19 Comfy Fall Finds From A New Day To Snuggle Up In For The Season
These styles from Target's A New Day line are about to revolutionize your fall fashion game. The best way to embrace the season is, of course, dressing accordingly, so get ready to don the softest fabrics, the warmest colors, and cutest accessories. The A New Day fall selections available at Target right now range from formal to casual, so there’s sure to be something for every personal style. From snug sweaters to tall boots, here are the best picks from A New Day’s fall offerings.
Crewneck Brushed Pullover Sweater
This electric sweater will make you stand out from the crowd, but still keeps you cozy.
Midi A-Line Slip Skirt
Slip skirts are the unsung heroes of fall fashion. They can be worn alone or with some really cute tights to amp up your look!
Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck T-Shirt
Catch us living in this tee all season long!
Crewneck Cropped Sweater Vest
Invest in some fall staples, like a sweater vest! This one can be seamlessly matched with skirts, jeans, or even worn over long dresses.
Boyfriend Cardigan
The Barbie era will last forever, as far as we're concerned. Go pretty in pink (or a range of other colors) with this light cardi. Pockets FTW!
High-Rise Pull-On Flare Pants
Faux leather anything is on an upward trend for falltime – so rock these sleek pants knowing you'll turn heads wherever you go.
Faux Utility Jacket
You shouldn't have to sacrifice your 'fit for the days you have to brave the cold. This cropped coat silhouette features larger-than-life details to really bring some chic.
Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
We love that dresses provide a simple one-and-done solution to getting ready for the day. This one can be dressed up or down, depending on your fall plans.
Mid-Rise Slim Straight Fit Jogger Pants
Atheleisure will never go out of style. As long as you're comfy, you look good.
Long Balloon Sleeve Slim Fit Ruched Front Top
The ultimate dressy top for brunches and dinner parties alike, you won't stop reaching for this long-sleeve top.
Crewneck Tunic Pullover Sweater
Oversized sweaters always win. Especially if you're nestled cozily on the couch during your days off!
Relaxed Trench Coat
Your confidence will skyrocket once you step out in a long trench coat this fall.
Faux Leather Puffer Vest
This A New Day fall pick is a prime style for sporting to the season's tailgates!
A New Day Fall Accessories
Ridley Tall Dress Boots
Wear the tall boots. Taylor Swift would be *so* proud.
Boucle Beanie
Make sure you're covered on all things outerwear once the temperatures start dropping! Start with this darling blue beanie to trap in heat – and make a fashion statement!
Floral 3-Pack Crew Socks
Worn under shoes or shown off at home, these fall-forward socks emit sheer coziness.
Corinna Rhinestone Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are your fall one-stop-shop for when you can't stand the thought of chunky boots this season.
Cable Sweater Tights
Layering is key for fall dressing. These tights will work swimmingly under skirts and dresses alike.
Emmy Dress Boots
These neutral brown boots are the perfect pick for matching with any cozy ensemble.
Shop more stylish fall picks with Brit + Co!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Lead image via Target.
