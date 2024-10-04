Candle Lovers! We Found 20 Fall Scents You'll Want To Burn All Day Long
Candles add an extra layer of coziness to the season. Whether you're curling up with a good book, hosting a fall gathering, or just looking to create a cozy vibe, the right fall candle can transform your space into a fall-scented haven. From the warm, spicy notes of cinnamon and clove to the sweet scents of pumpkin, apple, and vanilla, these are our favorite candles for the season.
Fall Scented Candles
Nest
Nest Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
Your favorite tea and this blend of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon will warm you right up this season.
Nordstrom
Apotheke Pumpkin Ginger 3-Wick Candle
Brighten your fall days with fresh roasted pumpkin topped with a spicy blend of ginger, clove, and cinnamon.
Anthropologie
Voluspa Japonica Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Jar Candle
Pumpkin spice girls will love this Spiced Pumpkin Latte candle with a hint of vanilla.
Amazon
Calyan Wax Apples & Maple Bourbon
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Handpainted Pumpkin Glass Pumpkin Candle
For a more decorative vessel, check out this Anthro handpainted glass candle with notes of nutmeg, cinnamon bark, amber, and cedarwood.
Sweet Water Decor
Sweet Water Fall Leaves Candle
Light up your childhood memories with this fall leaves scented candle with notes of apple, orange, cinnamon, and cloves.
Rejuvenation
Rejuvenation Harvest Pumpkin Linnea Candle
Handcrafted in small batches, this candle is autumn in a jar with pumpkin, thyme, and warm spices .
Nordstrom
Homesick Peak Foliage Candle
Imagine a cool fall day with hot apple cider and pumpkin spice and you have this candle. Top notes include nutmeg, lemon, and eucalyptus.
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Brooklyn Candle Limited Edition Toasted Pumpkin
Toasted pumpkin seeds, cardamom, nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon notes are the scent of chill in the air and soup on the stove. Made in Brooklyn, these soy wax candles are vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and petroleum-free.
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Candle
This beeswax and vegetable wax blend features a classic scent for the coziest fall days.
Amazon
FF Spiced Pumpkin Scented Candle
Relax with an aromatherapy of pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla.
Forvr Mood
Forvr Mood Spice of Life Candle
B+C editor Jasmine loves this fiery, bold fragrance that blends ginger, lemongrass, and clementine. Forvr Mood collabed with Claude Kameni, an African designer who uses traditional Nigerian patterns, to design each vessel with a custom Kameni print. It makes a great gift!
Woodsy Fall Scents
Jenni Kayne
Jenni Kayne Cedar Candle
Grab your cozy fall sweater and sit by a candle fire with romantic notes of rose, tobacco leaf, fir needle, and cedarwood.
HomeCourt
HomeCourt Cece Candle
This new brand from actress Courtney Cox uses eco-friendly and sustainably sourced ingredients. The Cece Candle has notes of cedarwood smoke, sweet cardamom, cinnamon, and white leather.
(Malin + Goetz)
(Malin + Goetz) Leather Candle
The rustic smell of smooth leather combined with muted florals has a bit of a '70s vintage vibe.
Public Goods
Public Goods Cedar & Suede Soy Candle
This sandalwood, jasmine, Turkish rose, amber, and notes of leather bring you warm and woodsy spice at home.
Baobab Collection
Les Prestigieuses Encre De Chine Scented Candle
This is another one of Jasmine's favorites with hints of leather, sequoia, and amber.
Buck Mason
Buck Mason LP Candle
B+C editor Kayla loves this hand-poured ceramic candle inspired by Lone Pine, California with notes of atlas cedar, charred hickory, musk, and amber. "I use it every day, it's that good!," she says.
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle
B+C editor Haley loves this popular citrus scent for fall with sugared oranges, lemons, and limes. Plus, the pearl-esque jar goes with all of her home decor as she shifts from season to season!
Otherland Moonstruck Candle
B+C editor Meredith finds this one "not overtly fall-y, but I’ve been loving it for the woody/leathery smell! It honestly smells like incense." The Moonstruck variety has hints of sweet myrrh, white mahogany, and smoked birch.
