'Fallout' Season 2 Is Finally Coming! Here's When You Can Watch New Episodes.

Here's everything you need to know about Fallout season 2, coming to Prime Video in December.

It might take quite some time forto hit our screens, but another beloved video game adaptation is coming to Prime Video soon: Fallout season 2. Not only didjust confirm the release date, but they also gave a first look at the new! Here's the breakdown.

Is there a Fallout season 2 release date? Yes, Fallout season 2 is coming to Prime Video on December 17, 2025.

What is Fallout season 2 about? Prime Video Fallout season 2 follows Lucy, Maximus, and the rest of the crew as they make their way across what used to be the Mojave desert to New Vegas. And, y'all, if you thought our version of Las Vegas was crazy, prepare yourselves.

Who's in the Fallout season 2 cast? Lorenzo Sisti/Prime The Fallout cast includes: Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

as Lucy MacLean Aaron Moten as Maximus

as Maximus Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean

as Hank MacLean Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean

as Norm MacLean Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane

as Dane Walton Goggins as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard

as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard Sarita Choudhury as Lee Moldaver

as Lee Moldaver Leslie Uggams as Betty Pearson

as Betty Pearson Zach Cherry as Woody Thomas

as Woody Thomas Annabel O'Hagan as Stephanie Harper

as Stephanie Harper Rodrigo Luzzi as Reg McPhee

as Reg McPhee Elle Vertes as Rose MacLean

as Rose MacLean Teagan Meredith as Janey Howard

as Janey Howard Frances Turner as Barb Howard

as Barb Howard Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus

as Thaddeus Dave Register as Chet

as Chet Leer Leary as Davey

as Davey Michael Emerson

Will Fallout season 2 release all at once? Lorenzo Sisti/Prime No, Fallout season 2 will release weekly episodes from the premiere on December 17, 2025 to the finale on February 4, 2026.

Fallout season 2 will have 8 episodes total. The release schedule is: Season 2, Episode 1 premieres on Prime Video December 17, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 premieres on Prime Video December 24, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 premieres on Prime Video December 31, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 premieres on Prime Video January 7, 2026 Season 2, Episode 5 premieres on Prime Video January 14, 2026 Season 2, Episode 6 premieres on Prime Video January 21, 2026 Season 2, Episode 7 premieres on Prime Video January 28, 2026 Season 2, Episode 8 premieres on Prime Video February 4, 2025

Is Fallout season 2 delayed? Prime Video Yes, Fallout season 2 had to delay their filming during the California wildfires. But the show was able to finish filming late this spring, and it'll be on your screen before you know it.

