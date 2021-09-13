Swap Your Sunnies For These Fall Hat Trends
If sunglasses are always the accessory of summer, then fall hats are hands-down the cold weather accessory. While sunnies protect you on a bright day, hats do all that and more — hide a bad hair day, shelter you from the weather, and add personality to your Halloween costume — plus, there are all the cozy fall fabrics to choose from. This season, choose from textures like sherpa, leather, and corduroy, and playful styles like western hats and bucket hats, to top off all your fall fits.
Wyeth Cash Cowboy Hat ($88)
Be it for a country bachelorette weekend or just because, a pink cowboy hat will make you the life of any party this fall.
Amazon Buckle Hat ($17)
Truthfully, no fall wardrobe is complete without a classic fedora.
Nikki Beach Astrid ($108)
For a (slightly) more subtle take on the western hat trend.
Wyeth Modern Rancher ($80)
Whether in white for fall brides or chocolatey brown for fall, this simple rancher hat is a must this season.
Forever 21 Brushed Velvet-Trim Fedora ($18)
Look no further for an affordable, colorful fall fedora.
Anthropologie Plaid Bucket ($48)
Bucket hats aren't going anywhere this season—they're simply being updated with all your favorite fall patterns, like this beautiful plaid.
Amazon Faux Shearling Bucket Hat ($14)
It will be impossible not to feel cute and cozy while wearing this playful bucket style.
Urban Outfitters Corduroy Wide Wale ($25)
This chunky corduroy will keep you extra warm when temperatures cool.
ASOS Design Quilted Bucket ($18)
A stormy fall day has nothing on you when you're protected by a quilted bucket hat.
Levi's Denim Bucket Hat ($35)
Because we'd be remiss not to include the most Y2K version of the trend.
Amazon Faux Suede Baseball Cap ($11)
In new fabrics like this gorgeous faux suede, classic baseball caps are completely elevated for fall.
GAP Corduroy Baseball ($20)
Add a corduroy cap to any outfit for a nostalgic touch.
Target Faux Leather Baseball ($15)
Meanwhile, a faux leather baseball hat looks surprisingly modern and seriously cool.
Hat Attack Athleisure Baseball Cap ($50)
Like the name suggests, this heathered cap will go perfectly with your leggings and sweats this season.
COS Wool Cap ($59)
A preppy plaid cap can be paired with your workday and weekend outfits alike.
Von Dutch Trucker Hat ($15)
If you're going to partake in the trucker hat revival, start with one of the most iconic versions from the era.
Eugenia Kim Jessa Hat ($68)
A bold chain updates the newsboy cap for the new season.
