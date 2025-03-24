This Reality Dating Show Is 'Yellowstone' Meets 'The Bachelor'

If you’ve ever craved Yellowstone's more rural, rustic backdrop and rugged men in your The Bachelor viewings, boy do I have the show for you. Farmer Wants a Wife returned for its third season on March 20 on Fox, and we can’t get enough. This season welcomes a new host, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who brings a fresh energy and nuanced charm to the series. From Kimberly and her husband, Brad Paisley, spilling all the tea on their longtime marriage to four farmers searching for love, season three is packed with all the romance and drama you crave!

Here’s all the latest on what you can expect in Farmer Wants a Wife season 3!

What's Farmer Wants a Wife about? Fox Farmer Wants A Wife is a reality show where four farmers look for love as they get to know 32 women from across the country. Yeehaw!

Wait, there’s a new host for Farmer Wants A Wife season 3? Fox Country singer Jennifer Nettles hosted the previous two seasons and passed on the baton to Kimberly William-Paisley for this season, and it's as if shewas made for this (very) niche role. Kimberly, who married country singer Brad Paisley 21 years ago, relates all too well to the ladies in search of a farmer’s love and country lifestyle. Before the third season’s premiere, People caught up with Kimberly, where she shared “Because I’m a city girl who embraced the country life when I married my husband twenty-one years ago, I related to the allure of a farmer for these ladies," she said. "I really appreciate how dedicated this show and its producers are in helping these hopeful farmers and women find love."

​Who are the lucky farmers this season?! Fox The four farmers who will appear on the hit dating show are cuter than ever! Here's the rundown: John Sansone : a soy, corn, and wheat farmer in St. Louis, Missouri.

: a soy, corn, and wheat farmer in St. Louis, Missouri. Jay Woods : a hay and cattle farmer in Florence, Alabama.

: a hay and cattle farmer in Florence, Alabama. Matt Warren : an avocado and exotic fruit farmer in Visalia, California.

: an avocado and exotic fruit farmer in Visalia, California. Colton Hendricks: a cattle rancher and horse trainer in Mena, Arkansas. John Sansone is a 25 year-old soy, corn, and wheat farmer based out of St. Louis, Missouri, and let me tell ya, John is booked and busy! He is currently studying for his law degree and continuing to make his family proud on his grandfather’s farm. John is looking for a woman who can keep up with his busy schedule – which I guess is Suits à la farming. Jay Woods is a 25 year-old hay and cattle farmer based out of Florence, Alabama. While he loves his crossword puzzles and reading come nighttime, he’s busy getting his hands dirty during the day (farming of course, get your head out of the gutter!). When his dreams of becoming a pro football player were cut short due to an injury in college – the man went to Duke University, BTW – he took the time to think about what made him happiest outside of football. The answer was growing up in the countryside on his grandfather’s horse farm. Now, he’s looking for the right woman for him, with a little added pressure from his mom.

Fox

Matt Warren is a 30 year-old first generation avocado and exotic fruit farmer based out of Visalia, California, and he’s looking for love! Matt is pretty new to the farmer’s life, as he traded in his construction tools for farming tools to help his family after the tragic passing of his sister-in-law’s parents ( I’m already invested in this man’s story). Colton Hendricks is a 28 year-old cattle rancher and horse trainer based out of Mena, Arkansas. Growing up on a farm and working alongside his dad instilled a hard work ethic within him. Now, Colton wants to meet a woman who can integrate into his tight-knit family while also building a family of their own (on the farm, of course).

Where to watch season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife. Fox Farmer Wants a Wife premiered on March 20, 2025 and airs every Thursday on Fox at 9pm EST. It's available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How many episodes are in Farmer Wants A Wife season 3? Fox Based on the fact season 1 had 11 episodes and season 2 had 14, Farmer Wants A Wife season 3 should have around or more than 10.

