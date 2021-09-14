The Biggest Trends From NYFW (That You Can Shop Now)
Blink, and you may have missed it — New York Fashion Week has already come to a close, after jam-packed days taking over the streets of New York (and our Instagram and TikTok). While the fashion set has already decamped to other festivities, like Sunday night's VMAs and Monday night's Met Gala affair, we're left salivating over all the NYFW Spring 2022 trends and inspiration for dressing next season. After a year and half hiatus, most of the major New York based brands showed up with IRL events and presentations that showed off a whole lot of optimism for next year. The colors were bright, the tailoring was relaxed, and the designs were all-around playful. Fashion seems to be saying the future will be bright — but for those of us who can't stand to wait any longer, here's how to start shopping for next season's biggest trends, now.
Electric Knits
As Seen At: Victor Glemaud, Altuzarra, PH5
We've all come to love our knitwear over the past year, but it's time to liven things up for spring with sweaters in bright colors and cardigans in electric hues.
H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan ($20)
Despite the bold color, this simple ribbed cardigan will be so versatile for this season and next.
Alice + Olivia Mora Twist Cropped Long Sleeve Pullover ($330)
Spring's neon-colored knitwear trend meets fall's continued obsession with boleros and shrug-like sweaters.
Who What Wear Shrunken Cardigan ($35)
Why wait until spring to throw this cheery cardigan on? Style with an all-black or neutral outfit for a fun pop.
Cute Quilting
As Seen At: Alice + Olivia, Sandy Liang, Moschino
No one said we were ready to give up cozy (or cottagecore) trends just yet. Be prepared for quilted jackets in soft colors and sweet florals to take over your outerwear in no time.
ASOS DESIGN Curve Quilted Cropped Jacket ($54)
This sage green quilted coat will transition seamlessly between fall dressing and spring ensembles.
Clare V. Timothé Black & Lilac Quilted Floral Vest ($295)
Layer over sweaters and under coats now, then shed the layers in the spring to let this pretty vest shine.
Anthropologie Quilted Patchwork Jacket ($160)
Whether your style is more bohemian or a little preppy, this coat is a sweet addition to any wardrobe.
Next Checks
As Seen At: Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell, Christian Cowan
We can't get enough of the check trend — which is why we're already loving spring's version, which mixes in preppy ginghams and psychedelic houndstooth patterns, too.
Faithfull The Brand Falabelle Midi Dress ($229)
Just add combat boots and a leather jacket, and you can wear this dress all the way until spring, and then some.
Free People Aldrin Cardi ($198)
Truthfully, we may never take this dreamy cardigan off until next summer.
UO Olympia Scarf Pant ($69)
Let these fun pants pop underneath your outerwear this season until they stand out on their own come the next.
Western Touches
As Seen At: Proenza Schouler, Peter Do, Bronx and Banco
The runways are riding the western trend into next season with modern interpretations of traditional motifs, like fringe, chaps, and of course, cowgirl hats.
Wyeth Cash Cowboy Hat ($88)
No fall wardrobe is complete without some cute headwear, and no spring wardrobe will be complete with a cool cowgirl hat.
Ronny Kobo Marley Pant ($338)
Ronny Kobo served up stunning looks at The Revolve Gallery that showed how to style fall 'fits with winks of western touches, like snakeskin (faux) leather.
Line & Dot Jasper Fringe Cable Knit Sweater ($112)
Pair a fringed sweater with tried-and-true blue denim jeans for the right amount of western, this season and next.
Crochet Away
As Seen At: Anna Sui, Jonathon Simkhai, Staud
You don't need to plan a tropical vacation to rock crochet pieces anymore — wear the retro trend with your favorite fall denim until you can swap your jeans out for spring swimwear.
Anthropologie Cozy Crochet Cardigan ($300)
This splurge-worthy statement coat will add a whole lot of charm to your wardrobe for years of wear to come.
Glassons Crochet Tie Longsleeve Top ($50)
Crochet that's cute enough to be worn on a night out (with a matching skirt, no less), but dainty enough for daytime wear with denim, too.
For Love & Lemons Opens Blanca Crochet Sweater ($119)
If crafty crochet isn't for you, take notes from Jonathan Simkhai and start looking for simple, feminine crochet knits, like this sweet top.
Metallic Madness
As Seen At: Tom Ford, Rodarte, Christian Siriano
Tom Ford knows how to end Fashion Week with a bang — this year, it was with a sequined, satin-filled, majorly-metallic moment that (literally) mirrored other collections with celebratory sentiment. If the best is yet to come next spring, the least we can do is start dressing the part!
River Island Sequin Halter Top ($50)
The runways have confirmed: You no longer need an occasion to justify wearing a sequined halter top out.
Commando Sequined Leggings ($200)
These are the kind of leggings that make you want to dance as soon as you put them on — which is the point of this trend to begin with.
City Chic Class Satin Joggers ($79)
Get ahead of the metallics trend so you can wear your new pieces through the holidays, too. Hopefully, as fashion has predicted, there will be plenty to celebrate by then!
