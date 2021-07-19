This Throwback Halter Top Trend Will Complete Your Summer Wardrobe
Heat up your summer wardrobe with a halter top, the throwback trend that's having a moment this season. For a hot night out, 90s-inspired pieces will be your new go-to—think strappy, silky styles that can be tied for your most flattering fit. And when you start packing for a beach day or vacation, you won't want to forget a 70s-inspired version, with colorful crochet or neutral knits, in your bag. But really, the trend can work for any occasion, depending on how you style it—with cut off shorts and sneakers for a casual summer day, vintage jeans and heels for dinner plans, or even a satin midi skirt for an elegant, elevated outfit. Shop the most affordable pieces for all your summer plans from our roundup below.
Anthropologie Pilcro Jessie Halter Top ($78)
This sweet and summery check print halter comes in several hues and fits (including plus and petite), plus a friendly price tag.
Amazon Basic Halter Crop Top ($14)
Find the definition of a basic summer top on Amazon in over 20 colors and prints to choose from.
Free People Heather Top ($38)
Pair a plunge neckline with a fun color for something new to wear on a summer night out.
Lioness Salute Satin Halter Top ($59)
A pretty and pink print turns this silky top into a feminine dream piece.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Heather Halter Top ($128)
A camel-colored rib knit and thicker ties make for an elevated approach to the halter trend.
ASOS AsYou Lime Halter Top ($19)
Have some fun with a slinky style in a bold color, like lime (pasties not included!).
BP. Crochet Halter Top ($29)
You can't go wrong with a colorful crochet halter to enjoy a summer day outdoors.
Staud Kai Top ($145)
Poplin gives a preppy touch to the halter top trend, perfect for pairing with summery skirts or a classic pair of jeans.
Nasty Gal Ribbed Ring Detail Halter Top ($11)
Ring details are having a moment in resort wear right now, making this halter top feel especially vacation-ready.
BP. Halter Crop Top ($12)
Your summer wardrobe needs this simple, flattering high neck halter top.
Aqua Halter Top ($58)
Little black dress, meet the little black halter neck—in this beautiful silk fabric, it has the same effect. Pair with jeans and strappy heels for your next dinner date.
Bardot Summer Loving Cutout Halter Top ($69)
This wavy print is bohemian-chic without requiring an all-out crochet knit. The wrap neck style can be tied a few different ways, too.
By Dlyn Mia Halter Top ($69)
Pack a punch with this bright and bold halter neck top for your next night out.
Musier Paris Alyssa Top ($109)
Pair this super soft knit halter top with vintage jeans and a printed headscarf to feel like a bonafide French Girl.
Everlane The Halter Tank ($30)
Leave it to Everlane for a modern yet timeless take on the halter top trend.
Free People Know Better Brami ($58)
There's really no better piece for your summer wardrobe this year than this boho chic crochet halter top from Free People.
Miao Pearl Top ($135)
Turn your halter top up a notch with an extra long tie for wrapping around your waist, too.
Line & Dot Elizabeth Halter Top ($88)
This beautiful rib knit is made even more elegant with a built in pearl halter neckline.
How will you style your halter top? Let us know on Instagram and check out our podcast episode with fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.