We’re Obsessed With Sheryl Lee Ralph's Imaginary Marvel Movie
This year's Comedy Actress Roundtable from The Hollywood Reporter is full of crazy stories (like the reason Elle Fanning got passed over for a role) and an inside look at what it's like to be a woman in Hollywood (some great, some not-so-great). The conversation features The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, The Great's Elle Fanning, Reservation Dogs' Devery Jacobs, Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, and Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Throughout the conversation, host Lacey Rose asks each actress what roles they're dreaming of, what the pinnacle of their career looks like to them, and whether they'd consider accepting a superhero role — although we will get to see Devery Jacobs on Marvel's Echo, which hits Disney+ this year! — and Sheryl Lee Ralph came up with the best idea for all of the women to star in their own Marvel movie.
"I do like the idea of being a Marvel hero, I used to think you [had] to look a certain way [but now I think] okay just put me in it," she says. "[Natasha] would be my sister and all of you would be my daughters."
As far as Sheryl Lee Ralph's dream plot line? "We would go out into the world and we would just [shapeshift] and morph and just be boss," she says. "Then we would hide sometimes and we'd be real quiet in silence and then all of a sudden it'd be like *poof*."
We would love to see any (or all) of these women in superhero roles!
Follow us on Facebook for more fun celebrity stories!
Lead image via Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!