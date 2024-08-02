10 Comfy Ballet Flats To Take From Summer And Step Into Fall
Soon enough it will be that time of year where you can't wear your summer wardrobe because it's too "summery," and you can't wear your fall wardrobe because it's not cold enough yet. It's that looming period between late August and September that's always the hardest for dressing. Plus, I detox my wardrobe so often that I feel like I have nothing left to wear towards the end of a season!
But one item carries me through the whole year when it comes to dressing for any season: the classic ballet flat. Coming out of summer when all I wore were sandals, it's definitely hard to go straight to boots for the fall and winter. So I always bring out my ballet flats to kickstart me into the fall season when it's too early to go full-fledged "pumpkin-spice-latte-scarves-and-boots" mode! Here's some of my favorite, comfy ballet flats — with a fun twist to them too!
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Ari Ballet Flat
The metallic, silver shoe trend is not going anywhere this fall! To me, this has always been a very "fall" trend, so I was surprised when it blew up during summertime. That's perfect for us, because it will transition perfectly into your fall wardrobe! What's even crazier is that it's on sale for only $50! Run to grab this one immediately!
J.Crew
J.Crew Mesh Flats
I am obsessed with J.Crew for mid-season dressing, because I feel like they do a good job of styling for trends without them being too seasonal. Their pieces are a more classic, all-around approach which is really refreshing to see. So this pair of mesh flats is a great example of this, because it showcases the mesh flat in a timeless way that could be worn all-year round! Love this pair, and will definitely be purchasing them, myself!
Nordstrom
Sarto Tracy Slingback
Chunky flats are another statement item that aren't going anywhere! This trend will carry until the fall, for sure! I love the cut of these; they're kind of a slingback style! These flats will look so good styled with a mini skirt and chunky sweater this fall!
Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Flat
I am loving the mesh flats, and I think they're the quintessential summer/fall shoe! It has the "naked shoe" aspect of summer, but is still perfectly covered for early fall. I couldn't think of a more perfect shoe for transitional dressing. Plus, this red color is such a good combination of both of the seasons! Grab these cute flats for only $57 on sale!
Sezane
Sezane Anya Flats
I love Sezane for their seasonal style, and think that their shoes, especially, are so versatile no matter what time of year it is! These flats will be your go-to all year round. You can pair them with a mini dress in the summer or with a long dress and coat for the fall! The options are really endless.
Rothy's
Rothy's Ballet Flat
Not only are these flats super stylish, but they're also crazy comfortable as well! Rothy's is known for being the one shoe you can wear for miles walking around in, and not feel a thing! These comfy shoes will be the easiest thrown-on shoe for this summer into fall season!
Nordstrom
Vince Cameo Vinley
Ummm, Bottega, who? These Bottega Veneta lookalikes are one of my favorites I've seen lately, in terms of funky flats! They're made of a woven, leather fabric that I'm obsessed with, because they will look good with so many different outfit options! I picture these being styled with an adorable mini collared-dress and a black top-handle bag! Très chic!
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Graya Flat
Chunky flats are going to be the biggest shoe trend this fall — I'm calling it now, folks! This style of shoe is by no means new, but I predict that it will definitely take off this summer-to-fall season! I love these styled with a simple, straight-leg jean, and white button down for a grunge-y, yet french-inspired look!
Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell Arabesque Flat
Did Chanel call? I think they're missing their shoes! These cap-toe flats are my favorite pair of shoes to wear no matter the season! Anytime I'm in a pinch and don't know what to wear, I throw on a dress and these cute flats, et voila! A super chic outfit that will look good in any time of year.
J.Crew
J.Crew Zoe Cap Toe Shoe
I had to throw in another cap toe option, because this J.Crew pair is perfect for the fall and winter. I love the coloring of these, because it goes with a colder-weather color palette. Navy always is a popular color for the winter, and I predict it will be just as popular this fall!
