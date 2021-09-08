Ditch Your Skinny Jeans For Fall's Most Comfortable Denim Trends
Though the battle between skinny jean devotees and haters rages on, it does seem that skinny jeans are, at the very least, no longer at the center of fashion (they never stood a chance after a year of sweatpants). Still, the denim trends set to replace them are still very much up for discussion. Some are trying to make low rise jeans happen (oh boy) while others are embracing another extreme: baggy, wide leg — and did we mention, comfy? — cuts (yes, please!). If comfort is still your priority, too, you'll find these top three trends for fall your flattering-yet-fashionable compromise.
Wide Leg Jeans
You don't have to be a skater girl to try out this style anymore. Looser cut, baggy jeans are for anyone who agrees denim should finally just be comfortable to wear.
Levi's High Loose Jean ($108)
I can personally attest that these are the most comfortable jeans I've ever owned.
Good American Good '90s Jeans ($145)
Roomy but form-fitting, these can be styled casually with sneakers on the weekend yet still dressed up with a blazer and heels when you need.
BDG Slouchy Wide Leg Jean ($79)
Just when we thought it wasn't possible, the look gets even more comfortable with an elastic waistband on the back.
We The Free The Lasso Jeans ($98)
A distressed wash makes loose leg styles the ultimate weekend jean for fall.
Everlane The Way-High Baggy Jean ($88)
For a more polished take on the trend, try a classic mid wash.
Bootcut Jeans
If baggy jeans feel like a complete 180 from everything you've ever thought about denim, '90s style bootcut jeans are your seasonal compromise. A slight flare at the ankle helps embrace your curves while still giving you a little breathing room.
Abercrombie Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans ($99)
Really, there's no better place to find jeans inspired by the aughties than at the reigning retailer of the time, Abercrombie.
Ava & Viv High-Rise Bootcut Jeans ($25)
A professional wash and a price that can't be beat. Thanks, Target!
Reformation Peyton High Rise Bootcut Jeans ($118)
Know the (minimized) environmental impact of your new pair of bootcut jeans when you shop them from Reformation.
Express High Waisted Black Ripped '90s Bootcut Jeans ($88)
Slip on a dark wash style with a bodysuit and booties for a fall date night.
Levi's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans ($108)
These jeans give my stick-straight figure some curves, and for that I'm forever grateful.
Barrel Jeans
For an elevated take on wide leg styles, try the barrel jean. Loose in the leg but tapered at the ankle, barrel jeans still let your footwear shine.
Madewell Balloon Jeans in Hewes Wash ($128)
Meet your new everyday jeans. Wear these with heels to the office and flats off-duty.
Mango High-Waist Balloon Jeans ($50)
A mid wash is the perfect compliment to all the colors of your fall layers.
AGOLDE Balloon High-Rise Tapered Jeans ($180)
Tuck a knitted top or tee into these for a cool and casual outfit.
COS Tapered High Rise Jeans ($115)
Emphasize the cut of the jean (and a cute pair of shoes) by adding an effortless cuff.
Eloquii Button Front Barrel Leg Jean ($110)
Style an off-white or ecru pair with a carmel colored sweater and your favorite fall accessories for a cozy ensemble.
