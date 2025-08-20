We can't wait.
'Fallout' Season 2 Is Finally Coming! Here's When You Can Watch New Episodes.
Here's everything you need to know about Fallout season 2, coming to Prime Video in December.
Is there a Fallout season 2 release date?
Yes, Fallout season 2 is coming to Prime Video on December 17, 2025.
What is Fallout season 2 about?
Fallout season 2 follows Lucy, Maximus, and the rest of the crew as they make their way across what used to be the Mojave desert to New Vegas. And, y'all, if you thought our version of Las Vegas was crazy, prepare yourselves.
Who's in the Fallout season 2 cast?
The Fallout cast includes:
- Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean
- Aaron Moten as Maximus
- Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean
- Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean
- Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane
- Walton Goggins as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard
- Sarita Choudhury as Lee Moldaver
- Leslie Uggams as Betty Pearson
- Zach Cherry as Woody Thomas
- Annabel O'Hagan as Stephanie Harper
- Rodrigo Luzzi as Reg McPhee
- Elle Vertes as Rose MacLean
- Teagan Meredith as Janey Howard
- Frances Turner as Barb Howard
- Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus
- Dave Register as Chet
- Leer Leary as Davey
- Michael Emerson
Will Fallout season 2 release all at once?
No, Fallout season 2 will release weekly episodes from the premiere on December 17, 2025 to the finale on February 4, 2026.
How many episodes will Fallout season 2 have?
Fallout season 2 will have 8 episodes total. The release schedule is:
- Season 2, Episode 1 premieres on Prime Video December 17, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 2 premieres on Prime Video December 24, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 3 premieres on Prime Video December 31, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 premieres on Prime Video January 7, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 5 premieres on Prime Video January 14, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 6 premieres on Prime Video January 21, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 7 premieres on Prime Video January 28, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 8 premieres on Prime Video February 4, 2025
Is Fallout season 2 delayed?
Yes, Fallout season 2 had to delay their filming during the California wildfires. But the show was able to finish filming late this spring, and it'll be on your screen before you know it.
