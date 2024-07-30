6 Chic Riding Boots I’m Dreaming Of For Fall
It seems like everywhere I look (and scroll), riding boots are the number one outfit staple that people are wearing. Whether they’re worn stylishly with mini dressesor more casually with jeans, they’re the perfect versatile piece for when fall comes around. Of course, there are the ever-popular Frye Campus Boots, but I simply cannot shell out nearly $500 for a single pair. Luckily, there are so many similar styles on the market, and these 6 riding boots are my absolute favorite ones. They range in color, style, and price, so you can definitely find a pair that works for you and your wardrobe. Shop ‘em below!
Free People
Jeffrey Campbell Kira Harness Boots
These are basically Frye boot lookalikes, and I love them. The light brown coloration helps ease the transition between summer and fall, so now's the perfect time to pick 'em up. The silver buckled hardware gives this pair a nice riding boot flair, though they easily zip up for on and off moments. The block heel gives you a nice boost, too! This style is also shoppable in ivory, bright red, and olive green for $328.
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Astor Brown Leather Boots
I love the various buckles and hardware on these Steve Madden boots. The chunky heel and rounded toe are perfect for my personal taste, plus this dark brown leather wash will ultimately wear well with anything! They also come in black and a cream white color, if those hues speak stronger to you. These boots are $160.
Urban Outfitters
Svegan Carson Vegan Leather Riding Boots
For a more elevated look, these sleek black vegan leather boots quickly do the trick. They don't have any extra bells or whistles like the pairs above, so they'll fit seamlessly into whatever outfits you put together. The rounded tops hit just below the knee, so they'd work really well with a flirty mini skirt or dress. The lower heel height provides ample comfort for walking anywhere. These adorable boots currently go for $220.
Target
Wild Fable Rebel Riding Boots
This pair is a solid mix between riding boots and moto boots, thanks to the cool-looking lineup of buckles that runs up the sides. I simply love the squared-off round toe and chunky heel, too. What I love most about these Target shoes is they're affordable at $50, which is really good for the style compared to the other boots on this list! This particular color toes the line between black and brown, though you can also puck up a pair that's fully brown.
Zappos
Sam Edelman Mable Boots
These are some classic riding boots for sure. The silhouette is fairly fuss-free, but fully sleek and smooth. The warm brown leather feels like the perfect shade for cozy fall outfits – these will look adorable with some baggy denim shorts and an oversized cable knit sweater! This pair is also shoppable in black and dark brown for $146 (was $200).
Boot Barn
Cleo + Wolf Scout Western Boots
Another Frye boot twin, these riding boots from Cleo + Wolf have a little bit of a shorter height in terms of where they land on your legs. They boast two loops at the top to help you slide into them easily, and the blocky heel provides plenty of height if you're looking for a pumped-up look. I love the warm tan color of these, and think it'd look really put-together alongside a pair of light-wash bootcut jeans to nail the Western look this fall. These currently go for $180.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more trending fashion picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.