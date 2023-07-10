Is It Drab Or Fab? Here’s Your First Peek At Fall’s Gray-test Trend
Your very first intel on fall 2023 fashion trends has finally landed – and it’s dripping in what InStyle labels as the “groutfit.” What is a groutfit, you ask? Essentially, it’s an all-gray get-up that spares any sense of color. It may *sound* bland and boring, but gray has slowly crept its way to fame, affirmed by celebrity looks from J Law’s refreshed street style to red carpet sightings of Zendaya and Hailey Bieber. And though Barbie pinksurely is pinkin’ this season (ahem, have you seen the near 30 Barbie collabs?), we have a hunch that the bubblegum hue will tire *real* quick.
Sure, Barbie pink is fun, feminine, and flirty, but gray can be worn with just as much boldness. It’s not quite clear whether the neutral shade’s resurgence for fall time is a consequence of the quiet luxury trend, a la Succession, or the rise of minimalism and capsule wardrobes – but whatever the cause, gray’s here to stay. After all, the hue is easy to wear and pair. The same can’t exactly be said for its popular pink counterpart. Practicality is *always* a win in our book, which is why we confidently back this new fall trend.
But if all the red carpet-ers and Paris Fashion Week-ers are wearing gray in an elevated way, how can you incorporate the look into your own wardrobe, accessibly? We’ve rounded up a handful of ready-to-wear pieces that let you tap into the trend without actually going all-out.
Get The Look: Jennifer Lawrence
Photo by Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
This look from J Law at this year's Cannes Film Festival plays at chainmail fashion, flaunting a silvery, drapey maxi dress with gray undertones. The picks below reflect similar details for an approachable red carpet-inspired 'fit.
Get The Look: Zendaya
Photo by Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images
Zendaya's gray get-up presents a combination of both warm-toned and cool-toned grays to keep things lookin' fresh. We love the structured, workwear-like approach with grays here. It can be easily achieved with a wide-leg pant and formal vest combo using the styles below!
Get The Look: Whitney Peak
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Whitney Peak pulled up to Paris Fashion Week 2023 in this black and white multi-tiered dress that emits a gray look from afar – and we're simply obsessed. The piece is a prime example of why gray could *never* be boring (when worn right). To get a more laidback gray look, layer a thin black belt over the waist of a flowy dress, like the ones we've listed.
Get The Look: Valentino Haute Couture
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
The Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter show for this year set some great gray precedents in its own way. Shown on this model is a gloomy gray hue, healthily balanced out by a lighter shade of the same color underneath. Since you're likely not down to sport a hooded garment around town, you can pull inspiration for your own ensemble and wear a light gray plunging tank under an oversized suit set.
AllSaints Aleida Tri Blazer
AllSaints Aleida Tri Pants
Get The Look: Chanel Haute Couture
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Yes, you can translate this more avant-garde take on gray into a wearable everyday outfit. Simply take inspo from the frilly, silvery details from this Chanel Haute Couture look to a tank top, blouse, or dress. We've left some pieces for you to explore your up-and-coming gray wardrobe!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the latest fashion trends!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header photo by Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.