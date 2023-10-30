40 Sweet Potato Recipes To Make This Season And Beyond
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Sweet potatoes aren’t just for the holiday season. We love them year-round – they're yummy in game day appetizers, special occasion dinners, plus they stand at the ready when you fire up the barbecue. The spuds are sweet enough for dessert, but also shine superbly in savory dishes. They’re *also* packed with vitamins! Sweet taters are Whole 30-approved, paleo, gluten-free, and vegan too. If you're looking to work more nutrition into your diet, these sweet potato recipes are a delicious way to get that done!
Savory Sweet Potato Recipes for Brunch, Lunch, + Dinner
Bacon-Wrapped Sweet Potato Wedges
Each sweet potato in this easy recipe gets enveloped in a crispy outer layer of bacon, which makes everything better. Dip the wedges in spicy ketchup or ranch – whatever you choose, this sweet potato recipe will be bangin'. (via Brit + Co.)
Sweet Potato Crow's Nests (Egg in a Hole)
Brunch just got elevated with this sweet potato 'toast' pick. Cut a hole in your tater, like you would some bread, then crack an egg inside and cook it to breakfast-y perfection! (via Brit + Co.)
Sweet Potato Fries
We love these healthier French fries alongside a grilled cheese, but they’d also be great with a burger, fish, or grilled chicken. (via Brit + Co.)
Thanksgiving Flatbread
Spread a pre-made pizza crust with sweet potato, and use that creamy base to pile on tasty toppings, upcycling your dinner leftovers any time of year. This one just happens to use up Thanksgiving scraps! (via Brit + Co.)
Sweet + Savory Turkey Enchiladas
This one's sweet, savory, *and* spicy! Substitute some rotisserie chicken for these roll-ups if you don’t have turkey on hand. The cranberry sauce is a must. (via Brit + Co.)
Honey-Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Whether you’re preparing a Thanksgiving feast or a weeknight meal, you can whip up this simple sweet potato side in no time. (via Brit + Co.)
Sweet Potato Latkes with Cinnamon-Sugar Ricotta
Break with tradition and try our sweet take on latkes for breakfast *or* dessert. (via Brit + Co.)
Sweet Potato Toast
Swap your regular toast for this naturally gluten-free variety. Simply treat some sweet potato slices as toast and add whatever toppings you love for breakfast time! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Sweet Potato + Mozzarella Egg Skillet
You'll be craving this killer combo of eggs, cheese, and sweet potatoes once you've taken a bite from this magical recipe creation. Red pepper flakes take everything up a notch! (via Averie Cooks)
Hot Honey Crispy Smashed Sweet Potatoes
A generous drizzle of hot honey, and you're on your way to a truly decadent dinnertime. (via Whole And Heavenly Oven)
Sweet Potato Walnut Chili with Corn Dumplings
Each spoonful you dig up from this massive bowl of sweet potato chili will warm you from the inside out – perfect for cold winter nights when you just *need* something hearty and comforting! (via The First Mess)
Hasselback Sweet Potatoes
These accordion-cut sweet potatoes are so tasty because each one gets a generous brush of butter, making the outside crisp and the inside soft and tender. Try them with an easy avocado crema dip! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Skip all those marshmallow-heavy sweet potato recipes with this rich, savory, and silky version made with *only four* ingredients. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chicken + Sweet Potato Curry
This sweet potato curry recipe is flavorful beyond comprehension! It has enough spice for a gentle kick, but the notes get mellowed out with splashes of creamy coconut milk. (via Vikalinka)
Sweet Potato Salad
This sweet potato salad is bursting with flavor *and* it's healthy for you. With walnuts, cranberries, and kale, this recipe's perfect any time of year. (via Munching With Mariyah)
4-Ingredient Paleo Sweet Potato Hash Browns
These cakes are gluten-free, and perfect for serving up breakfast, lunch, or dinner. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Sweet Potato Poutine with Vegetarian Gravy
Everything turns tender and soft once you've covered this sweet potato recipe in the veggie gravy. It's flavorful and provides that savory feel you've been looking for. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup
Soup is the *ultimate* comfort food, and this autumnal one made with sweet potato is no exception. It’s hearty, healthy, and has a spicy kick to balance out the sweetness from the star ingredient. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Honey + Lime + Quinoa Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Quinoa is key to this dish, sharing South American roots with sweet potatoes. The leftover sweet potato that you scoop out for the filling can give you a head start on other recipes that require more taters! (via Cooking Classy)
Sweet Potato Chip Chicken
The crunchy coating for this chicken is made with sweet potato chips, which you can buy orDIY. (via Gimme Some Oven)
Sweet Potato Cheddar Pierogi with Bacon Bits
Food that gets stuffed into satisfying little pockets is our favorite kind of food. See: these oh-so cheesy pierogis that are infused with sweet potato and bacon! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Kale + Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad
When you're craving a comforting crunch, sweet potato cubes and kale make for the ultimate duo. (via The Edgy Veg)
Sweet Potato Veggie Burgers
Vegan burger patties made with sweet potatoes, white beans, tahini, and maple syrup? Even omnivores will be going back for second helpings. (via Healthy Happy Life)
Spicy Beef + Sweet Potato Tacos
Take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level! You can make the beef and sweet potato filling ahead of time for a quick lunch or dinner. (via Poor Girl Eats Well)
Sweet Potato + Kale Fritatta
We love feasting on frittatas for brunch, and can’t wait to try this sweet potato variation! (via Damn Delicious)
Sweet Potato Parmesan Tater Tots
Made from sweet potatoes coated with even more sweet potato chips and served with Sriracha-infused ketchup, these are some flippin’ sweet tots. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Sweet Potato Soup
This soup recipe is a mildly-flavored option that'll help you cure your winter colds, STAT. (via Clean Cuisine)
Oven-Baked Sweet Potato 4 Ways
It's super easy to turn your sweet potato recipes sweet or savory. This pick gives you four different options for feasting. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Sweet Potato Recipes for Dishing Up Dessert
Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls
Enjoy these melty cinnamon rolls for breakfast *or* a cheeky midnight snack. No matter what, you know they'll hit different because of the mass amount of icing – yum! (via Brit + Co.)
Sweet Potato Brownie Bites
Hiding nutritious foods in desserts is what we were made to do! These tender brownie bites get *packed* with sweet potato, so you can snack guilt-free. (via Brit + Co.)
S'mores Sweet Potato
Did someone say s'mores? Sweet potato surprisingly works wonders among heaps of marshmallows and chocolate in this easy, campfire-friendly recipe! (via Brit + Co.)
Purple Sweet Potato Pie
This purple sweet potato pie with toasted meringue is as delicious as it is stunning. Make this dessert the star of your Thanksgiving show – it's never too early to plan your feast! (via Barley & Sage)
Sweet Potato Souffle
A soft sweet potato inside meets a crunchy top layer of nuts and warm spices in this easy recipe. Pair with a nightcap or piping-hot decaf coffee to amplify the flavors! (via Clean Cuisine)
Vegan Sweet Potato Chocolate Pudding
Chocolate on chocolate is always warranted. This pudding makes it easy to devour a rich treat, because of the hidden sweet potato! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Southern Sweet Potato Pie
End the night with this super-sweet pie that's easily crafted using sweet potatoes and warm spices. Add some whip on top of your slice for the ultimate dessert experience! (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Cranberry Apple Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Adding cranberries and apples on top of your thoroughly-baked sweet potato will forever change the healthy sweet treat game. (via Whole And Heavenly Oven)
7-Ingredient Sweet Potato Bites
These small sweet potato bites will certainly suit any holiday gatherings you have coming up! (via Averie Cooks)
Sweet Potato Whoopie Pies
Enjoy some devilishly creamy filling in between two halves of sweet potato whoopie pies! This sweet potato recipe is a must-make for parties. (via Amanda Wilens)
Sweet Potato Scones with Honey Glaze
Enjoy some baked scones that have a sweet potato kick for brunch, breakfast, or dessert! (via Woman Scribbles)
Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows
These sweet potatoes get an extra sweet treatment with the help of orange juice, pecans, brown sugar, and marshmallows. (via Crowded Kitchen)
