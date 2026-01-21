Can’t Wait for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? This New ‘Fantastic Four’ Prequel Is Essential for MCU Fans

The Fantastic Four stories debuted in 1961 and have since acquired a massive fanbase. However, it wasn't until 2005 that the comics were turned into a big-studio theatrical film. Starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis, the Fantastic Four film became a cultural phenomenon.

The movie would get another installment two years later, followed by an attempt at a reboot in 2015. Unfortunately, the 2015 film didn't do too hot (it currently has a 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes). But Marvel Studios tried their hand at bringing the super family back to the big screen with 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not the biggest superhero movie fan, but even I was on the edge of my seat while watching the new movie. I never thought I'd be the person anticipating more from Marvel, yet here I am. When it was recently announced that there would be a prequel to the beloved movie, I found myself doing a rather aggressive fist pump in the air. But what does the prequel to The Fantastic Four entail? And when can you get your hands on the origin stories of our favorite squad? Read below to find out!

Here's the latest update on The Fantastic Four prequel from Marvel Studios.

What is Fantastic Four: First Foes? Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four prequel will dive into the early careers of our favorite superheroes and give us more insight into their feud with the Mad Thinker. It's bound to provide us with even more of an in-depth look at how these characters came to be and what led to their confidence and super strength. This storyline is perfect for anyone who felt they didn't get enough from the past films and would love to know more about Sue, Johnny, Reed, and Ben.

Will The Fantastic Four prequel be a movie, TV show, or a comic book? Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios Here’s the interesting part. While in this day and age, one would expect another blockbuster film or perhaps a television series, the Fantastic Four Prequel, titled Fantastic Four: First Foes, will offer none of the above. Instead, Fans of the MCU will get to enjoy the prequel in comic book form, keeping it classic and old-school! This is great for anyone who hasn't gotten the chance to explore the world of comic books too much, but loves the Fantastic Four — this could be your foray into a brand new hobby!

When Will the new Fantastic Four comic book be released worldwide? Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Foes comic books will be released quarterly, and there will be a total of four (makes sense!) to look forward to. According to Marvel Comics, the first book in the series is scheduled for release on March 4th, 2026. Heck yeah!

What are fans saying about The Fantastic Four prequel? Marvel Studios The reception to the Fantastic Four: First Steps prequel has been mixed. While some fans are excited about more storytelling in this world, others are upset that it’s a prequel rather than a sequel. “Yawn... Oh boy... yet another origin story. Again.. and again.. and again,” said one commenter on Yahoo! Entertainment .

Where can I watch Marvel's The Fantastic Four movie? Marvel Studios The new Marvel movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is available to stream on Disney+ right now. You can watch it and rewatch it as many times as you want! I'm still totally stuck on the scene where the Fantastic Four are escaping from the Silver Surfer in space and where Sue pushes Galactus toward the portal trap they set up for him. These two scenes are some of the best content Marvel has given us in years because of the high emotions and the high stakes — I really believed these characters actually cared about each other. The build up really paid off! I'm sure any future adaptations will continue to add to the story in amazing ways.

While it’s true that Marvel is known for churning out origin stories, I personally have high hopes for this one. But what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments before Fantastic Four: First Foes hits shelves.