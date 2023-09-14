This Tzatziki Sauce Recipe Is So Good You Can Basically Put It On Anything
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Tzatziki is a super creamy, sometimes tangy, and always refreshing sauce that compliments a variety of dishes. Whether you're planning a Greek or Mediterranean-inspired dinner this week, or are looking for ways to incorporate new bouts of flavor to your meal rotation, this versatile (and easy!) tzatziki sauce recipe is a must-make.
So let's dive into the origins and best uses of tzatziki, explore the key ingredients that make up its tastes, and we'll guide you through the process for making it at home. Stay tuned for some simple pairing suggestions!
What To Know About Tzatziki Sauce
Tzatziki sauce, also known as "tzatziki" or "cacık" in various Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries, has a rich history rooted in ancient culinary traditions. The recipe is believed to have originated in Greece, as it has been a staple in Greek cuisine for centuries.
Composed of yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, lemon, dill, and mint, tzatziki is usually both tangy and cooling, making it a perfect accompaniment to, essentially, any dish you please.
It’s traditionally enjoyed as a condiment or dip, primarily paired with fresh pita bread or vegetables – but tzatziki has quickly crept its way into modern cuisine, being used for wraps, sandwiches, and salad dressings.
Ingredients For Tzatziki Sauce
To prepare a delicious batch of tzatziki at home, you will need a few key ingredients. Each ingredient plays a crucial role in creating the distinct flavors and creamy textures that make this sauce so irresistible.
- Yogurt: The base of tzatziki sauce is yogurt – preferably Greek yogurt for its thickness. You can use low or full-fat yogurt, depending on your dietary preferences.
- Cucumbers: Fresh cucumbers add some crispiness into the mix. English cucumbers or seedless cucumbers are commonly used for tzatziki, as they have a milder flavor and fewer seeds. They should be peeled, seeded, and finely grated (or chopped) for the recipe.
- Garlic: Garlic brings an aromatic flavor to the sauce. Use fresh garlic cloves and finely mince or crush them to release their delectable essence.
- Lemon juice: The acidity of lemon juice adds brightness to the sauce, and balances out the creaminess of the Greek yogurt. Freshly squeezed lemon juice is recommended for the best flavor.
- Dill or mint: Fresh herbs like dill or mint are essential for weaving in freshness. Dill is the more traditional choice, as mint provides a slightly different flavor profile.
- Olive oil: A drizzle of extra-virgin olive oiladds richness and depth to tzatziki sauce. Use high-quality olive oil for the best flavor!
- Salt and pepper: Seasoning your homemade sauce is crucial to enhance the flavors of the ingredients.
Directions For Making This Tasty Tzatziki Sauce Recipe
Let's dive into the step-by-step process of preparing this delectable sauce in the comfort of your own kitchen. Follow these instructions to create a homemade tzatziki that will never fail to impress your taste buds.
Prepare the cucumber:
- Start by peeling the cucumbers to remove the skin.
- Next, cut the cucumbers in half lengthwise and use a spoon to scoop out the seeds. This step is important to avoid excess moisture.
- Grate the cucumbers using a box grater, or finely chop them into small pieces.
- Once grated or chopped, transfer the cucumbers to a fine-mesh sieve or a clean kitchen towel. Sprinkle a pinch of salt over the cucumbers and let them sit for about 10-15 minutes. This process helps to remove excess moisture from the cucumbers, ensuring that the final sauce doesn't become watery.
- After the allotted time, squeeze the cucumbers tightly in the sieve or kitchen towel to remove any remaining moisture.
Mix the ingredients:
- In a mixing bowl, combine the Greek yogurt, minced garlic, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and cucumbers. Stir well to ensure that all the ingredients are evenly incorporated.
- Add the chopped fresh dill (or mint) to the mixture, and continue stirring until the herbs are well-distributed throughout the sauce.
- Drizzle a small amount of extra virgin olive oil over the sauce and season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.
Make your final touches:
- Since we’re not using strict measurements for this recipe, taste the sauce and adjust the flavors as needed. You can add more lemon juice for extra tanginess, more garlic for a stronger flavor, or additional herbs for a burst of freshness.
- Once you are satisfied with the taste, cover the sauce and refrigerate it for at least an hour before serving. This allows the flavors to meld together and enhances the overall taste of the sauce.
What To Serve With Tzatziki Sauce
Have fun exploring different ways to enjoy your tzatziki. From traditional Greek dishes to modern twists and variations, we encourage you to get creative! Here are some serving suggestions that will elevate your culinary creations.
Mediterranean Chicken Skewers
Dipping these chicken skewers into some fresh tzatziki sounds like pure heaven. (via Brit + Co.)
Greek Salad
Drizzle some tzatziki sauce on top of this easy, healthy Greek salad for a burst of brightness. (via Brit + Co.)
Oven-Baked Lamb Meatballs
Grain bowls are a great option for dinner – add some tzatziki to yours, and you're golden. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Steak Gyros
Tzatziki simply belongs in gyros. Though this recipe uses steak, you could use chicken, falafel, or lamb for the filling. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Greek Chicken Bowls with Couscous
This recipe delivers a little bit of everything. The final touch is a perfect dollop of tzatziki! (via Barley & Sage)
