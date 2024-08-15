14 Pairs Of Fun Socks To Spice Up Any Fall Shoe
In case you missed it, we’re wearing fun socks for fall. The fashion girlies are now ditching the basic white crew sock for more colorful styles, and I am so here for it! Fun socks – from stripes to shimmers – are such an easy way to spice up any ‘fit. Let ‘em show alongside your favorite fall sneakers, riding boots, loafers, ballet flats, and Mary Janes, and you’re well on your way to a unique look you’ll want to rock every single day. These 14 pairs of fun socks will undoubtedly earn you *all* the compliments this upcoming season.
Free People
HOiSUM Sunlit Stripe Sock
These rainbow-striped socks are the epitome of coziness. The knit is super tight, so your feet will also stay warm well into winter. These hit at the calf when they're fully pulled up, but you can definitely opt for the slouchy look for lower-profile shoes.
Urban Outfitters
Intarsia Bow Sock
These bow-dotted socks are the perfect feminine accessory to pair with ballet flats or Mary Janes, like pictured above. They boast a crew length, which you could also easily make work for boots or sneakers!
Urban Outfitters
Ariana Bow Crew Sock
Give me all the bows! These patterned crew socks emit sophisticated vibes, which wears well with any sort of flat or short heel. They also come in light pink or black to suit your personal style.
Free People
Plush Inside Out Crew Socks
These super-soft socks with an "inside out" look make the perfect 'laze around the house' piece. Both the heel and toe have a contrasting color to the main colorway. As comfy as they are, you'll definitely wanna show off the cute terrycloth construction with your go-to sneaks this fall.
Doublesoul
Lyssie Lovely Bow Ultrahigh Sock
These socks hit right above the knee, so they're gonna look so cute alongside some tall boots for fall time. They're made using organic cotton, recycled nylon, and eco-friendly dyes to deliver a fit that feels natural on your skin – never itchy.
Baggu
Baggu Crew Sock in 'Cherub Bows'
Baggu's sock collection is everything. They have so many different colors and patterns to choose from, though I think this navy and cream is great for any fall outfit.
Urban Outfitters
Lace-Trim Floral Crew Sock
These dainty crew socks flaunt some frills along the tops, perfect for peeking out of booties or sneakers. The material is fairly thin, so your feet can breathe.
Sock Candy
Sock Candy Bold Blue Floral Sheer Crew Sock
Sheer socks FTW! No one does sheer socks better than Sock Candy, plus their eccentric patterns are such an easy way to spice up your get-up. This bold floral design will stick out of your loafers or Mary Janes just enough to make a nice style statement.
Doublesoul
Caroline Neapolitan Ultrahigh Sock
This Neapolitan ice cream-inspired colorway is meant to be seen. This pair lands right above the knee, so they'll work wonderfully with tall boots or even a simple pair of loafers if you want to show more sock. I think this color combo is perfectly cozy for fall and opens up a lot of matching possibilities with other neutrals!
DSW
Crown Vintage Floral Scalloped Women's Crew Socks
If you want to dress up your fall shoes every day of the week, make sure to snag a set of fun socks ahead of the new season. This vintage-y collection from Crown Vintage is balanced between solids and patterns to keep you on your toes.
Urban Outfitters
Pinstripe Knit Crew Sock
The coziness! I can't get enough. These knitted socks look like the perfect pairing for the classic Birkenstock sandals, which is a total fall uniform for casual days.
Bombas
Bombas Lightweight Bow Quarter Sock 3-Pack
Keep the bow trend alive with this 3-pack set of socks from Bombas. The extra-long staple cotton this pair is made of hugs your feet just right, keeping them supported all day long. I'd absolutely style these socks with Adidas Sambas and a mini skirt for a 'fit that's equal parts feminine and sporty.
Baggu
Baggu Ribbed Sock in 'Beige Mix'
Baggu strikes again with this cute color-blocked pair. These are soft and stretchy while still retaining some nice thickness and structure for year-round wear!
Sock Candy
Celestial Shimmer Crew Sock
These crew socks are sheer magic, literally. They're spotted in celestial designs all while boasting a slight sheerness to let your feet breathe. To step out, I'd pair them with some basic sandal heels or even sneakers!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved accessories!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.