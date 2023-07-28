20 White Midi Dresses For Sweaty Girl Summer
White midi dresses are a summertime staple, simply because they often come in breezy styles that feel good under the season’s sun rays. These chic pieces have all the grace *and* versatility to keep you moving from place to place in comfort!
They’re easy to wear casuallyor glam up for a special occasion, and luckily, there are a ton of summery dress styles to choose from for crafting your hot weather look. Whether you crave classic simplicity or intricate embellishments, scroll on and immerse yourself in the ethereal charm of these white midi dresses. ✨
White Midi Dresses To Wear Before Summer Ends
Princess Polly Danny White Midi Dress ($72)
You'll feel like an absolute princess in this midi dress style, thanks to the lace-trim neckline and flowy tiered details.
Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress ($278)
This white midi dress hugs your torso, while the skirt falls down flawlessly around your hips and legs. The square neckline makes for an especially feminine flair!
Maeve Printed Flutter-Sleeve Babydoll Dress ($148)
Ideal for Sunday farmer's market outings or some cheeky backyard picnic action, this lightweight babydoll dress has comfy flutter sleeves to make you stand out from the crowd.
Minkpink Sadie Broidery Sundress ($159)
Feel fully entrenched in the feels of summer with this dress' floral eyelet pattern!
GAP Linen-Blend Tie-Back Corset Midi Dress ($60, was $80)
The tie-back bow on this white midi dress amplifies any warm-weather look.
Lisa Says Gah Lux Dress ($188)
This dress is fit for frolicking in fields, but also perfect for casual dinner dates or hanging with the gals.
Pieces Petite Exclusive Ruched Front Cami White Midi Dress ($47)
With more of a body-hugging fit, this dress will boost your confidence by a lot. It *is* hot girl summer, after all!
Our Favorite White Midi Dresses
For Love & Lemons Temple Midi Dress ($269)
Cross the coastal cowgirl boundary in the cutest way possible with this white midi dress. It's got interesting woven and quilted patterns, and even thought it wears lightly, it makes a massive statement too.
UO Rina Satin Strapless Midi Dress ($69)
Got a banquet coming up? This strapless midi makes the perfect companion – aside from your date, of course!
Abercrombie & Fitch Cap Sleeve Corset Midi Dress ($55, was $110)
The built-in corset on this pick will make you feel like a total queen, flattering your form in the best ways possible.
Rumored Daydream Dress ($128)
Whether you choose to wear it with heels or cowgirl boots, this white midi dress is a precious option for summertime dressing.
& Other Stories Contrast Frill Detail Midi Dress ($129, was $199)
If you just *can't* escape fun details, this dress has what you're looking for. The frills tie together your entire look, day or night!
A New Day Strapless Smocked Tube Sundress ($30)
Putting together a dress look has never been easier than with this sundress from A New Day. Just slip into the top, throw on some jewelry and sandals, and you're out the door with minimal fuss!
In The Style x Jac Jossa Button Up Tiered White Midi Dress ($78)
This loose-fitting midi dress is an important piece in any wardrobe. The neutral color makes for easy matching – which means no clashing.
Cleobella Ashlyn Midi Dress ($208)
Picnic party, anyone? This adorable white midi dress seems like the perfect fit for devouring snacks and sipping on ice-cold cocktails.
Goodbye LBDs, Hello White Midi Dresses
Free People Ceci Smocked Midi ($98)
Even if you wear it casually, this dress still pops off with its smocked bodice. To dress things up a bit, slip into chic kitten heels and layered gold jewelry!
Kimchi Blue Sade Lace Midi Dress ($79)
This lacy dress will change the heatwave fashion game. It's a tad see-through, so if you're not up to bare all, wear a white slip dress underneath.
GAP Crinkle Gauze Halter Keyhole Tiered Maxi Dress ($65, was $98)
The open back detail on this white midi dress is the perfect flirty fix.
Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Wide Strap Midi Dress ($110)
This midi dress will fit like a glove, highlighting your midsection and waist for a forever on-point look.
Sister Jane Neptune's Lace Midi Dress ($121)
For an avant garde-yet-classic take on the white midi dress, this style from Sister Jane is a must-have. Black bows on the front and fun, flowy peasant sleeves add playful detail.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Abercrombie & Fitch
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.