Swap Your Sweatpants For The Printed Pants Trend, Stat
After a brief hiatus from our lives (we're looking at you, COVID), pants are becoming a lot more fun to wear again. Printed pants with checker patterns, swirls, and zebra print have become our latest obsession. Though these bright and bold patterns may seem intimidating to wear at first, all you need is a simple t-shirt and some sneakers to make an outfit out of them. And once you've tested the waters, you can play with more creative color and layer pairings — you'll be surprised how often you opt for this trend for both casual looks and work outfits! If you've spent the last year in pajama pants, it's time to start swapping them for real pants, by way of these playful picks.
Glassons Check High Rise Straight Leg Ponte Pant ($40)
Two of our favorite trends (lime green and checker print), a comfortable waistline, a tailored fit, and an affordable price tag? Yes, please.
Love + Harmony Water Paint Pant ($74)
If you're still not sure about so much bold color, a neutral swirl is a safer way to try out the trend.
Nasty Gal Marble Print Wide Leg Pants ($30)
A satin effect makes the trend look (and feel) even more luxe.
Miaou Lou Pants ($265)
Because cow print is also trending — and we are all about sampling from outside our comfort zone when it comes to fashion!
Reformation Marble High Rise Straight Long Jeans ($188)
Investing in a quality pair of jeans means you won't have to give up the trend in just a few months.
Ganni High Waist Zebra Print Straight Leg Jeans ($265)
Talk about fierce. Pair these statement pants with a black t-shirt and loafers for an instant cool-girl look.
Maeve Kick Flare Pants ($98)
To interpret the trend for the office, a graphic print in black and white makes for a professional compromise.
House of Sunny Hibiscus Aarons Pants ($128)
Don't give up on summer just yet! Wear these adorable knit pants with tank tops now and sweaters later.
Good American Good Classic Ink Swirl ($169)
Good American just dropped an entire collection of swirly staples, and the denim pants are naturally our top pick.
STATE Animal Print Plissé Flare Pants ($79)
Combine prints with the plissé pant trend for extra oomf (and comfort!).
Hosbjerg Vilma Liquid Pants ($182)
These are the very definition of a statement-making pant.
Nasty Gal Abstract Check Jersey Flare Pants ($19)
A fresh take on summer's checker trend, in a hue that goes even better with your fall wardrobe.
Kim Shui Multicolor Mesh Pants ($198)
Whether for a daring evening look or a breathable beach cover up, these bold mesh pants will guarantee a good time.
Find Me Now River Jacquard Pant ($116)
Really, knit pants are glorified sweatpants, and we're absolutely okay with that when they come in fun prints like these.
Urban Renewal Remnants Abstract Flared Pant ($49)
These will go perfectly with chunky boots and cozy fall sweaters.
The Ragged Priest Dad Jeans ($98)
For adding a little pizazz to your denim drawer, and your life.
