12 Trendy Tall Boots For A Cute And Comfy Fall Look
I can feel the shift in the wind, the smell in the air... fall is sneaking up around the corner, and honestly, I'm not mad about it. Fall is arguably the best time of year: we get Halloween, Thanksgiving, apple cider, pumpkins, chai... you name it. But I will say, the best part of fall is the fashion — specifically boot weather. I am a boot girl through and through, and I am more than ready to ditch the sandals for my knee-highs and get this party started. So let's dive into some of my favorite tall boots that will look amazing on you all season long.
Heeled Tall Boots
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Dawn Wine
I seriously cannot think of a better way to elevate your style than with a sleek boot. This wine-colored, pointed shoe is sexy, versatile, and will definitely be the star of any show. They would be perfect for a night out this fall, or you can have them peeking out from under a pair of baggy jeans for a more casual look. The heel is 3.5 inches high, and they're made entirely of vegan leather. You can shop these in red or black for $180.
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher LTD Lannie Knee High Boot
These boots are the kind you wanna steal out of your big sister's closet. The simple, classic look to them makes them versatile enough to go with any outfit. But don't get confused — they're anything but boring. The block heel makes the 4-inch heigh bearable, and the pointy toe says "take me seriously" in a sexy sort of way. I can definitely see these shining on a night out with your BFFs or styled with a chic work dress.
DSW
Journee Collection Alondra Platform Boot
Ah, Polly Pocket boots! These are SO comfy, flexible, and will literally mold to your feet. If you're really looking to prioritize comfort when shopping for boots, I cannot recommend these enough. They look incredible while lengthening your legs, and you can still quite literally walk a mile in them. I want them in every color they offer... and they're only $90.
Anthropologie
Jeffrey Campbell Hot Lava Boots
It's no secret that red is still very much in right now. I mean, this is the second pair of red boots in this roundup! Still, I can't get enough of this rich, luxurious color — especially on footwear. I'm absolutely loving the thick heel and the square toe on this pair! Plus, I heard indie sleaze is making a major comeback, so you know Jeffrey Campbell is a must-have brand in that regard.
Macy's
I.N.C. Skylar Fold Over Cuffed Dress Boots
The fold-over boot trend is something I can 100% get behind. I have always loved the look of a pointy shoe peeking out from under trousers, so this has kind of the same vibe — minus the pants. I think it creates such a fun and different style compared to a classic tall boot. You can get these in regular or wide calf for $130.
Macy's
Anne Klein Women's Ware Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Hello, suede season is finally back! I'm obsessed with this caramel color because it fits in so seamlessly with the vibes of fall. I just want to wear these and sip on a chai latte in the park. The heel is a perfect height to give you some lift, but still remain functional and have some support. This shoe would pair perfectly with a denim skirt and a big sweater. This pair comes in three different colors for $150.
Anthropologie
Silent D Komass Knee-High Boots
I know this could seem a little funky for some, but stay with me: two-toned boots are absolutely THE moment. It's giving a Carrie Bradshaw sort of je ne sais quoi — the kind of mixed and matched fashion that screams you're an It Girl. The only downside here is buying two pairs of boots to achieve the look...which...who doesn't want two pairs of boots? Grab these in the colors carbon and ivory to get this ever-so-chic look!
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Onyx Black
I have been rocking clunky boots for as long as I can remember. These Steve Madden moto-inspired boots are the perfect addition to any going-out fit while keeping your legs warm as the weather cools down. A thicker heel always makes me feel more stable and overall makes it a more functional shoe. Get these bad boys for $150!
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Sylvia Knee High Boot
I know deep, rich colors are so good for fall, but I can't get enough of these lighter tan and camel colors right now. The shade paired with an almost kitten heel gives a mature, self-assured sense of style that is honestly unmatched. And if you love these but wish they were a dark brown or black, this Sam Edelman pair actually comes in seven different colors!
DSW
Vince Camuto Seshlyan Wide Calf Boot
Sometimes, you want a square toe to switch things up a bit. Vince Camuto boots NEVER miss, and these are another example of a perfect pair of shoes for any occasion. This pair is fantastic for my wider-calf girlies because sometimes it's hard to find a good pair of tall boots that don't squeeze your calves. These are available in black or brown for $170!
Macy's
Easy Street Jewel Wide-Calf Riding Boots
Nothing screams fall like a dark brown basic boot. These are such a staple for the upcoming months, so if you don't already have a pair, you better get some! They will serve you well for years to come and look amazing for any classic fall activity, whether it's apple picking or Black Fridayshopping. These aren't a want; they are a need... and they are only $100.
Nordstrom
Coach Cece Knee High Boot
These boots are giving Elphaba from Wicked in all the best ways. While they're not exactly full Oz, these boots do have a playfully curved heel, a chic pointed toe, and an almost sock-like look going up the calf. I know method dressing is all the rave, so I would grab these for your movie date to see Ariana and Cynthia this November — and rock them the rest of the cooler months while I'm at it.
