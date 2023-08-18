Dunkin's Fall Menu Has Made An Early Return With All Things Pumpkin Spice
Now, there's even morePSL to sip on this season, with the Dunkin'Donuts fall menu drop. Announced on August 16 (it's never too early), the wait is officially over for the coffee chain's pumpkin-filled lineup! Celebrate fall with the return of Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, Pumpkin Cake Donut, and more seasonal menu items. Here's what's available to order today to amp up *all* the fall feels.
Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte
Dunkin's PSL stirs together fall spices, sweet Pumpkin Swirl, and even sweeter vanilla to craft a seasonal drink *so* irresistible, it's worth ordering on the reg. Espresso and milk are added to the flavor mix before everything gets topped off with plenty of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar – which is 100% necessary, BTW, for the autumnal vibes.
Nutty Pumpkin Coffee
The Dunkin' Donuts fall menu just *wouldn't* be the same without the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. Back by popular demand, this caffeinated drink can be ordered with hot or iced coffee. From there, cream, Pumpkin Swirl syrup, and hazelnut syrup assist in bringing the season to your sip. (P.S. the Pumpkin Swirl syrup can be added to any Dunkin' drink as a customization this fall!)
Pumpkin Cake Donut
It's all in the name, baby. And since cake donuts are the best variety around, we know we'll be obsessing over Dunkin's perfectly-glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut all fall long.
MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats
Made conveniently bite-sized, these donut holes are a great on-the-go option for getting your pumpkin spice fix.
Pumpkin Muffin
The pumpkin muffin features a super succulent inside, all while the top is covered in crumbly, buttery streusel and a nice drizzling of white icing. It's the go-to companion for your pumpkin spice latte.
Maple Sugar Bacon
Maple Sugar Bacon season has arrived, too. Caramelized with sweet syrup, this Dunkin' Donuts fall menu item is available to order as the Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon for a quick bite – or the more filling Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.
If you're not a Dunkin' Rewards member in time for pumpkin spice season, rethink your approach to drive-thru coffee. Starting September 1, Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy the following one-time offers:
- Free Coffee Mondays*, where you can kick off the week with a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase.
- Free order of hashbrowns* with a breakfast sandwich purchase.
- $3 medium hot or iced Signature Latte*, including the new Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.
Images via Dunkin'.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.