The Girlies Are *Running* To The Sandy Liang x Baggu Collab
Ever since Baggu teased their collaboration with Sandy Liang in a cheeky Instagram post last week, I've obsessively fixated on it – and now, it's finally here. Clad with Liang-like designs from feminine pink bows to Chinatown grandmother-inspired prints, this is one the girlies have been going feral for. Baggu's bag and tote designs are *so* easy to wear, and they're crafted at an approachable price point, so it's exciting to get a taste of Liang's more elevated designs via the new collection. Below, pieces from the iconic collab!
Medium Nylon Crescent Bag ($58)
Perfect for toting around town, this handy bag is covered in the signature Sandy Liang x Baggu Flower Market Plaid print.
Puffy Picnic Blanket ($72)
If you're already a picnic fiend, this cushy blanket will be your BFF. It even packs up tightly into an easy-to-carry roll!
Mini Bow Bag ($62)
This bow-laden bag is the star of the collab. Available in black and blue, Baggu's shoulder bag meets precious Sandy Liang bows.
Standard Baggu ($16)
I take my Baggu reusable bags everywhere. The standard size is large enough for gym equipment or an overnight pack. Now seen in the collaborative colorway, this is one design you can't miss.
Dopp Kit ($34)
This zip-up kit was made for the on-the-go gals. It's the ultimate travel accessory!
Small Heavyweight Canvas Tote ($52)
This tote says it all. Carry your work items or farmer's market haul easily with this sturdy canvas material by your side.
Packing Cube Set ($38)
Going somewhere? Make sure to pack your bag for success using some packing cubes!
Cloud Carry-on ($88)
The Cloud Carry-on bag gets a Sandy Liang treatment, making a total statement when you're zooming through the airport.
Cloud Bag ($58)
This bag can handle anything, even though it's lightweight. The soft material makes carrying cozy, so you're not stuck readjusting the straps.
