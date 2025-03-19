All the intensity of Yellowstone and 1923 season 2 can be hard to consume when you just want to turn on the TV and relax. And that's exactly where When Hope Calls comes in. The TV show has all the Western flair you love about shows like Yellowstone, with the romance, friendship, and well, hope, of your favorite Hallmark movies.

You can stream the first season on Hallmark+, and it looks like after three years, we're finally getting season 2! Keep reading for everything you need to know about the When The Heart Calls spin-off, inspired by the world of Janette Oke's books.

Here's everything we know about When Hope Calls season 2, premiering on PureFlix and Great American Family April 2025.

Where can I watch season 2 of When Hope Calls? Hallmark Media New episodes of When Hope Calls are premiering on PureFlix Thursday, April 3, 2025 and Great American Family Sunday April 6, 2025.

What is When Hope Calls about? Hallmark Media The TV show follows Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon), who were separated as children after the death of their parents. Reunited as adults in 1916, and still healing from past wounds, the sisters open an orphanage of their own in the Canadian town of Brookfield, and quickly fall in love with the children — and handsome strangers — they meet.

Who's in the When Hope Calls cast? Hallmark Media The When Hope Calls season 2 cast features some incredible names, including your favorite Sullivan's Crossing star! Here's the full breakdown: Morgan Kohan as Lillian Walsh: Grace's older sister who was adopted after the death of their parents.

as Lillian Walsh: Grace's older sister who was adopted after the death of their parents. Ryan-James Hatanaka as Gabriel "Gabe" Kinslow: a local Mountie who catches Lillian's eye.

as Gabriel "Gabe" Kinslow: a local Mountie who catches Lillian's eye. Wendy Crewson as Tess Steward: the owner of the big local ranch and Chuck's mother

as Tess Steward: the owner of the big local ranch and Chuck's mother Hanneke Talbot as Maggie Parsons: Brookfield's new nurse

as Maggie Parsons: Brookfield's new nurse Marshall Williams as Sam Tremblay: a newcomer who works as a handyman at Lillian's orphanage

as Sam Tremblay: a newcomer who works as a handyman at Lillian's orphanage Neil Crone as Ronnie Stewart: the hotel manager who's also Tess's brother-in-law

as Ronnie Stewart: the hotel manager who's also Tess's brother-in-law Christopher Russell as Michael Fletcher: a new Mountie in Brookfield.

as Michael Fletcher: a new Mountie in Brookfield. Sarah Fisher as Hannah Lawrence: a woman in town who's recently inherited a ranch.

as Hannah Lawrence: a woman in town who's recently inherited a ranch. Nick Bateman as Wyatt: Hannah's foreman.

as Wyatt: Hannah's foreman. Cindy Busby as Nora: a lawyer.

How many episodes of When Hope Calls season 2 are there? Hallmark Media There will be eight episodes of When Hope Calls season 2 total, premiering on April 3, 2025. Stay tuned for the full schedule!

Why is Grace no longer on When Hope Calls? Hallmark Media Because of scheduling conflicts, actress Jocelyn Hudon was not able to appear in the When Hope Calls Christmas specials. To explain her absence, the show wrote that Grace moved to England to open an orphanage there. I have all my fingers crossed we'll see her make a season 2 guest appearance, though!

Will there be more season 2 of When Hope Calls? Hallmark Media Yes, season 2 is coming! The When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas holiday special premiered in 2021, but it's not necessarily part of season 2 of the show. You can rewatch the special anytime you want on PureFlix.

Stay tuned for the latest When Hope Calls season 2 news