worth the overall effort from your perspective, or you just can't fathom painting all of those nitty gritty details of a scene for your wall. Canvases, however, are for everyone. Even if you don't see yourself as a true Frida Kahlo, you can still create some awesome wall art using canvases, and they're impressive. Today, we’re decorating our walls with fabric-covered canvases! These are incredibly easy yet they look professional and classy. Read on for how to rock this super easy decor DIY!
What You Need to DIY Canvas Wall Art
- Various canvases
- 3 coordinating fabrics
- Gold chain
- Fabric scissors
- Hot glue gun
- A staple gun and some staples
Step-by-Step Instructions for Custom Canvas Art
- Arrange your canvases in the order they will hang on the wall.
- Determine which fabric to put on each canvas.
- Place one canvas on top of your fabric, and cut around the frame, leaving about 1 1/2 to 2 inches of leftover material on each side.
- Fold the fabric over one side of the canvas and staple.
- Repeat step 4 on the opposite side, making sure the fabric is taught.
- Fold and staple the last two sides.
- Pull the fabric on the corners up, and fold to the side, creating a diagonal crease along one side.
- Staple each corner.
- Next, cover all of your canvases.
- If you want to include the gold chain, decide how you want the chain to lay on the canvas.
- Hot glue one end of the chain and let it dry.
- When gluing the other side of the chain, be sure to hold the chain taut while the glue is drying, or it will loosen and sag.
Illustrated Instructions
You’ll need to stop by the fabric store unless you have some material you’ve been hanging onto that you want to put on display. Remember that old t-shirt in your closet you just can’t bear to get rid of? Why not repurpose it as art?
Once you’ve got your supplies, place the frame on the fabric and cut around it leaving at least an inch on each side. This will depend on how thick your canvas is. The fabric should cover the frame just like the canvas does.
Start stapling your fabric! First staple along one side and then do the opposite side. Now staple the remaining two sides. Be sure to pull the fabric taught so that it doesn’t look droopy. That is, unless you’re going for a saggy look. We put anywhere from two to four staples in each side about an inch and a half apart, but you can add as many as you need.
Now for the corners! They look a little bit intimidating, but they’re really no sweat. Take the loose fabric, and pull it up and back towards the center of the frame. One side will fold at a diagonal along the side of the frame. Make sure you smooth out any bumps and then staple it firmly in place.
If you want to add chain or other embellishments to your artwork, you can easily do so with hot glue.
We added gold chain to spice up our solid blue fabric! Snip a chain to your desired length using wire cutters, then glue one side of the chain to the back of the frame. Let it dry before you do the other side, or the chain will drag through the glue. When you glue the other side, pull it tight and hold it until the glue is dry or the chain will sag.
That’s it! This project is so quick and easy. You've added some original pieces to your art collection, and are ready to get to hanging your art. The best thing about this DIY is that you can reuse the frames if you want, to change up the designs featured in your home. Simply remove the staples and make them again with new fabric!
