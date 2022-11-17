How To Build An Art Collection You Love, According To A Pro
Art expert and gallerist Liz Lidgettrepresents 50+ artists from around the world, 75 percent of whom are women and/or BIPOC artists. We love Liz because she created a gallery where artists get paid fairly and quickly, and offers an approachable, non-pretentious experience for clients. Although she represents some very well known artists, such as Jessi Raulet (EttaVee), her gallery ethos is that you don't have to be a millionaire to collect art. We tapped her creative brain to share tips for building an art collection that truly brings you joy vs. choosing what matches your furniture. She has some really great advice here, plus we've got some ideas from the archives for becoming an art collector and creator. Enjoy!
As a gallery owner and entrepreneur, I am fueled by the idea that art is for everyone. I want to help people build an art collection that is unique to them and only them. A collection that can’t be recreated or purchased from a catalog. There are many ways to build an art collection – one to impress your friends, one to make investments, one to match your room — but the only way I am interested in is building an art collection that you connect with... a collection that you love.
Photo by Clarisse Meyer on Unsplash
Buy art as a souvenir.
In my book, there’s no better way to remember the time you were walking along the Seine, or when you stumbled upon a charming town on a road trip than a piece of art. I place a small amount ($50-$100) in my travel budget for each trip. The piece of art that hangs above my bed is a piece I paid $35 for at a brocante (flea market) on a special trip to Strasbourg, France. Price doesn’t need to have anything to do with how special it is or what it means to you. I love the antique painting and it’s nowhere near perfect condition, but it reminds me of that trip and makes me smile.
Photo by Tabitha Turner on Unsplash
Get to know the artist.
Slowly but surely, I am collecting a piece from each artist that we carry in my gallery. I love each piece but I love it more because I know the artist and have a story about each person and piece. Of course, you don’t have to own a gallery to follow this tip. Your local art festival or maker’s market is a great place to shop for art and get to know the artist. Most times, the artist themself is staffing their own booth or table and feels honored to talk about their work. Here are a couple of conversation starters: “I love your work! Please tell me more about your process,” or “You are so talented; how did you get started?” These conversations and tidbits you learn will help create meaning and a story for each work of art.
Buy a piece of artwork to celebrate milestones.
My friend and artist, Angela Chrusciaki Blehm, sent me a piece of artwork to honor the birth of my daughter, Effie. It’s hung proudly in her room and each time I see it I think of Angela and those wonderful but foggy days with a newborn and the surprise of receiving it. It also started Effie’s own art collection. Marking milestones like birthdays, anniversaries, or an event you’re proud of like a promotion is a wonderful reason to buy a piece of art.
Make your own.
I want you to buy art that you love and has special meaning to you – not art that matches your couch. The best collections are ones that tell me about a person, that are eclectic and don’t necessarily match but seem to flow because they tell the story of a beautiful life.
Here are ideas for making your own art for yourself or for someone you love:
