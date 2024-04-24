14 Breezy Sundresses You'll Live In All Spring And Summer Long
The birds are chirping, the grass is getting greener, and the sun is starting to feel warmer; so obviously the girlies are putting on their cutest sundresses. We don’t make the rules – but as soon as the temperature outside creeps above 60 degrees, you have your kitchen windows open in the afternoon, and unexpectedly find yourself baking more than usual it’s simply a right of passage that your wardrobe has to transition from sweaters and comfy pants to flowy, airy maxis and minis alike.
Sundresses are the ultimate springtime uniform. While they make you look more put together than meets the eye, the coquette nature of this dressing trend is way more relaxed than you would imagine. At a glance, you’re absolutely elegant, when in reality, you saved so much time getting ready in the morning because instead of formulating an entire outfit, you only had to put on one article of clothing before walking out the door for the day.
With wearability from day to night, the versatility of a sundress makes it an outfit that you can wear on repeat so long as the weather permits. Finding an option that you feel most comfortable in is essential for ensuring that you can ditch pant legs for a few months and feel like you fit in with the cast of Little Women. Whether you prefer a prairie-style white midi dress, or a loud floral print, we’ve found the best summer sundress for you available to shop in our picks below.
Shop Sundresses Here!
Praerie Julia Dress
If you’re leaning into your Deeper Well era this summer, look no further than this flowy maxi dress that’s fit for Ms. Kacey Musgraves herself. Whether you plan to frolic through a field, embrace your inner coquette cowgirl, or simply want to lounge at home while feeling more luxurious than usual, this cotton schiffli piece needs a home in your closet.
Current Air Floral Puff Sleeve Dress
The 80s are back, baby! This loudly printed dress is bright and beautiful in all its puff-sleeved glory. You can dress it down with some sweet sneakers, but we do love a strappy sandal moment like above, too! This open back beauty is on sale from $125 to $100.
Hutch Bandeau Romper
If you are worried about chafing in a dress, or an unexpected gust of wind, this loose-fitting romper is a perfect alternative to a traditional sundress. Because it’s so flowy, it gives the illusion of being a mini dress and is offered in 3 different lively prints that are perfect for spring and summer.
Hollister Channeled Open Back Skort Dress
In more romper goodness, this little number from Hollister is everything. The open back makes it even more breathable, while the corset-esque top gives you that romantic, Bridgerton vibe that's so fun for the summer! Content Editor Haley Sprankle has this in blue, and she definitely recommends!
Knyt Studios Long Sleeve Scarlett Maxi Dress
After stumbling upon this sophisticated knit maxi dress, it was immediately added-to-cart. The material is airy enough that you’ll be cool enough to wear this gorgeous piece during the day, and the open back also contributes to temperature control, while also bringing a sexy element to this sundress which makes it the perfect day-to-night option.
Hollister Chiffon On-Or-Off Mini Dress
Hollister does it again with this versatile mini dress! Haley just recently wore hers in Paris, and it was the loveliest little dress to walk around all day and still look cute in! You can just grab your adorable arch-support Rothy's or your fave sneakers and go with this stunner!
Varley Maple Dress
Ever wish you could leave the house in only your favorite oversized tee and call it a day? Thanks to Varley, now you can — and in style, too. Made from the brand’s signature DoubleSoft fabric, you’ll experience unmatched comfort in this above-the-knee dress that also features a waist cinch with toggles, seam detailing, and pockets (score!).
Abercrombie Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Another Haley fave, she told me this silhouette from Abercrombie is the most flattering of any dress she owns. This blue toile pattern is lovely for spring and summer, but they have other options like sage green floral or black-and-white polka dots.
Altar'd State Addison Floral Maxi Dress
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking! We love the details on this cheery warm-weather maxi; bow shoulder ties, a smocked bodice, and a sweetheart neckline have us dreaming of sun-kissed days and breezy nights in this dress.
Free People Feeling Bonita Midi
As the name suggests, this sundress will have you feeling bonita. There are truly endless ways to wear this backless midi dress; try it as a beach coverup, a casual lunchtime outfit, or as your uniform for vineyard visits this summer. With 7 different colorway options, there’s something for everyone.
American Eagle Puff Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress
We love this dress for spring and summer jaunts – priced at $50 it won’t break the bank and the design of the silhouette is intentionally flattering. Buttons down the front and a shorter hemline give the illusion of long legs, while a tie at the back of the dress works to cinch your waist. This vintage-inspired number is so easy to feel dressed up in while maintaining comfort during long wear times.
Abercrombie Traveler Mini Dress
Attention all active girlies, you’re going to want this dress. Different than other workout dresses on the market, Abercrombie’s Traveler dress disguises itself as a sundress that feels a bit more formal thanks to elevated floral, polka dot, and striped prints. Whether brushing up on your pickleball skills or afternoon happy hours are on your summer bucket list this summer, the multifunctionality of this active dress with built-in shorts is unmatched.
Target Women's Maxi Sundress - A New Day
Affordable and size-inclusive, this sundress is only $40 and offered in a size range of XS to 4XL. Thanks to the supportive smocked bust, you can opt to go bra-less in this plunging, spaghetti-strapped maxi dress. Offered in classic black, and an electric green, we love the ease of this dress – did we mention it has pockets, too? Talk about bang for your buck!
Abercrombie Emerson Tie Strap Maxi Dress
In case it's not clear, we're big fans of bows over here — especially as a statement detail on a dress! This simple cut is great for all your springtime soirees and summer picnics! It comes in a black-and-white floral as well, but if a pattern isn't your speed, you can snag this in a bold red instead.
Header image via Free People
