Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

We can't wait.

'Fallout' Season 2 Is Finally Coming! Here's When You Can Watch New Episodes.

fallout season 2 prime video
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 20, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:
It might take quite some time for The Last of Us season 3 to hit our screens, but another beloved video game adaptation is coming to Prime Video soon: Fallout season 2. Not only did Prime Video just confirm the release date, but they also gave a first look at the new episodes! Here's the breakdown.

Here's everything you need to know about Fallout season 2, coming to Prime Video in December.

Is there a Fallout season 2 release date?

Yes, Fallout season 2 is coming to Prime Video on December 17, 2025.

What is Fallout season 2 about?

fallout season 2

Prime Video

Fallout season 2 follows Lucy, Maximus, and the rest of the crew as they make their way across what used to be the Mojave desert to New Vegas. And, y'all, if you thought our version of Las Vegas was crazy, prepare yourselves.

Who's in the Fallout season 2 cast?

fallout season 2 cast

Lorenzo Sisti/Prime

The Fallout cast includes:

  • Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean
  • Aaron Moten as Maximus
  • Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean
  • Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean
  • Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane
  • Walton Goggins as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard
  • Sarita Choudhury as Lee Moldaver
  • Leslie Uggams as Betty Pearson
  • Zach Cherry as Woody Thomas
  • Annabel O'Hagan as Stephanie Harper
  • Rodrigo Luzzi as Reg McPhee
  • Elle Vertes as Rose MacLean
  • Teagan Meredith as Janey Howard
  • Frances Turner as Barb Howard
  • Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus
  • Dave Register as Chet
  • Leer Leary as Davey
  • Michael Emerson

Will Fallout season 2 release all at once?

fallout season 2

Lorenzo Sisti/Prime

No, Fallout season 2 will release weekly episodes from the premiere on December 17, 2025 to the finale on February 4, 2026.

How many episodes will Fallout season 2 have?

fallout season 2 episodes

Lorenzo Sisti/Prime

Fallout season 2 will have 8 episodes total. The release schedule is:

  1. Season 2, Episode 1 premieres on Prime Video December 17, 2025
  2. Season 2, Episode 2 premieres on Prime Video December 24, 2025
  3. Season 2, Episode 3 premieres on Prime Video December 31, 2025
  4. Season 2, Episode 4 premieres on Prime Video January 7, 2026
  5. Season 2, Episode 5 premieres on Prime Video January 14, 2026
  6. Season 2, Episode 6 premieres on Prime Video January 21, 2026
  7. Season 2, Episode 7 premieres on Prime Video January 28, 2026
  8. Season 2, Episode 8 premieres on Prime Video February 4, 2025

it was also revealed that the highly anticipated new season will premiere on December 17, 2025, with the eight-episode season rolling out with one new episode weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Is Fallout season 2 delayed?

ella purnell as lucy

Prime Video

Yes, Fallout season 2 had to delay their filming during the California wildfires. But the show was able to finish filming late this spring, and it'll be on your screen before you know it.

Check out 10 Post-Apocalyptic TV Shows To Fill The Last Of Us Void — and to hold you over until Fallout season 2!

pop cultureentertainmentprime videotv

The Latest

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 recap
Entertainment

Um, 'TSITP' Just Gave Us The Confession You've Been Waiting For

lynley britbox show
TV

Britbox Detective Show 'Lynley' Is 'Dept. Q' Meets 'Untamed'

September Horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your "Game-Changing" Horoscopes For September 2025 Are Officially In!

fallout season 2 prime video
Entertainment

'Fallout' Season 2 Is Finally Coming! Here's When You Can Watch New Episodes.

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit