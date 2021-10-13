Add Some Autumn Magic To Your Life With These Fall Leaf DIYs
Let nature become your muse and your supplies as you figure out ways to incorporate leaf DIYs into every aspect of your life. Soon enough, you'll be able to find these bad boys everywhere, but rather than tossing out that big pile that's sitting in your yard, use them in your fall decor, your table settings, and even some fashion accessories. Your house will feel festive and fall-ish for as long as you want (until it's time for the holidays, maybe?).
Classic Updo With Silver Leaves
No one says it has to cost a lot to be cute. This silver painted headband proves it. (via Brit + Co)
Leaf Garland
Natural leaves made to look like boho feathers blend summer and fall just the way you want them to. (via Alisa Burke)
Fall Inspired Leaf Crown
Or perhaps we'll be a little more subtle and make something to wear outdoors as we embrace sweaters, red lipstick and cinnamon everything. (via Sincerely, Kinsey)
Book Page Garland
Though not actually made from real leaves, we'll forgive it because this garland is made from old books, and that's pretty much the same thing, only more awesome. (via The Nester)
Stenciled Leaf Mug
A teeny tiny daily reminder of how great it is when the leaves fall and the weather calls for sweaters and lattes spiced with pumpkin, this mug was made for you. (via Hands Occupied)
Decorative Leaves
There is no bad time or place for decorative leaves. You can incorporate them into any household decor. So go crazy and put them up in every available space. (via Bicocacolors)
Leaf Mask
How cute is this mask? Make it for your kids to run around in after school or for yourself if you're just loving the turn of weather. (via Small + Friendly)
Fall Leaf Initial
Mark your territory in the most autumnal way you can think of with this simple and elegant wreath. (via The Thrifty Abode)
Place Card
Get creative with your place cards without breaking the bank. All you need is a little twine, a little paint and some clearly spectacular calligraphy skills. (via Brit + Co)
Fall Leaves Wreath
Elegant, simple and detailed with some simple gold, this is a step up from the wreaths you saw as a child. (via Alisa Burke)
Silver Leaf Pumpkin
This is by far the most elegant pumpkin we've ever seen. Become the talk of the town with your very own. (via Shift Ctrl ART)
Painted Fall Leaves
There are endless possibilities of what colors and designs you can put on leaves, not to mention where you can hang them. They're sure to add cheer to any upcoming dreary days. (via Grow Creative)
Leaf Prints
This is a modern and grown-up nod to your childhood. Get in touch with your roots by leaf-printing gift tags. (via Skip to My Lou)
Plaster Leaf Prints
This project only looks complicated. Once you put them out, you'll be revered as the effortlessly crafty one in the neighborhood. (via That Artist Woman)
Fall Foliage Garland
Clean, tasteful and with a touch of gold, this homemade garland will match any color palette. (via Freutcake)
Leaf Animals
Stop making turkey drawings from the outline of your hand. Instead, work on these fantastic leaf animal faces. Bonus: Get the kids involved and see what they come up with. (via Handmade Charlotte)
Waxing Leaves
Keep it traditional with a simple and elegant leaf garland. The wax will make it last all season long. (via Clover Lane)
Laurel Head Wreath
Feeling Greek? You will after you don your laurel head wreath to your next fall festival. (via Brit + Co)
Last Minute Centerpiece
Those sitting at the kids table will love the colors and the grown-ups will be envious of your mad sewing skills. This bright centerpiece is as easy to make as it is cute. (via Alisa Burke)
Autumn Leaves Mobile
This mobile works for your Thanksgiving dinner or for crafty moms looking for something seasonal to hang over a new baby's crib. (via Madame Citron)
Gilded Leaf Place Cards
Gilded, personalized and beautiful — do you need anything else to tell you where to sit? (via Say Yes)
