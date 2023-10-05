The CAVA Fall Menu Brings Back An Iconic Fan-Favorite Topping
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
It’s totally okay if you got a little too ambitious about the return of pumpkin spice – the PSL burnout is *so* real. Luckily, there are tons of alternative ingredients and flavors to enjoy for the fall season. The CAVA fall menu is a flawless example of capitalizing on in-season produce: spinach, sweet potato, and dates are the stars of this year’s offerings. Let’s dive into what exactly the CAVA fall menu has to offer in lieu of the pumpkin era!
Image via CAVA
First up on the CAVA fall menu is the Sweet + Spicy Chicken Pita. It carries all the dualities you could ever want out of an autumnal meal – it’s sweet yet spicy, creamy yet crunchy, and crispy yet fluffy. The pita presents a mix of harissa-honey chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, tzatziki, and the chain’s beloved Balsamic Date Vinaigrette. Our mouths are watering already!
Making use of some Mediterranean faves, another new item on the CAVA fall menu is the Balsamic Date Chicken Bowl. Grilled chicken, eggplant dip, roasted red pepper hummus, corn, cabbage slaw, tomato, cucumber, and brown rice get piled on top of each other to form an extremely nourishing meal for fall time. Of course, everything is topped off with the tangy Balsamic Date Vinaigrette.
Finally, CAVA fulfilled fans’ wishes of bringing back the Roasted White Sweet Potato! It’s a creamy-nutty topping that ushers in the real flavors of fall. The white sweet potato pieces are seasoned generously with a mix of paprika, coriander, salt, and olive oil that is beyond delicious for a seasonal lunch or dinner when you don’t feel like cooking.
What is in the CAVA Balsamic Date Chicken Bowl?
The CAVA Balsamic Date Chicken Bowl has grilled chicken, eggplant dip, roasted red pepper hummus, fire-roasted corn, cabbage slaw, tomato, and cucumber, all over brown rice and spinach. The bowl is topped with the chain's Balsamic Date Vinaigrette.
Is CAVA healthy?
CAVA is generally healthy. They use a lot of whole foods to form their pitas and bowls, oftentimes without any additives.
Images via CAVA.
