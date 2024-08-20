14 Pairs Of Target Shoes That Are Freakin’ Perfect For Fall
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Decorating your home with cute Target fall decor is fun, but so is adding cute, seasonal shoes to your wardrobe. From riding boots to sneakers to Mary Janes, there are so many cute options to pick from this fall! And since no outfit is complete with them, you might as well choose footwear that makes a statement.
Luckily, Target always has our backs when it comes to staying on trend on a budget, so I've rounded up plenty of options for you to shop right now. From cozy slip-on mules to tall cowgirl boots, these Target fall shoes will match your freak — er, vibe.
Trendy Fall Target Shoes
Target
Women's Connor Harness Buckle Ankle Boots
It's no secret: riding boots are the moment this year. These boots are absolutely so trendy, with the chunky heel and exaggerated silver accents. But what I love is that they aren't too much that you can't wear them with a casual look either. All around a 10/10 take on the fall shoe trend.
And if you do want a more exaggerated look? Try the taller version of these riding books!
Target
Women's Claire Knit Washable Ballet Flats
Can someone say Rothy's dupe? Washable shoes are always good, no matter the time of year. I love this woven look paired with the pointed toe — it looks both casual and elevated all at once. These shoes come in four different colors: black, red, cream, and cheetah print.
Target
Women's Sasha Buckle Slingback Kitten Pumps with Memory Foam Insole
Red was in last year, and it's definitely in yet again this year. These slingbacks are the perfect shade of rouge for fall, giving a moodier vibe to your outfit than some of the summer hues we've seen lately. Plus, the double strap and kitten heel duo is extremely in right now. Grab these ASAP!
Target
New York & Company Page 2 Maryjane Flats
Fashion can't stay away from Mary Jane flats and neither can we. They're the epitome of the 'It Girl' fall shoe and come in an array of styles, like New York & Company's mesh style.
They make us want to wear our most stylish fall outfits with them so we can pretend we're extras in Emily In Paris or are attending a NYFW show.
Target
New York & Company Rea Slingback Flats
Give your workwear outfits a boost with these New York & Company Rea Slingback flats! They have a slight block heel that'll give you a little lift and a cute buckle strap that adds the right amount of rebellious flair to whatever you're wearing. Available in black or cognac, you don't have to fret about if they'll match what you have in your closet.
Target
Women's Elsa Mary Jane Ballet Flats with Memory Foam Insole
Seeing red? I know, but I just can't get enough of this stunning color for autumn! Aside from the stylish shade, this square toe Mary Jane is super in at the moment. It's a simple, statement shoe that will make its mark on any outfit you throw together. Tres chic!
Classic Fall Target Shoes
Target
A New Day Ballet Flats
Prefer to keep it simple? Slip your feet into these ballet flats. They have a pointed toe, but your feet won't be cramped in them. They'll be cradled in comfort because the insoles are cushioned, giving you a feeling that you're barely wearing any shoes at all.
Target
Women's Jordan Loafer Flats with Memory Foam Insole
Loafers are ALWAYS in for fall. They're giving that back-to-school, dark academia vibe that just makes you want to grab a cup of espresso and sit in a coffee shop with a good book for hours. Oh? Just me? Well, these are cute regardless of when, where, or how you wear them.
Target
Universal Thread Betsy Clog Mule Flats
Everyone needs at least one pair of comfortable flats in their closet to match those days when you're not in the mood to put effort into your fall outfit. These clog mules are easy to slip on and are neutral enough to go with a t-shirt and jeans look or that new sweatsuit you can't wait to wear. Plus, they're a fantastic Birkenstock dupe!
Target
Wild Fable Kenzi Western Boots
Cowgirl boots still haven't gone out of style, but we wouldn't care if they did. This pair has a nice little side zipper, so you won't have to deal with your feet slipping around. They also have a 2-inch heel and memory foam inside that won't cause you to trip over your own feet.
Target
Women's Janie Ballet Flats with Memory Foam Insole
Can't get the Chanel flats, but want the same sophisticated look? I've got you. These cream and black ballet flats are such a chic look for fall. Pair them with a sweet fall dress, a pair of jeans and a button-down — you name it, and these classic looking shoes will go with it.
Target
Vintage Foundry Co. Penelope Bootie
Want to add a little more height to your boots for date night? Go for these cute boots by Vintage Foundry Co. They're still Chelsea boots, but they're not as casual as the pairs you're used to seeing. You don't have to zip them up either!
Target
A New Day Maddison Sneakers
Want to wear white sneakers that feel like they match fall's vibe? You need to add this pair to your cart. The rounded toe and slight platform shrouds your feet in comfort so you can wear them all day.
Target
Bearpaw Elle Short Wide Boots (Editor's Pick)
This pair of boots helped me survive the last trimester of my pregnancy, so you KNOW they're incredibly comfortable to wear. They're lined with fluffy fabric, so it feels like you're walking on a cloud and they fit over most pairs of leggings and jeans. Honestly, they're the best casual boots you can wear outside of slipping into clog mules! (And yes, they're definitely UGG dupes!)
If you need more fall accessory inspo, check out the leather tote bags we think you need to complete your look!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Target
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.