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20 Dreamy Places To See Fall Foliage This Season

Places To See Fall Foliage
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By Chloe Williams​,
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Theresa Gonzalez
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

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Sep 15, 2026
Fall travel just wouldn't be the same without fall foliage. The colors, the coziness, the candles make for the perfect getaway, complete with pumpkin spice lattes, candles, and your favorite fall home decor. With winter not too far off, get ahead of that cabin fever and check out these 20 dreamy spots to welcome leaf-peeping season.

Scroll for 20 dreamy places for leaf peeping!

what to do in stoweStowe, VermontGetty

Stowe, Vermont

Vermont might be the setting of White Christmas, but autumn is just as memorable here. From Stowe's 25 locally owned restaurants to its popular Oktoberfest to the fact that it was named one of Travel + Leisure's 11 Best Small Towns, there are plenty of reasons to go.

Asheville, North Carolina

Nathan Anderson on Unsplash

Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville is home to the Biltmore Estate, the largest home in the country, as well as a plethora of local restaurants, street performers, and shops that you simply can't miss. No matter which time of year you visit, you'll love what you find.

jackson hole, grand teton national parkWhy Jackson Hole Is Even Better in the Off-SeasonGetty

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

These mountains of the imagination offer over two-hundred miles of trails, rivers, and more. Pack enough granola bars and pumpkin seeds for the entire day because you may not want to leave.

Car drives through vibrant autumn scenery with colorful trees and mountains.

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Kancamagus Highway, NH

One of the most scenic drives in New England is the Kancamagus Highway, AKA "The Kanc," a 35-mile road through White Mountain National Forest and the Mount Washington Cog Railway, the world's first mountain-climbing cog railway.

Autumn trees reflecting on a calm lake, displaying vibrant red, orange, and yellow foliage.

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Rhode Island

Small state, big fall energy. Rhode Island shines in autumn with seaside strolls beneath amber leaves, historic pumpkin patches, warm cider doughnuts, and candlelit dinners in historic inns. Experience prime foliage at Roger Williams Park, Blithewold Mansion, or on a scenic drive along Route 1 and 1A, from Westerly to Wickford.

Idyllic autumn village scene with vibrant trees reflecting on a calm lake.

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The Berkshires, Massachusetts

From family activities and hiking to historic trails and museums, there's something for everyone in the Berkshires. The pumpkin show and the fall foliage parade are just the cherry on top.

Twisted tree with vibrant orange and red autumn leaves in a lush garden setting.

Dennis Haug on Unsplash

Portland, Oregon

Aside from the amazing fall foliage, the quilting expo, and the corn maze, you can dine outdoors with more than 250 patio dining experiences and over 200 food carts. This is the place to be if you're a foodie!

Golden autumn trees on hillside under clear blue sky with foreground meadow and dark pines.

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Flagstaff, Arizona

This city of innovation boasts an Oktoberfest to remember, stargazing, a Festival of Science that will make you fall in love with the copper state.

Mountain lake with snow-capped peaks, yellow autumn trees, and vibrant blue water.

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Eastern Sierra, California

The Eastern Sierra comes alive in color from late September through mid-October, transforming into one of California's top autumn destinations. Known for its brilliant groves of golden aspens set against dramatic granite peaks, this high-elevation region offers breathtaking fall foliage peeping. Highlights include driving the scenic June Lake Loop, exploring the alpine canyons of Bishop Creek, and taking in the autumn colors across Convict Lake.

Autumn landscape with lake, colorful trees, and cloudy sky from a hilltop.

Fern M. Lomibao on Unsplash

La Crosse, Wisconsin

Home to some of the most gorgeous fall scenes like, ever, La Crosse has one of the country's largest Oktoberfests, not to mention towering bluffs that showcase all the colors of Wisconsin's autumn season. This historic college town, right on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River, also has first-rate bars, restaurants, and locally owned shops. There's truly something for everyone!

Autumn trees by a calm lake reflecting vibrant yellow and orange leaves under a clear sky.

Doni Rath on Unsplash

Colorado Springs, Colorado

There's plenty of adventure waiting for you in Colorado Springs, from the Manitou Incline (a cable car track turned workout spot) to white water rafting and zip lining. Don't worry if you're not an adrenaline junkie, there are plenty of museums and lots of street art to check out too.

Autumn forest with colorful leaves and sunlight peeking through branches, mountains in background.

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Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Visitors have loved this Smoky Mountain town for 60 years. Play mini golf and race go-karts, or take a trip to the nearby Dollywood.

Leavenworth, Washington

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Leavenworth, Washington

This beautiful town is designed in the style of a Bavarian village to bring a taste of Germany to Washington. Wine tasting, horseback riding, and carriage rides await you.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jimmy Hu on Unsplash

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The perfect mix between nature and city, Philly offers more than 55 fall events and festivals, an arts bazaar, and even a beer garden.

Talcott Mountain State Park, Connecticut

CTParks

Talcott Mountain State Park, Connecticut

Just outside Hartford, this park offers the historic Heublein home and museum. With the fall foliage and nearby local shops, we can't wait to hike, explore, and pretend we're in Gilmore Girls.

Two people on rocks watch a sailboat on a lake with autumn trees in the background.

Brian Link on Unsplash

Bar Harbor, Maine

Surrounded by ocean cliffs, glacier-formed lakes, and forests, Bar Harbor is a beautiful place to relax. Visit Acadia National Park, kayak, and try out the local cuisine in this region that's more than a vacation destination.

Autumn landscape with a winding river and vibrant fall foliage under an orange sky.

Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

Upper Peninsula, Michigan

Massive forests meeting dramatic Great Lakes shorelines make Michigan’s Upper Peninsula an unforgettable autumn escape. Consistently named a top national pick for leaf-peeping, the U.P. offers glowing golden drives along Lake Superior, hidden waterfall hikes wrapped in vibrant color, and fresh crisp air that captures pure fall magic.

Wooden boardwalk through a forested mountain landscape in warm sunlight.

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Taos, New Mexico

This Art Colony also houses the Taos Ski Valley resort and the Taos Pueblo World Heritage Site, as well as the St. Francisco de Asis church. Consider this your place faraway from the everyday.

Scenic view of a small town by a river surrounded by colorful autumn foliage.

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Harper's Ferry, West Virginia

Not only is Harper's Ferry a 19th century town but it's also a National Historic District. The architecture of the homes and shops will transport you back to the 1800s, and it's also part of the Appalachian Trail's halfway mark between Georgia and Maine.

Finger Lakes, New YorkVisit Finger Lakes

Finger Lakes, New York

Known for its amazing wine, this region of New York also features the Glenn H. Curtiss Aviation Museum for history lovers and 19 stunning waterfalls, which you can find in the Watkins Glen State Park.

Where are your favorite places to see fall foliage? Let us know on Twitter and subscribe to our email newsletter for *all* the fall content!

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