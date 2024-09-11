10 Birkenstocks From DSW That Are So Perfect For Fall
You know what I'm doing as soon as that fall season hits? Pulling out the Birkenstocks— a tried and true autumnal staple. Some would say it is the quintessential fall shoe (me, I am those people). But if you're anything like me and have worn them into the literal ground, then it might be time for an upgrade!
Thankfully, DSW has all of the current Birkenstock styles we're obsessed with right now, from boots to our beloved clogs. So, get your credits card ready, because it's time to upgrade your Birks this season! Keep scrolling to see all of my faves you definitely wanna grab ahead of the incoming cozy months!
DSW
Birkenstock Boston Clog
IMO these are the autumnal shoe — people can't get enough of them! I've worn mine so much that they're barely wearable anymore, so I'm definitely going to restock of these shoes, because they're consistently a comfy staple for me. Whether I'm wearing sweatpants or a button down and boyfriend jeans, these are always my go-to!
DSW
Birkenstock Buckley Clog
I love that these shoes are a bit of a departure from the classic Boston clogs we're used to seeing from Birkenstock. This pair is chunkier, trendier, and seemingly more high fashion. I'm obsessed with the look of these — they're so luxe, and will definitely pair well with so many different outfit combos.
DSW
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
A good pair of Birkenstock sandals are an essential for me when running errands! They're a great transitional piece for those of us in climates like LA where it's still 110 degrees :/ Climate-agnostic, these are the perfect shoes to throw on in a rush, and still look adorably put together!
DSW
Birkenstock Boston Shearling
Nothing screams fall more than shearling! I love this fabric, because not only is it very chic, but it's also very cozy and comfortable! These shoes will have you feeling like you're walking on soft, heavenly, feather pillows. These Birkenstocks are so cute, and you won't wanna take them off!
DSW
Birkenstock Shearling Sandals
Another shearling pair, because I simply can't get enough! I mean, can't you just picture these on an autumn, chilly night with a pair of leggings, an oversized sweater, and socks?! It's the ultimate fall look — you can't convince me otherwise!
DSW
Birkenstock Zermatt Slipper
Okay, hear me out. These scream high-end luxury minimalism (à la the Olsen twins) to me. They seem so sleek and chic, and would look killer styled with black boyfriend jeansand a cashmere knit. This is the kind of everyday outfit that I'm always reaching for in my wardrobe. So don't mind me adding these slippers to cart immediately...
DSW
Birkenstock Uppsala Boots
While boots are a staple for me in the fall as well, it's important to make sure you have a low heel, comfortable option while you're at it. Some days I just can not be bothered with putting on a pair of heeledboots, and these are ideal on those fall days where you just want to be comfy, but still want to feel cute! I can totally picture walking around all the fall foliage in these!
DSW
Birkenstock Sneaker
Did you know that Birkenstock actually carries sneakers as well? Well, now you do! And guess what? They're even better than I thought. Not only are they super minimalistic and simple, they're also extremely comfortable! So, you can get all those steps in on your fall walks with these cuties!
DSW
Birkenstock Lutry 365
These are another fave, because I think they're nailing the more "androgynous" or "masculine" shoe trend that's happening for fall. This trend is where you take an otherwise more feminine outfit like a dress or flowy top, and pair it with a more masculine shoe. This pair will totally help you nail that trend! I'm obsessed with these!
DSW
Birkenstock Boston Leather Clog
If you want to divert a bit from the ever-popular Bostons in suede, then these could be a great — and different — alternative for you this fall season. I'm actually thinking of trying these out to switch things up a bit in my closet this year. I'm obsessed with the brown, vintage-looking leather, and think they would look so good with a matching brown leather belt, jeans, and white tee!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more fall fashion picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Emma Masur
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.