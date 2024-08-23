Stowe, Vermont Is The Dreamiest Fall Getaway For Foliage Lovers
Whether you're looking for a weekend getaway or a week-long vacation with your friends and family, you'll want to consider making your way to Stowe, Vermont — especially in the fall. Last month, I took a trip out there for the first time, and I absolutely fell in love with Stowe. From the beautiful nature to the friendly people and outdoor activities, I wondered why I've never been before! Oh, and did I mention it's only a 45 minute flight from New York City? In less than an hour, you can be transported from the hustle and bustle of city life to beautiful greenery and the great outdoors.
While Stowe is definitely beautiful year-round, I'm partial to the autumnal, small town charm you'll get as the leaves start to change and the air gets chilly. Keep on reading to find a list of hotels, attractions, restaurants, and transportation options you'll want to consider for your upcoming trip to Stowe. Trust me, you'll want to visit ASAP when the leaves change colors — your Insta feed will thank you.
Hotels in Stowe, Vermont
Spruce Peak
The Lodge at Spruce Peak
You can stay right in the heart of the mountains at The Lodge at Spruce Peak. This four diamond luxury property has a variety of guest rooms, studios, suites, penthouses, and residences in addition to several on-site restaurants, a spa, fitness center, and a salon. This is a great option if you want to be right in the heart of the action during the summer, spring, winter, or fall. But in the fall? Wow, imagine peaking out that window during peak fall foliage!
Outbound Stowe
Outbound Stowe
Another popular hotel is Outbound Stowe, located a few miles from Mt. Mansfield and offering access to Stowe's Recreation Path. You can stay in more classic king or queen bed rooms, depending on your needs — or you can even rent out cabins, suites, and pool-side rooms. This property offers on-site dining and has pools and fire pits to sit around on those brisk autumn evenings.
Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge
Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge
Last but not least, Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge is located less than five miles from Vermont's highest ski mountain and offers access to backcountry trails to be one with nature. The property has 53 rooms and is filled with amenities including indoor/outdoor pools, fire pits, a game room, and a bar. At the bar, you'll notice they utilize the Bartesian to create quality cocktails and mocktails in seconds. All you have to do is select the pod you want and the machine does the work for you. It's such a neat concept that'll give you an affordable, premium-quality drink in minutes.
Attractions in Stowe
Cold Hollow Cider Mill
Cold Hollow Cider Mill
If you're in the mood for delicious cider donuts, apple cider, and fresh-baked sweet treats, then you'll definitely want to make a pit stop at Cold Hollow Cider Mill. Not only can you see a cider press in action, but also donuts being made in house. Aside from pastries, you'll also find an assortment of jams, jellies, honey, tea, condiments, and spices on the shelves that come from local vendors in Vermont.
Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's Factory
Ice cream lovers will rejoice when they visit the Ben & Jerry's factory. Technically, the factory is in Waterbury, but...it's only a 20 minute drive from Stowe — close enough to have it on this list! The factory is home to exclusive merchandise, a scoop shop, photo opportunities, and a guided tour for guests. Tickets for the guided tour are available online and in person, however, it's highly recommended to purchase ahead of time since they tend to sell out quickly. The tour provides a glimpse into the history of the company with a short video, followed by a look at the production line, and a tasting opportunity.
Stowe.com
Stowe Gondola SkyRide
Unless you're afraid of heights, then you'll want to take a trip on this gondola that provides views of Stowe from the top of Mt. Mansfield. On top of the mountain, you'll find a gift shop and a few restaurants including The Cliff House and The Waffle. It's open daily from June 15 to October 20 and is $40 per adult and $26 per child. Tickets are available online and in-person, but it does sell out quickly.
Other attractions you'll want to check out while in Stowe include the Noyes House Museum and Green Mountain Distillers for tastings and unique opportunities you won't find anywhere else.
Shopping in Stowe
The Country Store
The Country Store
Located on Main Street, The Country Store has kitchenware, gadgets, home decor, bedding, and other trinkets that you can pick up while in the green mountain state. You'll find brands including Geometry, Jellycat, Matouk, Pom Pom London, and Casafina at this store located two doors down from the Stowe Community Church.
The Fly Rod Shop
The outdoorsy folks will want to make a stop to The Fly Rod Shop which is home to everything and anything fishing related. Aside from gear and tools, they also offer guided tours and trips including ice fishing, fall boat tours, fly tying classes, and even free casting clinics.
Transportation in Stowe
While downtown Stowe is walkable, you'll need a car to get just about anywhere and everywhere else. Uber and Lyft are very unreliable in the area so you'll want to consider transportation ahead of time. Go Stowe has some options for reliable car services and travel companies in the area.
The Vermont Explorer
I highly recommend Gary from The Vermont Explorer. He offers rides to and from Stowe's most popular tourist attractions, airports, and anywhere else you could possibly want to visit. He also does tours of some of the local breweries, a fall foliage tour, and a mountain tour. He's extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and offers fair prices for her his services.
Additional Taxi and Car Services
Other travel services include Patriot Transport, Sub Zero Taxi, GOGO Charters, Neil’s Wheels. I can't speak directly on these services since I haven't used them, but they are recommended by Stowe's tourism board.
Dining in Stowe
Spruce Peak
Tipsy Trout
The Tipsy Trout offers guests with a menu filled with fresh seafood and an extensive wine list. Not only is the food sustainably sourced, but the restaurant has breathtaking views of Mt. Mansfield so you can eat in a picturesque environment. Some popular menu items include crab cake sliders, seared scallops, lobster agnolotti, and salmon poke.
Harrison's Restaurant
Harrison's Restaurant
Open Wednesday to Saturday, Harrison's Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant that has local and seasonal offerings for customers. As soon as you walk in, you'll get a very woodsy, home grown feel — exactly what I'm looking for when I need a cozy meal on a fall evening. The menu has an assortment of fish, meat, pastas, soups, and salads plus kid-friendly options, too.
Stowe.com
Cliff House Restaurant
If you decide to take the gondola, then you'll definitely want to stop by Cliff House Restauranton the top of Mt. Mansfield. This restaurant is very popular and encourages a reservation (although walk-ins are welcome) and gives customers a one-hour window to eat. I mean, just imagine these views come October!
Does Stowe, Vermont have a downtown?
Yes, Stowe does have a downtown area. It's pretty walkable and has a few well-preserved historic buildings and many entertainment, shopping, and dining offerings for visitors.
Is Stowe a walkable town?
Downtown Stowe is walkable, however, to get to different places you'll either need to have a rental car or utilize a car service. Be sure to plan ahead the distance between attractions you're looking to visit so you can time everything accordingly.
How many days do you need in Stowe?
The amount of days you need to spend in Stowe depends on what you're trying to see and do. For example, if you want to check out several hiking trails and ski, then you may want to stay closer to five days. On the other hand, if you want to peruse the downtown area, look at the autumn foliage, and get a general feel for the town, then two or three days is definitely sufficient.
