12 Comfy Fall Ankle Boots To Refresh Your Footwear Game
I'm at my most powerful in a pair of boots. From riding boots to knee-high styles, I feel ready to hit the streets in style. Boots are the ultimate shoe to rock for fall time, and these ankle boots prove it. From moto-inspired pairs to Western steppers, these fall ankle boots add some serious flair to whatever you're wearing this season. Scroll ahead for 12 comfy and cute (and totally must-have) pairs!
Target
Universal Thread Jacey Western Ankle Boots
These faux-suede boots are undeniably cowgirl-esque, and will wear perfectly alongside some bootcut jeans and a cozy top!
DSW
Journee Collection Haylinn Boot
Dark red is *the* color to wear right now. Dress totally on-trend with these adorably sleek and seamless fall ankle boots for a playful pop!
Tecovas
Tecovas The Stella Boot
Black wears well with everything, but why opt for a basic silhouette? These pointy ankle boots with Western embroidered details will certainly have heads turning.
Target
Universal Thread Connor Harness Buckle Ankle Boots
The silver rings and hardware on these dark brown ankle boots bring the perfect amount of edge! Show them off alongside a denim mini skirt or choose to pair them with long jeans – either way, you'll be stepping in style.
Rothy's
Rothy's The Lug Boot
Rothy's classic comfort comes to these ankle boots through the plush sole and flexible outer fabric. They wear like a dream and come in this chic light brown or a black colorway to rock with all your favorite fall 'fits.
Free People
Dr. Martens Anistone Lo Boots
These durable Dr. Martens ankle boots boast some truly biker-inspired details, from the distinctive yellow stitching to the studded loops up top.
SeaVees
SeaVees Bolinas Off Shore Boot
You can take these ankle boots anywhere this fall, since they're totally waterproof. They'll stand up to any wear and tear with utter style, plus this deep green color shakes things up a bit from the expected browns and blacks!
DSW
Baretraps Honee Boot
I think these are the perfect fall ankle boots. The rounded toe, chunky heel, and unique strappy design along the top provide the ideal amount of flair, all while being perfectly practical to walk miles.
Target
Universal Thread Ashely Low Block Ankle Boots
These are the wear-with-everything boots. The shiny black finish elevates any fall ensemble super easily, and each step will be supported nicely by the large block heel along the back.
Free People
Jasper Hiker Ankle Boots
Somewhere between a loafer and a boot, these fall ankle boots were born. The contrasting stitching that surrounds the shoe is so cute, and you get even more pop from the color-dotted laces. The chunky soles balance out the look while still being very practical for hitting the pavement!
Tecovas
Tecovas The Dakota Boot
Belted boots? I'm so into it! These sturdy ankle boots from Tecovas are crafted with high-quality cowhide leather to last your looks years and years.
Anthropologie
Silent D Naydo Heeled Ankle Boots
For an eye-catching footwear look, these white boots don't disappoint. The stacked heel gives you a good boost in height to literally take your fall outfits to the next level.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.