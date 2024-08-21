10 Must-Have Adidas Sneakers For Every Fall Outfit
The perfect sneaker is an essential for fall, completing any look and keeping your toes covered while doing it. And while plenty of people have already jumped on the very trendy Adidas train this summer, these sneakers are a fantastic fall essential. Whether they're Gigi Hadid-approved Sambas, or Harry Styles-loved Gazelles, these shoes and their super cool silhouettes have something to offer for any aesthetic and any colorway. So whether you're taking yourself from work to the dance floor, or taking a stroll down Central Park, here are 10 Adidas sneakers you can — and should — add to your fall wardrobe.
Adidas
Samba OG Sneakers
You can't beat the classic — the OG Samba sneakers! This creamy, neutral colorway in particular just screams autumn to me. This versatile pair will quickly become your newest go-to shoe, matching with any outfit you wear! I can already picture these with some wide-legged corduroys and a cardigan.
Netaporter
Gazelle Yellow
One thing I hate about fall? The misconceptions around color. Many people think that when it comes to fall, you have to be devoid of color and styles you wore in summer — but I happen to think the opposite! Fall is a great time to play around with colors that are more autumnal in nature, like woodsy greens, rich blues, and mustard yellows. Style these colorful Adidas with a basic white tee, jeans, and a trench coat for a very Harry Styles-esque look.
Adidas
Country OG Shoes
On the opposite end of the color spectrum, burgundy and metallics are super trendy at the moment, specifically in this Country OG style pictured above. We're going to be seeing a lot of burgundy shades and metallic sheens, so what better way to get a head of the trends than these cute Adidas sneakers?!
Net-a-Porter
Olympic Adidas
You may have thought the Olympics were over, but the All-American style is definitely not! Sporty and Rich did an Olympic colorway for Adidas, and I predict they will be everywhere soon enough. So, if you're not ready to believe that this year's Olympics are over, like me, then definitely grab these while they're still in stock.
Adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes
Navy is always in for fall, and this pair of Spezials are perfect for that — especially with the added nice tough of light blue for even more color! I've seen these all over my Pinterest board, so make sure to grab these all look up some inspo for amazing ways to style them! My favorite way is with some baggy jeans, and a loose cable knit sweater.
Finish Line
Brown Gazelles
If you're looking for a more basic pair of sneakers to go with multiple different outfit combinations, then these Gazelles are ideal for you! The brown suede make them perfect for fall, and they add a fun touch of pink for my girlies that like a bit of color. These I picture with some fun patterned pants, and a big scrunch à la Scandi style!
Adidas
Samba MN Shoes
This pair of Samba MNs are great for my gals wanting a basic, everyday pair of sneakers that aren't boring. I absolutely love this twist on the classic Sambas, with this chunkier style than we're used to. They definitely stand out more from the Sambas we're used to seeing on the street right now — without being too over-the-top. Grab these for a twist on a classic!
Adidas
SL 72 OGs
A bright red shade is best in a lipstick... and a perfectly adorable pair of sneakers! These are the type of sneakers I would wear constantly with a white tee, and pair of boyfriend jeans. The bright red helps to give it a funkier, and more dynamic look, bringing contrast to your otherwise simple outfit!
Adidas
Handball Spezial Pink
If you're obsessed with the effortlessly cool look from the Internet's most beloved influencers, then look no further! These Spezials in pink are iconic for giving you the ultimate "scandi-cool-girl" look. The nice yellow on these ideal sneakers give the pretty pink pair a more autumnal vibe, which is exactly what we're going for!
Adidas
SL 72 OG Silver
Lastly, we're ending with fall's biggest upcoming trend alert: metallic silver! This look seemingly dramatic, but they actually pair so well with so many outfits. I love the idea of these styled with an all black fit and grey coat. The shoes top off the look for some added fun!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Instagram/@kayla__walden
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.