I just finished reading what is widely considered one of the most melancholic masterpieces of all time: Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar. While it is truly one of the most profound novels in literary history, it’s not exactly a "beach read." In fact, it’s the polar opposite of a breezy book. While I’m grateful I got to immerse myself in such a beautiful, introspective novel, I definitely feel the need for a palate cleanser to uplift my spirits again.

With that in mind, here are my favorite feel-good reads for spring that will put you in a carefree, sun-drenched mood, from lighthearted romances to nature-filled classics.

Here are 12 feel-good books to read this spring.

Contemporary & Romance Amazon The Austen Affair by Madeline Bell If your ideal read blends enemies-to-lovers tension with a time-travel twist (and a dash of Austen-core escapism), The Austen Affair is about to be your spring obsession. The story follows Tess Bright, a slightly chaotic actress desperate for a career reset, who lands a dream role in a Northanger Abbey adaptation—only to clash instantly with her maddeningly polished, very British co-star, Hugh Balfour. One freak accident later, the two are flung straight into the Regency era, where corsets are tight, social rules are tighter, and their only way home is to play their parts convincingly—without accidentally rewriting history. This debut balances sharp, modern banter with swoony, period-drama charm. We're obsessed!

Amazon Across the Vanishing Sky by Catherine Cowles If you love a romance with heart-pounding suspense and a small-town slow burn, Across the Vanishing Sky pulls you in from page one. Catherine Cowles delivers a moody, emotionally charged kickoff to her new series, set in a town where secrets haunt the locals. Braedyn Winslow returns to Starlight Grove with unfinished business: her best friend’s mysterious disappearance and a past she can’t outrun. Now a mother, she’s determined to find answers—but the closer she gets to the truth, the more dangerous things become. Enter her unexpected neighbor: a brooding, off-the-grid mountain man with his own shadows to contend with. What unfolds is a gripping mix of romance and mystery. Dark, tender, and impossible to put down, this one’s for anyone who wants their love stories with a little edge.

Amazon The Midnight Library by Matt Haig A New York Times bestseller that offers a beautiful perspective on regret. The story follows Nora Seed as she discovers a library between life and death. Each book allows her to try on a different life she could have lived if she had made different choices, ultimately helping her discover what makes life worth living.

Amazon Scandal in Spring by Lisa Kleypas Let yourself be swept away by this enchanting period drama filled with lush florals and fiery romance. This is the fourth book in the Wallflowers series, but it works perfectly as a standalone read for those looking for a quick, romantic escape.

Amazon Spring on the Little Cornish Isles: The Flower Farm by Phillipa Ashley If your spring reading list calls for something scenic and a tinge swoony, this Cornish Isles romance delivers. U.K.'s Sunday Times bestselling author Phillipa Ashley weaves together three intertwined stories—Jess, Will, and Gaby—each arriving at the same idyllic flower farm with something to heal and something to hide. Set against the dreamy backdrop of the Isles of Scilly, this is the kind of read that feels like a deep exhale: windswept coastlines, fresh starts, and romantic connections that sneak up on you. Escapist and emotional, it’s the perfect pick for anyone craving a feel-good spring romance with just enough depth to keep you hooked.

Amazon The Garden of Small Beginnings by Abbi Waxman This moving novel follows Lilian Girvan, a single mother struggling three years after the loss of her husband. When she signs up for a gardening class at a botanical garden, she finds a quirky community that teaches her that "into every life a little sun must shine."

Amazon The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks While the 2004 film is known for its "endless angst," the original novel is quite breezy in comparison. Set in North Carolina after WWII, it follows Noah Calhoun and Allie Nelson (not Nelson, but Allie Hamilton in the book) as they rediscover a love so deep it has the power to create miracles.

The Classics Amazon The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald My go-to for feeling inspired by possibility. While it ends in tragedy, the majority of the novel is filled with opulent adventure and the "effervescence" of the 1920s. It captures the intoxicating allure of the American Dream through the eyes of the mysterious Jay Gatsby.

Amazon Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman Whitman’s poetry is a must-read for springtime. His work centers on renewal, growth, and the divinity of nature—perfect for when you want to feel "full of zest."

Amazon The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett Originally published in 1911, this is a timeless tale of healing. After orphan Mary Lennox is sent to a gloomy mansion on the Yorkshire moors, she discovers a hidden garden. Alongside her friends Dickon and Colin, she is transformed by the "mystery of life itself—its birth and renewal."

Amazon Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen The ultimate "slow-burn" romantic comedy. Watching Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet overcome their biases amid the English countryside is a masterclass in wit and hope.

Amazon Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery Published in 1908, this book practically invented the "cottagecore" aesthetic. With its focus on slow living, puffed sleeves, and the lush nature of Prince Edward Island, it remains the quintessential feel-good springtime novel.

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