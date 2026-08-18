Though summer is still summering, some people are already settling into the fall mentality. To be fair, there’s so many great things about fall time: hearty meals , cozy movie nights, Halloween, and of course, pumpkin spice. Starbucks’ PSL keeps us running through the spooky season, so we're enthusiastically anticipating its return for 2026.

When will the PSL hit menus again? Read on for the new fall menu!

Starbucks Starbucks announced Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) will return on Aug. 25. The beverage that made pumpkin spice a fall tradition is back alongside other seasonal favorites, including the new Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso, Pumpkin Spice Chai and Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha. The new iced 'Chaider' is also a cozy twist on chai with cinnamon and sweet spices. Returning favorites such as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino will be available come the end of the month. Other returning favorites? Pecan lovers will enoy the Pecan Cortado, Iced Pecan Crunch Latte and Pecan Crunch Latte.

Starbucks There's more to love this fall: The returning Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin (one of our faves!) is a spiced pumpkin muffin with a sweet cream cheese filling and a sprinkling of chopped, spiced pepitas. You can't miss this sweet treat! Starbucks is also going bananas for, well, banana-inspired beverages inspired by its freshly baked banana bread. The new Iced Banana Bread Latte and Iced Banana Bread Chai combine banana, cinnamon and brown sugar flavors and will be available beyond the fall season.

Starbucks Need a good grab-and-go lunch? The new Chicken Bacon Protein Pocket is toasted whole wheat flatbread packed with chicken, bacon and a creamy garlic herb cheese spread. Get your 20 grams of protein!

Starbucks Finally, we love a good merch launch. The 'PSL Society' collection celebrates the season with new water bottles and mugs and an iconic hat made for us PSL lovers!

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