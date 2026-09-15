20 Dreamy Places To See Fall Foliage This Season

Scroll for 20 dreamy places for leaf peeping!

Fall travel just wouldn't be the same without fall foliage. The colors, the coziness, the candles make for the perfect getaway, complete with pumpkin spice lattes, candles, and your favorite fall home decor . With winter not too far off, get ahead of that cabin fever and check out these 20 dreamy spots to welcome leaf-peeping season.

Stowe, Vermont Getty Stowe, Vermont Vermont might be the setting of White Christmas, but autumn is just as memorable here. From Stowe's 25 locally owned restaurants to its popular Oktoberfest to the fact that it was named one of Travel + Leisure's 11 Best Small Towns, there are plenty of reasons to go.

Nathan Anderson on Unsplash Asheville, North Carolina Asheville is home to the Biltmore Estate, the largest home in the country, as well as a plethora of local restaurants, street performers, and shops that you simply can't miss. No matter which time of year you visit, you'll love what you find.

Why Jackson Hole Is Even Better in the Off-Season Getty Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming These mountains of the imagination offer over two-hundred miles of trails, rivers, and more. Pack enough granola bars and pumpkin seeds for the entire day because you may not want to leave.

Getty Kancamagus Highway, NH One of the most scenic drives in New England is the Kancamagus Highway, AKA "The Kanc," a 35-mile road through White Mountain National Forest and the Mount Washington Cog Railway, the world's first mountain-climbing cog railway.

Getty Rhode Island Small state, big fall energy. Rhode Island shines in autumn with seaside strolls beneath amber leaves, historic pumpkin patches, warm cider doughnuts, and candlelit dinners in historic inns. Experience prime foliage at Roger Williams Park, Blithewold Mansion, or on a scenic drive along Route 1 and 1A, from Westerly to Wickford.

Getty The Berkshires, Massachusetts From family activities and hiking to historic trails and museums, there's something for everyone in the Berkshires. The pumpkin show and the fall foliage parade are just the cherry on top.

Dennis Haug on Unsplash Portland, Oregon Aside from the amazing fall foliage, the quilting expo, and the corn maze, you can dine outdoors with more than 250 patio dining experiences and over 200 food carts. This is the place to be if you're a foodie!

Getty Flagstaff, Arizona This city of innovation boasts an Oktoberfest to remember, stargazing, a Festival of Science that will make you fall in love with the copper state.

Getty Eastern Sierra, California The Eastern Sierra comes alive in color from late September through mid-October, transforming into one of California's top autumn destinations. Known for its brilliant groves of golden aspens set against dramatic granite peaks, this high-elevation region offers breathtaking fall foliage peeping. Highlights include driving the scenic June Lake Loop, exploring the alpine canyons of Bishop Creek, and taking in the autumn colors across Convict Lake.

Fern M. Lomibao on Unsplash La Crosse, Wisconsin Home to some of the most gorgeous fall scenes like, ever, La Crosse has one of the country's largest Oktoberfests, not to mention towering bluffs that showcase all the colors of Wisconsin's autumn season. This historic college town, right on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River, also has first-rate bars, restaurants, and locally owned shops. There's truly something for everyone!

Doni Rath on Unsplash Colorado Springs, Colorado There's plenty of adventure waiting for you in Colorado Springs, from the Manitou Incline (a cable car track turned workout spot) to white water rafting and zip lining. Don't worry if you're not an adrenaline junkie, there are plenty of museums and lots of street art to check out too.

Getty Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Visitors have loved this Smoky Mountain town for 60 years. Play mini golf and race go-karts, or take a trip to the nearby Dollywood.

Getty Leavenworth, Washington This beautiful town is designed in the style of a Bavarian village to bring a taste of Germany to Washington. Wine tasting, horseback riding, and carriage rides await you.

Jimmy Hu on Unsplash Philadelphia, Pennsylvania The perfect mix between nature and city, Philly offers more than 55 fall events and festivals, an arts bazaar, and even a beer garden.

CTParks Talcott Mountain State Park, Connecticut Just outside Hartford, this park offers the historic Heublein home and museum. With the fall foliage and nearby local shops, we can't wait to hike, explore, and pretend we're in Gilmore Girls.

Brian Link on Unsplash Bar Harbor, Maine Surrounded by ocean cliffs, glacier-formed lakes, and forests, Bar Harbor is a beautiful place to relax. Visit Acadia National Park, kayak, and try out the local cuisine in this region that's more than a vacation destination.

Dave Hoefler on Unsplash Upper Peninsula, Michigan Massive forests meeting dramatic Great Lakes shorelines make Michigan’s Upper Peninsula an unforgettable autumn escape. Consistently named a top national pick for leaf-peeping, the U.P. offers glowing golden drives along Lake Superior, hidden waterfall hikes wrapped in vibrant color, and fresh crisp air that captures pure fall magic.

Getty Taos, New Mexico This Art Colony also houses the Taos Ski Valley resort and the Taos Pueblo World Heritage Site, as well as the St. Francisco de Asis church. Consider this your place faraway from the everyday.

Getty Harper's Ferry, West Virginia Not only is Harper's Ferry a 19th century town but it's also a National Historic District. The architecture of the homes and shops will transport you back to the 1800s, and it's also part of the Appalachian Trail's halfway mark between Georgia and Maine.

Visit Finger Lakes Finger Lakes, New York Known for its amazing wine, this region of New York also features the Glenn H. Curtiss Aviation Museum for history lovers and 19 stunning waterfalls, which you can find in the Watkins Glen State Park.

Where are your favorite places to see fall foliage? Let us know on Twitter and subscribe to our email newsletter for *all* the fall content!