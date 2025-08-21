In this week's The Summer I Turned Pretty episode, it's all about the bach. Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's friends join them in Cousins for the ultimate bachelor and bachelorette bar crawls. But if there's one thing that brings secrets to the surface, it's a party (and a few shots). And y'all, between the needle drops and the conversations, this is the most insane episode yet.

Here's your official recap for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7, "Last Hurrah," streaming on Prime Video now.

It's a Cousins Beach (and bach) weekend. After last week's almost-kiss with Conrad, Belly has resigned herself to forgetting about the whole incident. But I literally have to point out that she's wearing a dark gray tee shirt, and in Taylor Swift color theory, "missing him was dark gray." She's obviously still working through her feelings for Conrad — and I'm still convinced the costumes are proving she never got over him in the first place!! Jere and Belly are joined by Anika and Taylor, Jeremiah's frat brothers, and Steven and Denise for the ultimate party weekend. They smoke weed and play beer pong — well, except for Conrad and Belly, the latter of whom isn't thrilled with how the weekend is unfolding so far. From cleaning up trash and broken glass to working through a bridal party reception dance, Belly seems more stressed than excited. (The boys are also doing a groomsmen dance, and it's all very reminiscent of season 1's debutante ball.) Steven and Denise are clearly getting closer, and Taylor agrees to be his wingman because she realizes that Denise is the kind of woman she always imagined Steven would end up with, and she wants him to be happy.

Belly's bachelorette party unearths some secrets. Prime Video Jeremiah and Belly agree to keep things low-key during the bar crawl so that they can meet up on the beach afterwards (and avoid a massive hangover the next day). But, of course, things don't exactly go to plan. Belly learns it wasn't Taylor that convinced Laurel to come to her bridal shower, it was Conrad. He looked out for her the way he has their entire lives...and the realization sends her into a tailspin. Full of liquor, weed gummies, and candy, Belly hits the dance floor at a tiki bar for the most insane montage we've had in the whole show. (I'm a sucker for a montage so I'm a little biased but I stand by that!) While Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends" plays in background, Belly dances the night away, but she can't stop thinking about all the moments she's shared with Conrad over the course of their lives. Now this is where it gets a little crazy but stick with me. As we've established, for Belly, loving Conrad was red. Well, as she dances, the purple lights keep fading into a red as she goes through a lifetime of memories. But as she literally shakes herself back to reality, the lights snap back to blue. On the verge of a panic attack, she hides out in the bathroom with Taylor and finally admits that this wedding isn't what she's always wanted; she never pictured the country club or the fancy flowers, all she ever pictured was Conrad. Yeah. She also comes clean about Christmas but chalks all her anxiety up to the fact she's high.

And Conrad finally comes clean. Prime Video Jeremiah, for his part, is also definitely not sober. He spilled a drink on Conrad, and while Con is cleaning up, all the boys joke about how Jeremiah hasn't been with anyone else all of college — except Lacie during spring break. Conrad overhears and you can literally see the last ounce of respect he has for his brother leave his body. He realizes he can't confront Jeremiah while he's literally throwing up in a toilet, so he retreats to the beach...where he's found by Belly, who still thinks Jere is coming to meet her. And, friends, we finally get the scene we've been waiting all season for. Conrad tells Belly about Jeremiah and Lacie, and then they fight when she reveals she already knew and defends him anyway. Con finally (FINALLY) comes clean about how much he hates Jeremiah and Belly together — and that he still loves her. And we get the beloved line: "Don't be with him, don't marry him. Be with me." Chat, I was BESIDE MYSELF.

And we get so many heartbreaking callbacks. Prime Video I was even more beside myself when Belly told Conrad their relationship never meant anything to her, and that what Conrad did was worse than Jeremiah having sex with Lacie. As she walks away, leaving Conrad alone on the beach again, a cover of "When The Party's Over" by Billie Eilish plays and Belly falls to her knees in the sand. Conrad sits on the dock by himself, at a loss for words, while Belly sleeps with Taylor in her bedroom. "loml" by Taylor Swift plays as Belly processes Conrad's confession, her own words, and the fact none of their relationships will ever be the same. There are so many callbacks to season 1 in this one scene that I could barely keep up. "When The Party's Over" played during Conrad's first love confession on the dock, which is where he and Belly also almost kissed the first time. Plus their fight immediately reminded me of their season 2 fight on the beach. I'm crying!!

Why did Belly knock on the wall? Prime Video At the end of the episode, Belly knocks on the wall after crawling in bed with Taylor. This has been a lifelong tradition with Jeremiah to let the other person know they're still awake, but Jeremiah is totally passed out and doesn't return the knock. After fighting with Conrad (AKA realizing she could have had the life she'd always dreamed of), Belly is left with the reality that her life and her relationships are changing forever — and that she feels more alone than ever.

The adults also have their fair share of drama. Prime Video The adult world is a little less melodramatic, but still just as messy. While checking into the inn, Laurel and John come face-to-face with Adam, who's brought Kayleigh to the wedding. Adam's his usual self, making digs about Laurel not helping with the wedding, and honestly it's all-around uncomfortable. The conversation is just as uncomfortable as Taylor snapping at her mom on the phone that she doesn't want to be as needy and clingy as Lucinda, even though it's clear Taylor still loves Steven. Lucinda hangs up and gets drunk, and Steven has to help her to her room instead of joining Denise in hers. But while some relationships start to splinter, John and Laurel seem to repair theirs. AKA, they share a kiss !! I do wish the show had found a way to make the Laurel x Cleveland relationship work, but I'm also not mad about this couple potentially getting back together.

Where can I watch season 3 episode 7 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 7, "Last Hurrah" is available to stream on Prime Video right now.

How many episodes are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has 11 episodes total, so there are just 4 left! Here's the full schedule: Season 3, Episode 1 "Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025

"Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 2 "Last Christmas" premiered on July 16, 2025

"Last Christmas" premiered on July 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 3 "Last Supper" premiered on July 23, 2025

"Last Supper" premiered on July 23, 2025 Season 3, Episode 4 "Last Stand" premiered on July 30, 2025

"Last Stand" premiered on July 30, 2025 Season 3, Episode 5 "Last Dance" premiered on August 6, 2025

"Last Dance" premiered on August 6, 2025 Season 3, Episode 6 "Last Name" premiered on August 13, 2025

"Last Name" premiered on August 13, 2025 Season 3, Episode 7 "Last Hurrah" premiered on August 20, 2025

"Last Hurrah" premiered on August 20, 2025 Season 3, Episode 8 premieres on August 27, 2025

premieres on August 27, 2025 Season 3, Episode 9 premieres on September 3, 2025

premieres on September 3, 2025 Season 3, Episode 10 premieres on September 10, 2025

premieres on September 10, 2025 Season 3, Episode 11 premieres on September 17, 2025

Unsure how you'll make it to next week? Here are 7 "Dreamy" Romance Books To Fill The Summer I Turned Pretty Void Between Episodes.