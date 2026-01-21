Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Surprise!

Can’t Wait for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? This New ‘Fantastic Four’ Prequel Is Essential for MCU Fans

fantastic four first foes prequel marvel
Marvel
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 21, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

The Fantastic Four stories debuted in 1961 and have since acquired a massive fanbase. However, it wasn't until 2005 that the comics were turned into a big-studio theatrical film. Starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis, the Fantastic Four film became a cultural phenomenon.

The movie would get another installment two years later, followed by an attempt at a reboot in 2015. Unfortunately, the 2015 film didn't do too hot (it currently has a 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes). But Marvel Studios tried their hand at bringing the super family back to the big screen with 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not the biggest superhero movie fan, but even I was on the edge of my seat while watching the new movie. I never thought I'd be the person anticipating more from Marvel, yet here I am. When it was recently announced that there would be a prequel to the beloved movie, I found myself doing a rather aggressive fist pump in the air. But what does the prequel to The Fantastic Four entail? And when can you get your hands on the origin stories of our favorite squad? Read below to find out!

Here's the latest update on The Fantastic Four prequel from Marvel Studios.

What is Fantastic Four: First Foes?

fantastic four avengers doomsday

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four prequel will dive into the early careers of our favorite superheroes and give us more insight into their feud with the Mad Thinker. It's bound to provide us with even more of an in-depth look at how these characters came to be and what led to their confidence and super strength. This storyline is perfect for anyone who felt they didn't get enough from the past films and would love to know more about Sue, Johnny, Reed, and Ben.

Will The Fantastic Four prequel be a movie, TV show, or a comic book?

sue storm johnny storm reed richards

Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

Here’s the interesting part. While in this day and age, one would expect another blockbuster film or perhaps a television series, the Fantastic Four Prequel, titled Fantastic Four: First Foes, will offer none of the above. Instead, Fans of the MCU will get to enjoy the prequel in comic book form, keeping it classic and old-school!

This is great for anyone who hasn't gotten the chance to explore the world of comic books too much, but loves the Fantastic Four — this could be your foray into a brand new hobby!

When Will the new Fantastic Four comic book be released worldwide?

pedro pascal as reed richards in an astronaut suit

Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Foes comic books will be released quarterly, and there will be a total of four (makes sense!) to look forward to. According to Marvel Comics, the first book in the series is scheduled for release on March 4th, 2026. Heck yeah!

What are fans saying about The Fantastic Four prequel?

fantastic four prequel fan comments

Marvel Studios

The reception to the Fantastic Four: First Steps prequel has been mixed. While some fans are excited about more storytelling in this world, others are upset that it’s a prequel rather than a sequel.

“Yawn... Oh boy... yet another origin story. Again.. and again.. and again,” said one commenter on Yahoo! Entertainment.

Where can I watch Marvel's The Fantastic Four movie?

the fantastic four marvel

Marvel Studios

The new Marvel movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is available to stream on Disney+ right now. You can watch it and rewatch it as many times as you want!

I'm still totally stuck on the scene where the Fantastic Four are escaping from the Silver Surfer in space and where Sue pushes Galactus toward the portal trap they set up for him. These two scenes are some of the best content Marvel has given us in years because of the high emotions and the high stakes — I really believed these characters actually cared about each other. The build up really paid off! I'm sure any future adaptations will continue to add to the story in amazing ways.

While it’s true that Marvel is known for churning out origin stories, I personally have high hopes for this one. But what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments before Fantastic Four: First Foes hits shelves.

booksmoviespop culturemarvelentertainment

The Latest

​Aldi's new dutch oven is a dupe for Le Creuset's heart-shaped cocotte for Valentine's Day 2026.
Food News & Menu Updates

Aldi’s New $30 Dutch Oven is a Dupe for Le Creuset—and It’s Flying Off Shelves

the case netflix crime drama
TV

Netflix's New "High-Stakes" Swedish Crime Drama Will Hold You Over Until 'Dept. Q' S2

ReadyWise Emergency Food Kit
Food News & Menu Updates

Costco’s $3,000 Emergency Food Kit Lasts 25 Years—And The Cost-Per-Meal Might Surprise You

TJ Maxx​ Valentine's Day Decor 2026: Snoopy, vintage cookware, cute pillows and more
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

These 7 Adorable TJ Maxx Valentine's Decor Finds Are Already Disappearing From Shelves

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit